39 Clever Designs For A Smarter, Easier Life

From the realm of creative innovation, we’ve gathered a list of clever design products that boasts of amalgamating form, function, and a flash of fun. Whether it’s popping open your favorite wine with a bat-styled corkscrew or getting your hands dirty, but not quite, with effective garden claws – we’ve got it covered. These intriguing products, each with their unique twist, will infuse your everyday tasks with a tinge of novelty and charm.
#1 Fold And Go With Boreeman: The Stool That’s Ready For Anything
Review: “ordered this same day delivery in Atlanta during dragon con. and it definitely saved my legs from a lot of hurt. this thing even holds my fat butt that weighs 285 lb. and I was very rough with it too so it can take a beating. probably the best purchase and most useful product I’ve gotten in a while” – Minh Nguyen
Image source: Amazon, Minh Nguyen
#2 Fur-Free Zone: Pet Hair Remover for Car Carpet & Couch – Clean With Ease!
Review: “I have a husky mix, she sheds, profusely. I’ve never been able to get all the fur out of vehicle carpet, and it drove me nuts. Until now, this product works fantastically at getting all the dog hair out of my vehicles interior. I just work it along the carpet toward the vacuum nozzle and all the hair comes out so easily.” – N. Frustaglio
Image source: amazon.com, N. Frustaglio
#3 Bug Bites? Heat ‘Em Up! With Heat It, You Can Use Your Smartphone To Heal Insect Bites In Seconds
Review: “Used this past summer/fall and had astonishing results. This tiny device was always there when needed and I felt the relief immediately. VERY WELL DESIGNED! Mosquito & fly bites…it instantly removes the discomfort & minimizes the overall effects.” – Solas
#4 Secure Anywhere With Addalock: Protect Travel & Home With A Click!
Review: “This is exactly what I wanted for myself to provide an extra sense of security. As a single female renter I always felt a little concerned about the maintenance guys, office staff, previous tenants and any number of other service providers that had keys to easily enter my apartment. While I doubt this little gem will stop anyone who is bound and determined to gain access regardless of the consequences, I do believe it will deter those that attempt entry accidentally or who want to go unnoticed. It installed super easily. It took me longer to remove it from the packaging than it did to install it. I definitely recommend this to everyone who rents.” – Bonnie
Image source: amazon.com, Bonnie
#5 Outlet Overload? Let The Wall Outlet Extender Be Your Surging Savior!
Review: “I was in desperate need of more outlets and also wanted to clear clutter from our bathroom counter. There is a small hole toward the back of the shelf that can allow cords to go down instead of to the side like you see pictured- but it’s more fit for USB cords and not big enough to funnel the end of a large plug through. Device is exactly as specified and was simple to install by going directly over the outlet plate and anchoring with a screw that was provided.” – Erica Boone
Image source: amazon.com, Erica Boone
#6 Stay In The Spin Zone With The Weighted Hula Infinity Hoop : Fitness Meets Fun!
Review: “Love that it has enough links to fit my plus size, but my kids can also use it for a workout as well by removing some links.” – busymomatwork
Image source: amazon.com, busymomatwork
#7 Egg Timer Pro: Your Eggscellent Teacher For Perfectly Timed Eggs Every Time!
Review: Omgg thisnis literally just what I needed my whole life!!!! Not only is this soo adorable!! ITS SOO NIFTY!!
These eggs came out perfect!! I’m soo happy!!!
1000/10 EXTREMELY HIGHLY RECCOMMEND TO ANYONE WHO LOVES MEDIUM BOILED EGGS!!!” – Elaina
Image source: Amazon.com, Elaina
#8 Power Up Anywhere With 20000mah Solar Portable Charger: Sun-Powered Never-Ending Energy!
Review: “Best thing to take when I go fishing. A day trip, or a night trip, I’m covered. It charges my phone and lights my way to get what I need done. Best part is the self solar charger so I can keep going with out having to be disconnected. Definitely worth the buy.” – James X Garcia
Image source: amazon.com, Stacy
#9 Make Your Guests Smile With A Pickitty Toothpick Dispenser
Review: “Cute, works as expected, holds a lot of toothpicks so you don’t have to constantly refill it. Also doesn’t spill the toothpicks easily.” – Nicolette
Image source: Amazon, Nicolette
#10 Brighten Bedtime Reading With LED Neck Light – Illumination Innovation!
Review: “I don’t have to light up the whole room for hubby to read his book. My new Xmas gift for the grands!” – Billie Renée
Image source: amazon.com, Billie Renée
#11 Scrub Smarter With Electric Spin Scrubber : Power Through Cleaning Effortlessly!
Review: “Very helpful！
I don’t leave too many reviews but this thing is a life saver. I unboxed it and used it on my bathtub and sink and stove and it’s like they’re brand new. I hate all the little nooks and crannies and this thing just hits them in like two seconds. Wish I would’ve bought it ages ago.” – Sean
Image source: amazon.com, Kim Rillos
#12 Gel Up Your Wheels: Car Cleaning Gels – It’s The Squeaky Clean Shortcut!
Review: “This is extremely satisfying to use! Use it once, and you’ll constantly be looking to use it over and over.
This is easier than vacuuming for a few reasons:
~ It’s a lot more compact, and easy to store in the car console or glove compartment.
~ No charging necessary, and it’s always ready when you need it.
~ It’s a lot easier to use. No heavy equipment.
~ This picks up the dust in small crevices where vacuum attachments don’t reach.
~ Use it anytime, anywhere.” – SuburbanMom
Image source: amazon.com, Busy mom of three
#13 Clip-On Convenience: Bedshelfie Nightstand Shelf – Sweet Dreams, Handy Storage!
Review: “Got it for my boyfriend because he doesn’t have a bedside table and never knows where to put his glass of water. It’s awesome and exactly what he needed!” – Emily
Image source: amazon.com, Emily
#14 Turn Up The Heat On Defrosting With Blazin’ Thaw Tray: Blaze Through Frozen Foods!
Review: “I am constantly forgetting to take meat out in the morning, this a a great remedy to that! Super fast and definitely safe and easy to clean. Buy from ths family business, too , keep them growing with more great opportunities!” – Tess Boden
Image source: amazon.com, Tess Boden
#15 Tame Your Tangled Cords: Kitchen Appliance Cord Organizer – Stick-On Solution!
Review: “Can’t believe I didn’t buy these sooner! It makes everything feel more organized and put together. I was pretty surprised how well they stayed on once the appliances started getting warm too. I love that they come in different color options too!” – Linda A. Bohach
Image source: amazon.com, Linda A. Bohach
#16 Wrinkle-Free Zones: Shirt Folding Board – Fold Your Way To Closet Bliss!
Review: “I’m in heaven! I’m in heaven! These shirts are 4 different sizes…some with no sleeves. And yet they are all perfectly folded to the same size! It’s the little things in life and this little thing is great!!!!! Nothing I don’t like about it !!” – Teresamarie
Image source: amazon.com, Rafael Ramos
#17 Scrub Like A Pro With Bottle Cleaning Brush Set – Squeaky Clean Every Time!
Review: “I love this set! The different size brushes really come in handy. I can get the tall protein shake cups clean and get into the nooks and crannies of my water bottle top and straw. But, the cuteness factor is through the roof. I’m so happy I bought it! It makes me smile.” – manatina
Image source: amazon.com, manatina
#18 Clean In Style With Microfiber Mop Slippers: Sweep And Shine, Dance Away!
Review: “So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2 year old and they’re great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it’s immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item. My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing the top and bottom parts as I think it’s cleaner but it’s a nice feature.” – G. Kim
Image source: amazon.com, G. Kim
#19 Flip Your Productivity With Ticktime Pro. This Cube Lets You Customize Your Timer With A Simple Flip
Review: “I love this thing! My kids love this thing. It’s so easy to use. And it helps me time simple tasks without picking up my phone and without thinking about the time passing. Just flip on its side and start working.” – Antoinette
Image source: Amazon, Antoinette
#20 Strain In A Snap With The Can Strainer: Effortless Pouring Precision!
Review: “This product is made of hard plastic to drain out the water or oil from my tuna cans. Once you open your can, you place the piece on top of the tunafish, flip the can over & press to squeeze out all the liquid. No mess, no fuss & it’s easy to wash in the sink or dishwasher.” – Madeline
Image source: amazon.com, Madeline
#21 Dig In With Claw Gardening Gloves: Plant With Precision And Protection!
Review: “Received this morning and already put them to use!! These will be wonderful for planting flowers in my pots this spring/summer! I’ll no longer need my claw tool to dig out the old potting soil. I have medium size hands and the gloves fit loosely with room to spare…great stretchy material.” – Elizabeth
Image source: amazon.com, Cristian Orellana
#22 Revolutionize Your Meal Prep With Souper Cubes: Freeze, Store, Enjoy
Review: “Perfect for meal prepping for Bariatric patients. Very sturdy! I prep 3 different meals, at a time, that way I don’t get tired of the same thing everyday. It’s easy to push out of the cube after it’s frozen. Tastes fresh as the day you made it! Use a freezer bag , it holds at least 8 cubes! I bought the 1/2 cup size to. Love it!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#23 No More Fumbling With Flames: USB Rechargeable Lighter Lights The Way!
Review: “Yes yes yes. The answer is yes – you need this, yes it’s awesome, yes it’s eco friendly. I am so pleased with my purchase of this handy dandy little gadget. As an avid candle user this is KEY! Always stumbling through drawers to find a lighter that works, that’s not out of lighter fluid and having that dreaded click click click from being used up – you won’t have that problem anymore!” – Ann D.
Image source: amazon.com, Ann D.
#24 Don’t Drain Your Fun: Overflow Drain Cover – Keeping The Chill In The Fill!
Review: “‘Cause who doesn’t want a couple more inches?!
Seriously, I didn’t have very high hopes but it works perfectly!” – MBL
Image source: Amazon.com, MBL
#25 Wine Down And Beer Up With Vino Spooky Bat Opener: Opening Spirits, Batty Style!
Review: “I bought this for my mom and sister. It was a huge hit. They love it and it’s great quality!” – Amanda Mahaffy
Image source: amazon.com, Lauren
#26 Unleash The Kernel Magic: Cob Corn Stripper – Making Corn Stripping A Breeze!
Review: “So easy & fun to use!! Just push through in a twisting, corkscrew motion & VOILA! Stripped fresh corn in a few seconds.” – Erin U.
Image source: amazon.com, Erin U.
#27 Silence The Noise With This Energy-Saving Door Blocker: A Soundproof Savior!
Review: “With this year being below zero temperatures in the Midwest this has been an absolute life saver in our hundred year old home! I can’t feel any of the cold seeping in from under our main doors.” – Tom
Image source: amazon.com, Tom
#28 Electric Heated Mattress Pad: The Coziest Mattress Pad Ever
Review: “I like all the things about this bed warmer. I had one in the past and got rid of it because we could feel the wires as we laid on them. Not this one. It works well. Just need to figure out what number setting I want. I also really like the timer setting since I often freeze as I go to sleep and then boil half way through the night. But not anymore!! :)” – Fairmaiden
Image source: Amazon, Fairmaiden
#29 Sparkle And Slice: Bladebrush Knife Cleaner – The Cutlery Glow-Up Essential!
Review: “Perfect tool for cutlery and silverware! I hate cleaning knives by hand with a sponge as it tears up the sponge or snags. This brush is great at scraping off all the gunk and meaning washing a breeze.” – Amanda Lynch
Image source: amazon.com, Cari
#30 Clocky: Snooze You Lose – The Alarm Clock That Runs Away
Review: “I love this product. As a heavy sleeper, it’s super hard for me to get up in the morning. I highly recommend this product and believe it is worth the money.” – Brent
#31 Presto! You’ve Got Stuffed Waffles: The Magic Of The Stuffler Waffle Maker
Review: “I’m definitely going to get fat because of this! It works perfect and the waffles look perfect every time! We stuff them with everything from chili to fruit to cream cheese, you name it, they are amazing and delicious . Super easy to use and clean as well!” – shawn rodgers
Image source: Amazon, shawn rodgers
#32 No More Gap Attacks: Drop Stop Saves Your Snacks, Phones, And More
Review: “I don’t write reviews but was quite impressed with the product. Easy installation and most importantly nothing falling BTW my seats. Would recommend this product a million times over. Worth every dollar” – YOUNG STUNNA
Image source: Amazon, YOUNG STUNNA
#33 Illuminate And Ventilate: Portable Camping Fan With LED Lantern – Light The Way!
Review: “I originally bought this fan for our camping trailer, but definitely i can use it everywhere!, it was perfect for our road trip!’, our baby always ends up so sweaty cause the air doesn’t circulate to him, but this fan came to the rescue!, so easy to hang, love the three levels of power, the light, the battery life it was impressive!!! ” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, CJ
#34 Keep Your Drinks Cold And Your Hands Free With Ainope, The Magsafe Water Bottle
Review: “I have been using this smart water bottle for a few days and I must say it is very handy. The magnetic top is strong. It provides a great standing base for my phone during my ‘Zoom’ meetings as I work from home and my kids use it as a phone stand to record their TickTock videos when outdoors. I am really impressed with the build quality and materials. This keeps my cold beverages chilled for at least 8 hours too. I love it. You will not be disappointed.” – Shaun L.
Image source: Amazon, Shaun L.
#35 Lighten Up Your Look With The Light-Wearing Beanie: Illuminating Style Ahead!
Review: “The hat has great colors to choose from, comfortable, good quality and the light is very bright. Perfect to walk the dog at night. Perfect gift ordering more for the holidays.” – Philip Ondocin
Image source: amazon.com, Philip Ondocin
#36 Scoop And Strain With Fun: Purple Nessie Ladle & Turquoise Mama Nessie Colander!
Review: “I love my new Nessie and mama utensils! They fit in great with my other silly utensils. Can’t wait to use them!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#37 Let Your Makeup Spin: 360 Cosmetic Organizer – A Revolution In Storage Glamour!
Review: “So Beautiful! Saves so much room on my Vanity! The assembly is super easy & it lets you customize how tall or short you want the space in between. What holds it together it’s these small thick rubber bands, they feel secure. I would recommend this to everyone who wants to save some room on their space!!!” – Mariela Valencia
Image source: amazon.com, Mariela Valencia
#38 Cut, Strip, And Sizzle: Get Crafty In The Kitchen With Stainless Steel Herb Scissors!
Review: “This is a great tool to add to the kitchen if you have any interest in saving time cutting up your veggies. It comes with 3 different tools each with their unique purposes. Very glad I bought this!” – Tony Le
Image source: amazon.com, Tony Le
#39 Dishwashing Made Easy: Boon Clutch Dishwasher Basket – Zoom In On Organization!
Review: “This has been fantastic whenever I need to wash a lot of bottles at once. I squeeze the nipples into holes a little further down, which allows me to wash 8 at once. I then put rings or pacifiers inside the basket.” – Melissa W.
Image source: amazon.com, Melissa W.
