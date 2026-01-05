Robert Duvall: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Robert Duvall: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Robert Duvall

January 05, 1931

San Diego, California, US

95 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Robert Duvall?

Robert Selden Duvall is an American actor widely recognized for his intense, chameleon-like performances. His unique ability to inhabit a vast range of characters has solidified his reputation as a true craftsman.

He first captivated audiences as the reclusive Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. His quiet yet powerful portrayal hinted at the depth he would consistently bring to subsequent iconic roles.

Early Life and Education

Growing up as a “Navy brat,” Robert Duvall experienced a transient childhood, though he primarily spent time near Annapolis, Maryland, where his father, William Howard Duvall, was a Rear Admiral in the US Navy. His mother, Mildred Virginia Hart, was an amateur actress.

He pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in drama from Principia College, graduating in 1953, and later honed his craft at the esteemed Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York City, studying under Sanford Meisner.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Robert Duvall’s life, including marriages to Barbara Benjamin, Gail Youngs, and Sharon Brophy. He is currently married to Luciana Pedraza.

Duvall has no children of his own. He and Pedraza, who share the same birthday, have been together since 1997 and married in 2005.

Career Highlights

Robert Duvall’s career boasts indelible roles, notably as consigliere Tom Hagen in The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, and Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. His performance in Tender Mercies earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Beyond acting, Duvall ventured into filmmaking, directing and starring in the acclaimed film The Apostle, a long-term passion project. He also founded his production company, Butcher’s Run Films, in 1992.

Signature Quote

“To this day, I still think Lonesome Dove is my best part.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Amazon Products That Might Make Your Home Cozier And Your Life Easier
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Traveled Through Europe, Shares Insane Things That Went Wrong
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Christmas Lists Here (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Back to School, But Make It Tech: 21 Gadgets To Upgrade Your Learning
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Ted Lasso
Jason Sudeikis is Bringing Ted Lasso to Apple + Series
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2019
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best “I Was Today Years Old” Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025