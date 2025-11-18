“Expensive Mosquito Net”: Rihanna’s Mesh Dress At New York Fashion Week Sparks Funny Comparisons

Rihanna turned heads when she arrived at the Alaïa Spring 2025 show last Friday (September 6).  

The Love on the Brain singer channeled a 1990s look from the late Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaïa. The custom outfit featured a short corset dress topped with a crystal mesh coat that draped off of her shoulders and trailed behind her.

Rihanna paired the sheer ensemble, a nod to an Alaïa Spring 1992 look worn by Naomi Campbell, with crystal-trimmed Amina Muaddi heels.

She styled her hair in thick curls and wore delicate pearl drop earrings, a large diamond ring, and several bracelets.

Image credits: Gotham / Getty

The event at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum marked the 36-year-old star’s first seated show appearance at New York Fashion Week in a decade. 

Rihanna sat in the front row to watch models Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Vittoria Ceretti walk the new line created by Pieter Mulier.

Later in the evening, the Fenty Beauty founder changed into a brown slip dress by Jawara Alleyne, which she paired with diamond jewels, sandal heels, a Galliano bag, and massive Phoebe Philo shades. 

The singer paired the look with pearl drop earrings, several bracelets, and crystal-trimmed heels

Image credits: Gotham / Getty

The Barbadian singer’s mesh outfit was not every fashionista’s cup of tea, as it drew comparisons to shower curtains and an unmade bed. GoFugYourself even described the sheer look as an “expensive mosquito net.”

If you’re wondering when she’ll release a new album, you won’t be able to mark your calendar just yet.

According to The Sun, Rihanna’s ninth album is  “on the cusp of being released.” She’s allegedly “in talks for a huge world tour throughout 2025,” which would include a headlining show at the English music festival Glastonbury.

The sheer outfit was a nod to an Alaïa Spring 1992 look worn by Naomi Campbell

Image credits: fendifaguette

Many people were not a fan of her dress, describing it as a “mosquito net” or an “unmade bed”

Image credits: Gotham / Getty

“Historically, she releases her albums in the last few months of the year, but the slow pace of vinyl production means the release date will likely be later than she would have liked,” a source told the tabloid newspaper.

“Either way, 2025 is set to be her year with a giant tour in the works.”

Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016. Since then, she has been focusing on her cosmetics and lingerie brands, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. She has also become a mother of two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, whom she shares with her boyfriend, rapper ASAP Rocky.

“She looks so uncomfortable wearing it,” one user wrote

Image credits: ctheestalli

Image credits: LachelleSimps15

Image credits: HeyHlengi

Image credits: _Annata

Image credits: MissTalia_Marie

Image credits: MinihahaNew

Image credits: GinnyMYee

Image credits: annetekiri

Image credits: applema94099498

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
