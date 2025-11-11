Russian Photographer Captures Breathtaking Photos Of Milky Way Mirrored On Salt Flats In Bolivia

In May 2016, Russian photographer, Daniel Kordan, traveled to the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia – the world’s largest salt flat and took some photos that look out of this world. Using a Nikon D810A astrophotography DSLR and a 14-24mm f/2.8 Nikon lens, he managed to capture the Milky Way being reflected on the flooded salt flat at night, and the results are absolutely breathtaking.
Daniel Kordan is a landscape photographer, who travels around the world searching for magical spots to take photos. From stunning bamboo forests’ in Japan to rocky mountains in Canada – he has captured it all. You can see more of his work here.
More info: danielkordan.com (h/t: petapixel, bokeh/digitalrev)
