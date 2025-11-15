Hey Pandas, What’s At The Top Of Your Bucket List? (Closed)

Tell me something you’ve always wanted to do!
#1
get a post that has a lot of upvotes
get a lot of followers on bored panda
…. that probably won’t happen (ಥ﹏ಥ)
#2
I’ve always wanted to take a picture with the homophobes at the pride parade, just to make them angry :)
#3
I’d like to open a soup kitchen, or a homeless shelter one day.
#4
kick down a door. Ive watched to many crime shows. It just looks so fun
#5
Write a good song. I’m working on one now.
#6
Right now I’m writing tons of songs and albums so I can become a professional singer when I grow up. I practice singing everyday so I can reach my dreams.
#7
To jump in a cab and yell FOLLOW THAT CAR!!!!!!!!!!!
#8
5. get rich
4. get famous
3. get married to the perfect woman
2. be the best dad in the world
1. jump over someone when they’re not looking
#9
TO KICK MY DAMN BROTHER OUT MY DAMN HOUSE!!
#10
1. being able to draw hands
2. finding a muse for art
3. getting a crow friend :>
#11
Traveling when its possible.
#12
Have a food fight!!!
#13
SKYDIVE!!!!!!
#14
get 100 subs on youtube- (im at 73)
#15
eat a tomato like an apple
#16
See the Cliffs of Moher.
#17
Moonwalking. It’s my 14th day already.
#18
1. Finish vet school
2. Join vets without borders
3. Move to new zealand
4. start a vet clinic
5. skydive
6. visit every continent (including antarctica)
7. get a orange tabby
8. get a corgi
9. Finish my dice collection
10. drink a gallon of milk in one day.
#19
With the given circumstances, go out for a beer with my friends.
#20
Meet Tony hawk in person!
#21
Recently added but go to Minecon and meet anyone from MCYT. And I mean anyone! ( Such as Ranboo, Fundy, Wilbur, Tommy, Tubbo, Nihachu, ) But more of BBH, StacyPlays and her doggos, or Skeppy!
#22
To have some, even if it’s tiny, good effect on other’s lives, otherwise I’m useless to the world. That’s my purpose, I believe. (In other words, to be like Blue in Wings of Fire)
#23
1. Get a new kidney.
2. Get OFF dialysis.
3. Travel to a Caribbean island.
#24
I would like to:
1. Get a cat
2. Get a cat
3. Get a cat
4. Have a successful YouTube channel (4 subscribers so far)
5. Did I forget to mention that I wanted a cat?
#25
A British Shorthair cat. But because literally everyone wants one, I’ll need my suit of armor and sword first before heading into battle. Priorities!
#26
ummm idk kick down a door get some more friends get some more subscribers get a boyfriend or girlfriend mabey not actually recreate all funny moments in mcyt vids be myself , make a 5000 word essay on why i don’t like tiktok, tell funny jokes
#27
Punch someone
#28
I want to go to Japan! The culture is so interesting and I want to try some new food!
#29
go out with someone :(
#30
whatevers on the top
#31
Well I would like to go back to school cuz I miss my friends. I also wish I looked pretty but that will never happen.
#32
Where do I start…
do good in life
change the world for the better
become president of the USA
be a computer scientist
get a masters degree in both of my dream jobs( computer scientist and president for president it would be political science)
be an all A student
support myself financially
embrace my weirdness
get a car from the dumpster and fix it up as my car
sky dive
become a regional champ in irish dance(i’m already at prizewinner only 4 more levels to go)
get my dream house
have a family of five
go on a all
day shopping spree at the mall
get more in shape
don’t lie anymore
redecorate my bunk
finish everything on my bucket list
#33
Work at SpaceX
#34
Surprise visit my girlfriend. I’ve always fantasized about showing up unexpectedly and seeing someone truly happy to see me.
#35
As soon as I turn 18, I want to go sky diving just like my aunt did when she turned 18.
#36
Bungee jump and travel the world
#37
Bucket list. Huh. I don’t know that I ever really put a lot of thought into a bucket list. I mean I have places I’d like to visit like Pompeii and Herculaneum, Japan, but I have such terrible times flying that those won’t happen. I’m gonna have to think on this.
Note: My ears don’t pop on airplanes, I know how fast we’re flying, I know what happens during turbulence, I also fully understand the engineering and science behind flight but I’m still not sure how it actually manages to work. I’m afraid of heights but more afraid of falling since the sensation of falling is something I loathe. In a crash I’m pretty sure I won’t feel the impact, but quite frankly the thought of having to go through the terror of a crash is enough to make me more nervous about flying. I’ve done it but I loathe airplanes.
#38
1. Get a pet
2 go to france
3 learn to fight (self defense)
4 break down a door
5 learn to shoot a bow and arrow
6 learn to draw
7 I could go on forever
#39
Pop bubble wrap while eating pizza
#40
im so exited to honestly idk!! it seems like such a fun thing.
#41
Finish Drawabox
#42
I’ve always wanted to visit Europe, but I want to do it when I’m old enough to really appreciate the architecture and culture. Hopefully Covid will be gone by then :)
#43
Probably observe animals at different zoo’s and write facts in a journal, but first ZOOS NEED TO OPEN, also GET MANY MORE PETS. ;)
#44
to go to disneyland (when possible) and go on the highest ride without crying before riding it, not that interesting, but I want to get over my fear of going on a rollercoaster.
#45
Take trips around the country/countries by train.
#46
I really want to go to New Zealand and ride the wild horses
#47
Uhh…
Visit one library in every state (including D.C.)
Get my work done (send help. PLEASE!!!)
I wanna become a comedian or something, I don’t know yet
Find someone who will love me (♥ ͜ʖ♥)
#48
Okay I actually prepared for this:
4)-Try going vegetarian/vegan for a week (My family and I love meat)
3)-Visit 10 states in the U.S. Visit 20 countries (or more)
2)-Get a dog (Never had one) Move out and get a (good) roommate
1)-GET.A.TATTOO. (My family is super religious, no tattoos or too many piercings ,which I want, or too long acrylic nails they’re going to hate me when I’m older lol)
#49
Decide on a hair color.
#50
Before I die, I want to impact someone’s life enough to make them wish they knew me better. If they did get to know me, I want them to support my family when I’m gone, like my family did for our friend’s when she died. I just want to be able to leave knowing I did the best I could.
#51
Experience zero gravity/space travel.
#52
To have a big funeral and be remembered. Now that I think about it that should be at the bottom of my list, yet somehow it’s what I look forward to the most.
#53
Skydiving! My grandpa did it, my parents did it, I wanna go skydiving!
#54
I’d love to get the Jason Mendoza line “I wasn’t a failed DJ, I was pre-successful.” tattooed on my arm, and throw glasses against a wall like they do in movies.
#55
Punch the sh*t out of my idiot classmates
#56
Go to Tokyo and see all the anime stores and go to the pokemon center!
#57
1. Get rich enough to support my lifestyle
2. Marry a guy who’ll love me for who I am
3. Become a professional tennis player (or an architect I really can’t decide)
4. Meet my idols (Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Evans, Naomi Osaka, Michelle Obama)
5. Visit at least 25 countries
#58
Graduate my dream University (Oxford)
Become a psychiatrist
Travel!!
#59
Become an artist, it seems out of reach and a very difficult job to maintain. But no harm in dreaming.
#60
To have a school reunion. When i was in school i was always fighting with the teachers more than the kids. But now i am a teacher i would like them to know just to see their reaction. Also so i can tell all the bullies to go and F**K THEMSELVES!
#61
to become the next best skateboarder and to meet tony hawk himself
#62
Go to a pride parade. They look so fun!
#63
figure out if im bi lmao
#64
I’d like to perform some music on a stage, as a singer in a choire, together with an Orchestra.
Maybe Carmina Burana or something, not to sure.
Being part of something like that, creating something like this together must feel so effin powerfull.
#65
I want to publish a comic book.
#66
Hmm, get better at animating and shading/facial expressions, get 100 subs on youtube and possibly find a s/o and be happier :)
#67
I want to:
1. Visit Paris, France
2. Ride a rollercoaster
3. Become a pediatrician (also might become a Doctor Without Borders, haven’t quite decided)
4. Marry a guy who loves me for me
5. Have lots of dogs and a happy life
#68
to live life to the fullest
#69
to help people that needs it cause i dont want other people to go through what happened to me
#70
I planned a theoretical vacation for school once that hit all the major gem mining sites in the U.S. Montana sapphire, Arizona turquoise, Lake Superior agates, California aquamarine, North Carolina ruby, Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, Topaz Mountain in Utah, and just about everything in between. I want to actually take that trip one of these days when I have time (ha) and money (HA!).
#71
Be in a famous band would be sooo cool but other than that probably just be more confident.
#72
It says: “Dye ear length of hair electric orange.” Yep.
#73
everything is the good but not perfect questions
#74
To go to New York and see it, experience it, live it how you see in the movies. To walk around at night and see the empire state lit up and the apartments nestled between the building- This sounds ridiculous now ‘m saying it. XD
#75
I take after my mom and am VERY forgetful, but I refuse to forget my life and what happened in. So I would want to print out the memories when I was little, with my family, and with my friends. My mom said we might be able to do something like a scrapbook! And that made me happy because my has like six scrapbooks FULL of photos, then me over here with TWO printed photos of myself.
#76
Fly a plane. Any plane. Wonders of technology.
#77
3: Meet Melanie Martinez
2: Be rich and famous
1: Become an animator, entrepreneur, baker, or gymnast
#78
To be a men’s underwear model and be on a billboard just once!
#79
1. When I finally turn old enough, volunteer at a animal shelter
2. Get a bow and arrow and be able to shoot a target without failing miserably and have everyone laugh at me
3. Kick down a door
4. Move away from my parents, to somewhere near a beach
5. Stop biting my nails
6. See my friends
#80
1. Say one final goodbye to my grandmother
as the last time i had talked to her was on my birthday, her final words to me were “Happy Birthday” and then i lost the phone’s network and didn’t call again. She passed away 4 days after.
2. Learn spanish, german and russian
3. Visit Chernobyl
#81
I would love to meet my favorite band one day, also I am a big fan of quizzes so I would like to make them with my favorite YouTube channel.
#82
Great White Shark cage. San Juan Islands. $4k. Someday.
Also the Northern Lights!
