Roger Waters: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Roger Waters
September 6, 1943
Great Bookham, UK
83 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Roger Waters?
English musician George Roger Waters is renowned for his profound lyrical depth and conceptual artistry. He shaped Pink Floyd’s iconic albums, exploring themes of war, madness, and society with his distinctive narrative voice.
His breakout arrived with Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, The Dark Side of the Moon. This groundbreaking work redefined progressive rock and achieved massive global sales, cementing his status as a creative force.
Early Life and Education
George Roger Waters was born in Great Bookham, Surrey, England, in 1943, and raised by his mother, Mary, after his father, Eric Fletcher Waters, died in WWII. His upbringing had a profound impact on his later lyrical themes.
He attended Morley Memorial Junior School and Cambridgeshire High School for Boys, where he reportedly performed poorly but formed a friendship with future bandmate Syd Barrett. Waters later studied architecture at Regent Street Polytechnic, meeting Nick Mason and Richard Wright.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Roger Waters’s life, including marriages to Judith Trim, Carolyne Christie, Priscilla Phillips, and Laurie Durning. He is currently married to Kamilah Chavis, whom he wed in 2021.
Waters shares two children, India Waters and Harry Waters, with Carolyne Christie, and a son, Jack Fletcher Waters, with Priscilla Phillips. He co-parents with both former spouses.
Career Highlights
Progressive rock icon George Roger Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965, becoming their principal lyricist and conceptual leader. He spearheaded seminal albums like The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, selling millions globally.
Waters then embarked on a successful solo career, marked by ambitious world tours like The Wall Live, which became the highest-grossing tour by a solo artist at the time. He also staged The Wall – Live in Berlin to an estimated 200,000 attendees.
As a member of Pink Floyd, he was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996 and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2005. His work has cemented him as a fixture in modern rock history.
Signature Quote
“I’ve only ever written about one thing in my life, which is the fact that we, as human beings, have a responsibility to one another and that it’s important that we empathize with others.”
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