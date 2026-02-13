“Wearing Lingerie”: Hailey Bieber’s Outfit For ‘Wuthering Heights’ Premiere Sparks Backlash

Hailey Bieber has set the internet ablaze with her look at the Wuthering Heights premiere in Australia.
The model hit the red carpet on Thursday (February 12) in a sheer ensemble that embraced the film’s Victorian setting with a modern twist.
Her custom Saint Laurent lace gown featured long sleeves with ruffled edges and a low neckline. Under the dress, Hailey wore a halter bralette and black briefs to cover up.
To accessorize her take on the “sheer dress trend,” she opted for minimal jewelry and black heels.
The 29-year-old star was in Australia to promote the launch of her beauty brand, Rhode, in the country.
Social media users gave the look a thumbs down, with critics calling it “bland” and comparing it to lingerie. “She has access to the best designers in the world, and this is what she chooses to wear?” one person fumed on X.
“If you’re gonna be scandalous, at least make it worth it. This is so boring,” echoed another commenter.
Others went even further, criticizing Hailey’s modeling skills. “This outfit belongs in a bedroom, not at a movie premiere. She has no aura, no vibes, no personality. Her ability to always not serve is insane,” a separate viewer shared.
“Like, why is she wearing lingerie to a movie premiere that she’s not invited to?” the critic added.
While Hailey’s appearance at the premiere was a surprise, there are no reports indicating that she wasn’t invited to the event.
Another group praised Hailey’s sultry gown, saying it was sensual and honored the film’s steamy aesthetic.
“Y’all can’t be serious. She looks hot asf, and her face card is serving,” one fan expressed.
“Well, it’s a Valentine’s Day movie aimed at h*rny date-night audiences,” another viewer interjected, while someone else commented, “Mind you, the premiere of a movie that is heavily about s*x fantasy. So yes, she is on theme.”
For the show-stopping look, Hailey was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who has also made a name for himself for his work with Wuthering Heights‘ leading lady, Margot Robbie, as per E! News.
Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film is an adaptation of the novel by Emily Brontë and stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff. It follows their tragic romance in Victorian England.
The film adaptation of the classic 19th‑century novel premiered at Sydney’s historic State Theatre.
Hailey, a model and the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, said the launch of her beauty brand in Australia “feels like a major milestone.”
Last year, e.l.f. Cosmetics signed an agreement to acquire Rhode, the brand named after its founder’s middle name, for $1 billion. Hailey will remain with Rhode as its chief creative officer and head of innovation.
The Gen Z icon, who began modeling in 2014, told WWD that her style is “effortless and chic” and that, with every look, she aims to feel “like I’m wearing the clothes and not that they’re wearing me.”
“For me, it’s easy to feel safe in things that are monochromatic, or all-black or beige and brown tones that I know work for me,” she added, “but I definitely would love to continue to play around with that a little bit more with color, silhouettes, and textures.”
Her first style icon? Hannah Montana.
“I remember watching Hannah Montana and being so inspired by Miley [Cyrus’] fashion on the show, and wanting to recreate the outfits and put my own spin on them,” Hailey told the magazine of the Disney Channel show.
After welcoming a son with husband Justin Bieber in 2024, the model is prioritizing comfort when it comes to her fashion choices.
“He’s kind of getting into toddler territory, where their hands are dirty and sticky,” she said of her child, Jack Blues. “So I like to wear things that make me feel good but that I can also really ‘life’ in.”
She and Justin recently attended the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl together. Speaking with People magazine, a source recently shut down speculation about a marital crisis between the pair.
Last year, the Canadian pop star faced backlash over a controversial post he made after Hailey appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time.
Sharing a photo of his wife’s achievement on Instagram, he revealed and then deleted a past private argument in which he had told Hailey that she would never make the cover of the top fashion magazine.
“This reminds me when [we] got into a huge fight, I told [her] that she would never be on the cover of Vogue, Yikes I know. […] Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken,” he wrote.
Amid online speculation that Justin disrespects Hailey and that their marriage is toxic, the insider told People that the two are “doing great as a couple” and are “in such a strong place right now,” adding, “They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives.”
