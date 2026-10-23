Ryan Reynolds: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Ryan Reynolds
6 ft 2 in (188 cm)
$350 million, 2026 est.
Canadian
October 23, 1976
Vancouver, Canada
50 Years Old
Scorpio
Who Is Ryan Reynolds?
Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor celebrated for his quick wit and charismatic presence.
He transitioned from early television work into a global superstar by mastering self-deprecating humor and high-octane action across major Hollywood blockbusters. He gained widespread notice starring in the popular late nineties television sitcom Two Guys and a Girl. That breakout performance highlighted his natural screen appeal and earned him prominent leading roles in romantic comedies.
Early Life and Education
Quiet Vancouver neighborhoods surrounded Ryan Reynolds throughout his boyhood in Canada. Raised alongside three older brothers by a wholesaler father and retail mother, he developed sharp humor to navigate a hectic household.
Classroom studies at Kitsilano Secondary School fostered his early creativity. He later briefly attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University before leaving higher education behind to pursue a full-time acting career in Los Angeles.
Notable Relationships
High-profile Hollywood romances marked the actor before his marriage to Blake Lively. He was previously engaged to singer Alanis Morissette and later married actress Scarlett Johansson before the couple eventually divorced after two years.
Reynolds married Lively in September 2012 following an on-set friendship. The couple shares four children, with whom they maintain a grounded family lifestyle while navigating demanding international film careers.
Career Highlights
Superhero blockbuster Deadpool redefined his career and achieved colossal global box office success. He expanded the franchise with successful sequels while starring in hit original films like Free Guy and The Proposal, earning critical praise for his charismatic comedy performances.
Entrepreneurial success followed as he built lucrative stakes in diverse high-value businesses. He co-founded production company Maximum Effort, acquired co-ownership of Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, and secured major financial exits with Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile.
Trophies and industry honors have continually recognized his broad cultural impact. To date, he has collected two Primetime Emmy Awards and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing Reynolds as an entertainment powerhouse.
Signature Quote
“I think you have to be able to laugh at yourself, because if you take yourself too seriously, nobody else will.”
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