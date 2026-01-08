Ryan Destiny: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ryan Destiny

January 8, 1995

Detroit, Michigan, US

31 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Ryan Destiny?

Ryan Destiny Irons is an American actress, singer, and songwriter known for her versatile performances across music and television. She has cultivated a career that blends compelling acting with impressive vocal talent.

Her breakout moment arrived when she landed a lead role in the Fox musical drama Star, which debuted in 2016. This series showcased her acting chops and powerful singing, solidifying her status as a rising performer.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Ryan Destiny grew up with a strong connection to music, influenced by her father, Deron Irons, who was a member of the 1990s R&B group Guesss. Her mother, Dawn Irons, also managed her early musical endeavors.

Destiny attended West Bloomfield High School and, while still a student, won a singing contest that led to her attending the red carpet premiere of Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never” film in 2011.

Notable Relationships

Ryan Destiny is currently engaged to actor Keith Powers, her longtime partner. The couple initially met in 2015, confirmed their romance in 2019, and after a brief separation in 2022, they rekindled their relationship and announced their engagement in October 2025.

Destiny does not have any children. She and Powers have publicly expressed deep mutual support, often referring to each other as best friends in their committed partnership.

Career Highlights

Ryan Destiny secured a significant breakthrough with her starring role as Alexandra Crane in the Fox musical drama Star, which ran from 2016 to 2019. This series allowed her to showcase both her acting prowess and vocal abilities, earning her nominations for Teen Choice Awards.

She later earned critical buzz for her lead role as Olympic boxer Claressa Shields in the 2024 sports biopic The Fire Inside, a project that required intense physical and emotional preparation.

Beyond acting, Destiny has pursued a solo music career, releasing singles such as “The Same” in 2018 and “Do You” in 2020.

Signature Quote

“I want to be a part of projects that mean something, whether or not they win awards.”

