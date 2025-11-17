30 Times People Asked ‘Design My Room’ For Help And They Delivered

Giving your home a makeover is quite the challenge. Even if it’s just a trip to IKEA, there are plenty of decisions you need to make. Luckily, the subreddit ‘Design My Room’ is ready to help.

The idea is simple: a person submits a picture (or pictures) of their room to the online community, including a layout with measurements, and they share ideas on how to redesign it. To get a more personalized plan you can add other details, such as your location, budget, and the kind of style you want (e.g. minimalist, etc.).

Oftentimes, people do follow at least some of the advice and are so pleased with the results that they even make a new post on the subreddit to show how their place looked before and after the redecoration.

So to commemorate these folks for their service, we put together a collection of some of their best projects.

#1 Adding Built Ins To Our Big Bare Living Room Made A Huge Difference

Image source: whoreadsthisshitanyw

#2 Before And After Of Our Baby Girls Nursery! We Do Not Miss The Yellow

Image source: Oursoulfulhome

#3 Before And After Of My College Apartment. Thanks For All Of The Advice!

Image source: Tru-N-False

#4 What A Difference A Color Makes

Image source: Tough_Mind_8801

#5 Before And After

Image source: jonnyvegas888

#6 I Posted A Few Months Back Asking For Advice On Paint Colors, I Just Wanted To Share The Results And Say Thanks For Everyone’s Suggestions! I Don’t Miss The Grey At All

Image source: Barbaricballoon

#7 Why Would Anyone Paint These Is Beyond Me

Image source: jonsnow0276

#8 Before And After (Blue). Thanks To Your Input We Painted, Moved The Rug Out, And Moved The Round Chair To A Less Prominent Location

Image source: ceciliastar

#9 Just Want To Thank This Sub For Helping Me Find Some Direction For My Now Dark And Moody Dining Room!

Image source: habgurz

#10 I’m The Guy That Asked About A Wall, Then Painted The Wall. Now I’ve Taken Your Advice. Here’s The (Mostly) Final Form

Image source: swmill08

#11 Before And After. I Think It’s Been A Fairly Simple Solution But It Works So Wonderfully Well

Image source: DeniseDuff

#12 Thanks For The Help!

Image source: MisterRath

#13 This Is What I Have So Far. It’s Definitely Still A Work In Progress But I Wouldn‘T Have Been Able To Do It Without This Subs Help

Image source: Jayleanxx

#14 Update: Asked A Couple Months Ago About What To Do With A Huge Wall In My Loft Apartment. Ended Up Going With A Gallery Wall, Plus Random Barrel

Image source: littlerunky

#15 Final Sunroom Update

Image source: lucybluth

#16 My Depressing Bathroom Is Less Depressing!

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Before/After I Moved In My Husband’s Apartment

Image source: coshik

#18 Update On Transforming Our Bedroom While Boyfriend Was Away! Before/After Pictures

Image source: LadyFluffball

#19 Final Update! I Used Your Advice To Re-Decorate My Dining Room! More Pictures Linked In The Comments

Image source: raeaction

#20 Before/After. Thank You For The Rug Suggestion

Image source: lovemonstera

#21 I Decided Not To Paint This Bookshelf, Just Sanded And Re-Varnished. Then Turned It Into A Bar!

Image source: whoami38902

#22 Before/After Of Our Master Bathroom. Thanks For All The Advice!

Image source: Delicious_Horror_734

#23 Room Makeover! Thank You So Much For The Advice!

Image source: babishkamamishka

#24 How I Love Before And After Photos

Image source: frasfs

#25 Before And After

Image source: shilgiia

#26 Update: A Persian Rug!

Image source: gracelynnpatrick

#27 Just Wanted To Say Thanks For All That Helped Me With My Room, Very Happy With It Now!

Image source: npatt1

#28 Before And After Thanks To You Guys. Still Working On It Though

Image source: mb1r

#29 Appreciate The Advice! Our Bedroom Wall Is Now Complete!

Image source: hannahcat_5

#30 This Is A Space You All Helped Me With. Beyond Happy With The Aesthetic!

Image source: reddit.com

