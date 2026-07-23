“Which Character Yells ‘Yabba Dabba Doo’?”: 25 Tricky Saturday Morning Cartoon Questions

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Remember waking up early to plop yourself right in front of the TV? Whether your childhood belonged to Hanna-Barbera masterpieces like The Flintstones, slapstick icons like Tom and Jerry, or millennial favorites like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, classic Saturday morning cartoons were pure magic. Many of these retro animated series shaped generations of pop culture.

In this ultimate cartoon trivia quiz, we will test your memory of nostalgic Saturday morning cartoons from golden age classics up to the 2000s. Can you recognize these legendary animated characters, catchphrases, and iconic cartoon scenes? Prove your knowledge of animation history and see if you can score a perfect 25/25!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Which Character Yells ‘Yabba Dabba Doo’?”: 25 Tricky Saturday Morning Cartoon Questions

Image credits: Eminbirfotografci 📸

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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