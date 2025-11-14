After Being Pranked Into Wearing An Ugly Sweater Last Year, Ryan Reynolds Uses It To Give Back To Kids In Need

Last year, actor Ryan Reynolds fell for a hilarious prank. The well-known trolling expert, who has an excellent comeback for virtually any situation, wasn’t very happy about being trolled himself. When fellow actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal invited Ryan to a Christmas party, they made him believe that everyone would be dressed in ugly sweaters. However, upon arrival, Ryan realized that he was tricked, since he was the only one in a sweater. Meanwhile, Hugh and Jake couldn’t contain their laughter about successfully pulling off the prank, while Ryan was frowning at the camera.
More info: sickkidsfoundation.com | sickkids.ca
After being tricked into wearing this ugly sweater, Ryan Reynolds decided to use it for a good cause
Image credits: vancityreynolds
Image credits: vancityreynolds
Nonetheless, it was not the end for the ugly sweater, as even a year later, Ryan hadn’t forgotten about it. So right before Christmas, the Deadpool star announced that the famous sweater has returned — for a good cause.
Image credits: vancityreynolds
But this time it was Jackman who was rocking it. It appears that Reynolds coerced his friend to wear the ugly Christmas sweater.
Image credits: thehughjackman
Image credits: thehughjackman
Meanwhile, Ryan shared a wholesome animated video showing the story of the sweater.
Image credits: vancityreynolds
Want to know what for Ryan is using sweater this year? Watch the video below
It appears that he pulled out the viral clothing again to help out children in need. After pairing up with the SickKids foundation, not only did Ryan send a bunch of these sweaters to ill kids, but he’s also participating in fundraising.
Image credits: vancityreynolds
With the heartwarming video, he encourages people to donate to the foundation and promises to match the amount of money raised before Christmas. Absolutely wholesome, isn’t it?
Here’s how people reacted to the video
Follow Us