Roddy Ricch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Roddy Ricch
5 ft 8 in (173 cm)
$20 million, 2026 est.
American
October 22, 1998
Compton, California, US
28 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Roddy Ricch?
Roddy Ricch is an American rapper and singer known for his melodic West Coast delivery. He blends introspective storytelling with smooth trap production, earning widespread praise from hip-hop fans across major streaming platforms.
The Compton native rose to prominence after releasing his emotional breakout single “Die Young” in 2018. His debut studio album soon topped charts and spawned the global hit “The Box”.
Early Life and Education
Born in Compton, California, Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. grew up surrounded by West Coast rap. He spent time living in Atlanta as a youngster, soaking up Southern trap styles that later defined his versatile musical sound.
He attended Carson High School and later enrolled at Westchester Enriched Sciences Magnets. During his teenage years, he began making beats at sixteen, refining his craft before releasing his debut mixtape Feed Tha Streets.
Notable Relationships
Over the past several years, Roddy Ricch has kept his romantic endeavors mostly out of tabloids. He was previously linked with model and entrepreneur Allie Minati, with whom he shared high-profile red carpet appearances.
The rapper is the father of two children, sharing a son with Minati. He maintains a low profile regarding his home life while focusing on co-parenting and his musical career.
Career Highlights
Roddy Ricch gained international attention with his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart and featured “The Box”, which spent 11 consecutive weeks at number one.
Beyond solo releases, he expanded his brand through his record label Bird Vision Entertainment. He secured high-profile features on DaBaby’s “Rockstar” and Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle”, earning massive streaming metrics globally.
To date, the artist has collected a Grammy Award and multiple American Music Awards. These accolades, alongside several BET trophies, cement Ricch as a leading voice in modern West Coast hip-hop.
Signature Quote
“I just want to be an inspiration to the young generation coming after me, showing them that anything is possible.”
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