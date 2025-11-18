“Very Disturbing”: Rosie O’Donnell Reveals She Was Invited To Diddy’s Party When They Were Neighbors

Rosie O’Donnell didn’t mince words when she compared her former neighbor, Sean “Diddy” Combs, to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
In light of recent allegations against the music mogul, the comedian took to TikTok to reflect on her past interaction with the rapper.
She also expressed shock over the disturbing details emerging about his private life.
In the video that has racked up more than 2.3 million views, the 62-year-old comedian said she used to live next door to the Last Night rapper in Miami and was once invited to one of his parties.
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage via Getty Images
Image credits: Rosie O’Donnell
Despite only meeting him once, she accepted the invite, but things took a turn when she and her children were denied entry.
“Although I only met him once, he did invite me to his New Year’s Eve party, which I believe everybody was wearing white, but we didn’t know,” she said in her TikTok video. “We had on, like, sweatpants, me and my family and my kids.”
The 62-year-old comedian recalled being invited to one of the rapper’s parties but being turned away when she showed up at his front door
Image credits: Rosie O’Donnell
“They didn’t let us in,” she recalled. “The doormen were, like, looking at us. I’m like, ‘No, no. He invited me yesterday. I live right there. My daughter saw him on the street and we talked.’ No, we couldn’t come in.”
Rosie then revealed that the 54-year-old artist reached out to her the next day and apologized with an offer that was “so unbelievably over the top and extraordinary.”
The music mogul was arrested for racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution
“The next day, he called and he felt so bad that he rented out the Regal Cinema for me and my family to see any movie we wanted the entire day — in any theater whenever we wanted,” she said.
The former talk show host went on to express her shock over the heinous crimes that the accused rapper has been charged for.
The artist, known under several professional monikers like Diddy, Puff Daddy and P Diddy, has been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He allegedly abused and coerced women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct,” according to the indictment against him.
“Do you just get to be so big—like Harvey Weinstein did—that he thought, ‘Well I control Hollywood. I control the Oscars. I can sleep with any actress I want, whether they want to or not,'” the comedian wondered.
“How could a person live knowing that they had done that and then be a public person and continue to do it? Didn’t he feel, like, the footsteps of the law behind him at all times?” a bewildered Rosie asked in her recent TikTok video. “Or do you just get to be so big — like Harvey Weinstein did — that he thought, ‘Well I control Hollywood. I control the Oscars. I can sleep with any actress I want, whether they want to or not.’”
“It’s very disturbing,” she added. “And then you start to think, how many people really knew that?”
She wondered how the I’ll Be Missing You rapper didn’t “consider” himself “a rapist.”
She was also in disbelief over the news of more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” being recovered from his address.
“Sex trafficking? That’s serious, man. And then they found 1,000 bottles of baby oil,” she said. “I’m gonna be thinking about that the rest of my life.”
