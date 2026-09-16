Kyla Pratt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kyla Pratt
September 16, 1986
Los Angeles, California, US
40 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Kyla Pratt?
Kyla Alissa Pratt is an American actress known for her vibrant voice roles and engaging on-screen presence. Her career showcases a remarkable consistency in entertainment.
She gained widespread recognition by voicing Penny Proud in The Proud Family, a groundbreaking animated series. This role cemented her as a beloved figure for a generation.
Early Life and Education
Kyla Alissa Pratt was born in Los Angeles, California, the eldest of five children to school teacher Kecia Pratt and basketball player Johnny McCullar. Her parents fostered a supportive home environment.
She attended Hamilton Academy of Music in Los Angeles, balancing her studies with early acting commitments. This foundation allowed her to build a lasting career from a young age.
Notable Relationships
A long-term relationship has defined Kyla Pratt’s personal life, as she has been with tattoo artist and hip-hop artist Danny Kirkpatrick since 2008. The couple became engaged and built a family together.
Pratt shares two daughters, Lyric Kai Kirkpatrick and Liyah Kirkpatrick, with Danny Kirkpatrick. They often share glimpses of their family life with fans.
Career Highlights
Kyla Pratt is celebrated for her extensive work in animated television, notably as the voice of Penny Proud in Disney Channel’s The Proud Family. This iconic role spanned multiple seasons and a popular revival, reaching a broad audience.
Beyond voice acting, she anchored the live-action Dr. Dolittle film franchise, playing Maya Dolittle alongside Eddie Murphy in the first two films. She later led the direct-to-video sequels, expanding the series’ reach.
Pratt also starred as Breanna Latrice Barnes in the UPN sitcom One on One, a role that further solidified her television presence. Her contributions have earned nominations and a NAMIC Vision Award.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always been the person who just always loved bringing characters to life.”
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