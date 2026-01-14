Woman Calls Out MIL For Pretending To Be Ill, Major Drama Sparks: “I Could Just Hear MIL Shrieking”

Every family has its own way of balancing personalities, but sometimes people’s differences are just too great for compromise.
One American woman on Reddit claims her Cuban mother-in-law turned hostile because she set clear rules around her children, going from eager involvement to cold distance.
After years of ignored birthdays and skipped dinners, the woman says she finally got a chance to confront her about dishonesty, but things didn’t go as planned, and now the tension between them has reached a boiling point.
Mothers- and daughters-in-law can have complicated relationships
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
But these two haven’t even been talking
Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)
Image source: anonymus
People who read the woman’s story believe she may have omitted certain important details
And many feel that everyone in the family could do a better job of communicating
Some, however, say the woman is the one stirring up the drama
And a few place the blame on the mother-in-law
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us