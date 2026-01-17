“How Do You Handle Conflict?”: Find Out What Kind Of Conflict Resolution Style Matches Your Personality

by

Ever wondered why some people charge headfirst while others vanish behind the nearest houseplant whenever a conflict comes up? It might be the environment, it might be the moon phase, but most likely it’s their personality that dictates the behavior. You might be able to easily pinpoint others’ conflict resolution styles, but how about your own?

Think of this quiz as a fun-house mirror to your inner peacemaker, bulldozer, or stealth-snarker, all in the safety of a few clicks. In 26 questions, we’ll get to the bottom of the question: how do you resolve conflicts? Ready? Let’s go!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
