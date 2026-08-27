Rod Wave: Bio And Career Highlights

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Rod Wave: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rod Wave

August 27, 1998

St. Petersburg, Florida, US

28 Years Old

Virgo

Rod Wave: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Rod Wave?

Rod Wave is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his powerful voice and emotionally raw “trap-soul” style. His music often explores themes of struggle and introspection.

He first gained widespread public attention with his 2019 single “Heart on Ice,” which became a viral sensation on TikTok and charted on the Billboard Hot 100. This breakthrough cemented his reputation as a unique voice in contemporary hip-hop.

Early Life and Education

Rodarius Marcell Green faced early challenges in St. Petersburg, Florida, where his parents divorced and his father was incarcerated. Financial hardships led him to the streets, resulting in multiple juvenile center stints.

His father later encouraged a musical path, and Green attended Lakewood High School, where his early interest in music began to shape his future career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Rod Wave’s personal life, though he has not married. He shares two children with his ex-girlfriend, Kelsey “Dee” Coleman.

More recently, reports from early 2025 indicated a relationship with Mini Barbie, which was followed by a public breakup. Wave has publicly denied paternity claims for other children.

Career Highlights

Rod Wave’s SoulFly album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2021, marking his first chart-topping album and earning widespread critical acclaim. His emotional tracks and powerful vocals have consistently resonated with audiences.

He also launched Hit House Entertainment, his own record label based in Florida, expanding his influence within the music industry. This venture allows him to support other artists while building his creative empire.

Signature Quote

“Music saved my life. Dreams come true. You gotta chase it.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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