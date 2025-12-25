56 Cute Photos Of Bodega Cats That Feel Like Masters Of The Shops

Bodegas are New York City institutions. They are the friendly neighborhood corner stores where the owners know their regulars by name. It’s also where you can buy some of the best chopped cheese sandwiches outside of the crowded, touristy areas.
Over the years, bodegas have also become a haven for stray felines. And as you will see in the following photos, they have grown quite comfortable in their new homes, even becoming an attraction for customers.
We’ve collected these photos from the Bodega Cats of Instagram page. If you live in the city, you might recognize one of these little fellas.
Bodega cats have become such NYC institutions that they have earned mainstream local recognition. Apart from the Instagram page where these photos came from, there is also a dedicated website that features stories about these furry felines.
The bodega cat phenomenon even reached across the globe in Japan, where they were featured in a segment on the national evening news.
Bodega cats have made their presence known in these neighborhood delis for years now. As Shop Cats creative producer Drew Rosenthal told the New York Times in a June 2025 interview, they were already a ubiquitous presence when he moved to Brooklyn in 2017.
And they have so far been beloved figures among locals. Not only do they bring a hefty serving of adorableness to bodega customers, but they also provide free rodent-control services to shop owners.
Since bodega cats have been an integral part of many NYC neighborhoods, the local government has taken action. In November, the New York City Council proposed a bill that would permit shop owners to keep these felines in their stores.
This means that bodega cats will receive free vaccinations and undergo spaying and neutering. Currently, the New York City health code prohibits keeping live animals inside the stores.
According to NYCity NewsService, talks about the new bill gained traction after Bodega Cats of New York launched a petition, asking the local government to protect these “working” animals. The petition gathered more than 13,000 signatures, which caught the attention of City Hall.
Bodega Cats of New York creator Dan Rimada emphasized the importance of having cats in bodegas, particularly for pest control. As he noted, it solves the problem of destroyed inventory and contaminated food without using poison or traps.
Rimada adds that bodega cats have also helped boost business, noting that one deli on Second Avenue draws $400 per day in foot traffic.
“People come for the cat, then buy something. That is not sentimental. That is a business calculation,” he said.
