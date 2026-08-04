Bride Regrets Inviting Brother’s Best Friend Who Brought His Mom And Tried To Take The Spotlight

While planning a wedding, the bride and groom should be looking forward to every aspect of the day. The ceremony, the reception, the catering, seeing their friends and family, and boogieing down on the dance floor. And of course, most happy couples cannot wait to see the photos from their special day.
But unfortunately for one set of newlyweds, the photographers weren’t able to focus purely on them during the event. A bride recently hopped on Reddit to vent about how her wedding photos were hijacked by two unpleasant guests. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
A bride and groom are always thrilled to see their wedding photos
Image credits: senivpetro / magnific (not the actual photo)
But this woman was furious when she realized that two guests got a free photoshoot with her photographer
Image credits: magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: volodymyrshtun89 / magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / magnific (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymousreader7300
Couples typically spend thousands on their wedding photographer
We all like to tell ourselves that life is about living in the moment and being present, but there are some experiences that we definitely want to have photographic evidence of. And one of the most classic examples of this is a person’s wedding day.
According to The Knot Real Weddings Study, couples spend an average of $3,000 on their wedding photography. But for a wedding with a larger budget, the photographer might cost up to $10,000. This is because having beautiful photos from the wedding that they’ll want to look back on for decades is extremely important to most couples.
Aside from keeping the gallery on their devices and uploading the photos onto social media, photographer Tori Kelner notes that there are plenty of things couples can do with their wedding photos. Some will create an heirloom album that can be passed down for generations.
Couples might also choose to hang prints or canvases of their wedding photos in their home. Or they might send these photos out to relatives as gifts.
They can even share them on social media as inspiration for other couples or to create a blog detailing their experiences with their wedding. Now that they’ve been through it, they might have plenty of knowledge and experience to share with other couples.
Wedding photos should instantly bring back great memories, and they should remind the couple for the rest of their lives how wonderful the start of their marriage was. However, for some couples, their wedding photos can trigger unfortunate memories.
Managing inappropriate wedding guest behavior can be uncomfortable, but it’s necessary to ensure they don’t ruin the day
If their special day was ruined by entitled guests or drama, the whole experience might leave a sour taste in their mouths for years to come. So it’s important for brides and grooms to know ahead of time how to handle unruly guests.
Inside Weddings notes that there are several classic examples of poor guest behavior that will appear at almost every wedding. These include the drunk guest, the overbearing mother, the badly behaved child, the bitter unmarried or divorced friend, the guest who doesn’t know anyone, the bad toaster, and the parents who don’t get along.
Dealing with these guests can be a challenge, especially when you want to avoid causing a scene or creating any drama. But the bride and groom deserve to have the special day that they were dreaming of, and unruly behavior from guests shouldn’t get in the way of that.
It’s a good idea to have the wedding planner or close friends and family members involved in managing guest behavior, so that it doesn’t fall purely on the bride and groom to police the event. If you don’t have a wedding planner but you do have a friend who doesn’t mind being the bad guy, let them set the boundaries and call out any inappropriate behavior.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. What would you have done if you had been in the bride’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring wedding guest drama, look no further than right here!
Later, the bride responded to several comments and shared more details about the situation
Readers were appalled by the guests’ behavior, and some encouraged the bride to cut them out of her life completely
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