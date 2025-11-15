I Made A Paper Cut Illustration For Each Of The Zodiacs

I have always been fascinated with how celestial bodies influence and shape our persona, traits, and lives. That led me to illustrate the zodiac signs using the art of paper cutting.

The challenge was to design something that had a common aesthetic feel while portraying the traits of each sign uniquely. I studied the zodiacs and associated each with a suiting palette. The colors, design & subtler elements are all symbolic of each individual zodiac. Engraved in each design is the constellation and symbol of that sign, while the design in the surrounding mesh denotes its base element (Water, Earth, Fire, or Air).

PISCES (Feb 19 – March 20)

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

LIBRA (Sept 23 – October 22)

SCORPIO (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

