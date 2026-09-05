Rose McGowan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Rose McGowan
September 5, 1973
Florence, Italy
53 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Rose McGowan?
Rósa Arianna McGowan is an American actress and activist known for her daring roles and vocal advocacy within the entertainment industry and beyond. Her outspoken nature often challenges societal norms and champions a more equitable world.
She first gained widespread attention for her role as Tatum Riley in the 1996 horror film Scream, which quickly established her as a recognizable face in popular culture. McGowan later achieved further recognition for her performance as Paige Matthews in the hit television series Charmed.
Early Life and Education
Born in Florence, Italy, Rósa Arianna McGowan spent her early childhood within the Children of God commune, which her father, Daniel McGowan, ran as an Italian chapter. Her mother is Terri McGowan.
Her family relocated to the US when she was ten, settling in Eugene, Oregon; she later attended Roosevelt High School and Nova Alternative High School in Seattle, Washington, after her parents divorced. At age fifteen, McGowan legally emancipated herself.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Rose McGowan’s personal life, including engagements to musician Marilyn Manson in the late 1990s and director Robert Rodriguez in the late 2000s.
McGowan married artist Davey Detail in 2013, with whom she divorced in 2016, and she has no children.
Career Highlights
Rose McGowan rose to prominence with her roles in films like The Doom Generation and the iconic horror movie Scream, where she played Tatum Riley. She later earned a Saturn Award nomination for her performance in the Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez double-feature film Grindhouse.
She expanded her career into television with her role as Paige Matthews in the popular supernatural drama Charmed, and she became a leading voice in the Me Too movement, publishing the memoir Brave and starring in the documentary series Citizen Rose.
McGowan’s activism cemented her as a prominent figure, recognized by Time magazine as one of the Silence Breakers in 2017 for speaking out against sexual assault and harassment.
Signature Quote
“Whatever is different about you is what makes you amazing. Others will try to homogenize you for their own comfort level, because God forbid discomfort. Fuck that. Do not bend yourself to make others feel taller.”
Follow Us