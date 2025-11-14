Man Interrupts A Family Photoshoot To Tell His Wife’s Daughter That He’s Adopting Her

Probably most of us would agree that family is never easy. Even though we love each other to death (sometimes even quite literally), we are either too different or annoyingly similar but the bottom line of whatever dynamic you’ve got in your family is – you have to work with whatever cards you’ve been dealt. But sometimes one of these “cards” is missing. For little Kylee, it was a dad. Even though her mom’s boyfriend and later husband Tim played this role brilliantly, she wished for nothing more than to make it official. Luckily, Tim was all up for it and he found the best way to surprise her with the good news.
When Tim Bobbitt first met his future wife Annie, he knew she already had someone special in her life
Tim Bobbitt knew right away that he’d have to share his partner’s attention with someone when he first met his then-future wife, Annie. She was a single mother to a young daughter, Kylee. But little did he know it was a true blessing in disguise as he and Kylee formed an incredible bond over time.
That someone was her daughter Kylee
He remembers the first time he had the pleasure of meeting the little girl. He didn’t know then he’d be the one carrying Kylee to bed at night, dancing with her in the living room, playing video games, riding on roller coasters together, and attending every single one of her cheerleading and dance events like all loving fathers do.
They bonded so much over the years that Kylee wanted nothing more than for Tim to actually become her dad and popped the question on Tim and Annie’s wedding
On his wedding day, he thought he had everything a man could ask for when Kylee came with a heartwarming surprise. As he stood by the altar, she presented him with a letter in front of her mom and all their friends and family. In the letter, she asked him to officially adopt her.
After long months of paperwork, he decided to surprise her with a similar proposal of his own
The tear-jerking wedding surprise started a long and complex process of sorting out the adoption paperwork. After getting it done, Tim staged a family photoshoot where he surprised little Kylee with a “proposal” of his own.
He staged a family photoshoot just so he could interrupt it by reading a heartwarming letter and announcing it’s the day he’s officially adopting her
After reading a heartfelt letter, he announced he’s making her biggest wish come true by adopting her.
Little Kylee couldn’t have been happier
You can see the heartwarming “proposal” here
People fell in love with their story
