Hey Pandas, What Are Some Funny Comments From This Very Site? (Closed)

by

I’ve decided to whenever I see something, screenshot it, then compile it into a post when I have a good amount…but I’m kinda new here, so I’m gonna need some help!

#1

Anything by Nathaniel, Headless Roach, or Legolas Greenleaf (when Legolas was still active)

#2

A gay guy, whose username I can’t remember, once posted that ” he liked his women like the way he likes his coffee, nowhere near his genitals”, still makes me laugh!!!

#3

There are a lot of hilarious comments from everyone on this site. I spend an embarrassing amount of time on here, and I can’t remember all the funny things I see!

#4

It’s always ‘What the banjo twang did I just read?!’

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
