Rob Reiner’s Son Nick Left Abruptly After A Tense Moment With Bill Hader At Conan O’Brien’s Party

Slain Hollywood icon Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, reportedly had another tense moment at a festive Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien on Saturday night.
The legendary filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were later discovered at their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon, December 14, with authorities ruling the case a homicide.
Nick had earlier been alleged to have engaged in an explosive argument with his father in front of several partygoers, and new details now suggest he also had a tense interaction with actor Bill Hader that same evening.
“[Bill] is probably devastated. Whatever that confrontation was between them that night. It’s going to haunt him. Everything about the situation is terrible,” one social media user wrote.
Nick Reiner allegedly made other guests uncomfortable with his behavior at the party and even interrupted a private conversation involving Bill Hader
The Hollywood Christmas bash was attended by several A-listers, including Rob and Michele Reiner, who were present alongside their son Nick Reiner.
TMZ first reported that Rob and Nick allegedly got into a “very loud argument” at one point, loud enough for other attendees to overhear.
Sources further claimed that Rob and Michele left the party together shortly after the confrontation, while the exact timing of Nick’s departure remains unclear.
They also told the outlet that Rob and Michele were “at their wits’ end” over Nick’s mental health struggles and alleged substance dependence.
Around the same time, a Reiner family friend told The Post, “They had had an argument… and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating.”
The 32-year-old reportedly had tense moments not only with Bill but also an explosive argument with his father, which was overheard by multiple attendees
Nick has been publicly known for years due to reported struggles with illegal substance use and periods of homelessness, which sources have linked to his reluctance to continue rehabilitation programs suggested by his family.
On Tuesday, December 16, two people familiar with the situation, who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitivity of the matter, made further claims about Nick in an interview with NBC News.
According to the insiders, Nick had been disruptive and behaving strangely throughout the party.
One source expressed concern over his conduct, saying it stood out enough to alarm attendees and allegedly embarrassed his parents.
The source claimed that at one point during the evening, Nick interrupted a private conversation Bill Hader was having with other guests.
When Hader told him the discussion was private, Nick reportedly froze, stared at him for several seconds, before “storming off.”
Hader was recently seen appearing visibly distressed while on a phone call as news of his interaction with Nick emerged
The following day, Rob and Michele were found at their home by their youngest daughter, Romy Reiner, with multiple stab wounds.
According to a TMZ report, investigators noted that the couple had been unresponsive for several hours by the time they were discovered.
Nick was arrested later that evening as the primary suspect in the case, a development confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during a press conference.
LAPD Police Chief Jim McDonnell stated that Nick is considered the “main suspect,” with booking records indicating he faces two counts of first-degree m*rder.
The 32-year-old is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.
Following the emergence of details surrounding his tense interaction with Nick, Hader was photographed by paparazzi pacing outside his Los Angeles home while speaking on the phone.
In images obtained by The Post, the Barry star appeared visibly tense, dressed in a black hoodie, matching pants, and Adidas slides, as he animatedly spoke to someone on the phone.
The development sparked widespread reaction online, with many users expressing support for Bill and stressing that Nick’s behavior had nothing to do with his interaction with the comedian.
Nick was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department within hours and charged on suspicion of the double homicide of his parents
One user wrote, “Eh, I don’t think Hader is to blame for this guys. Nick needed a lot more help than anyone realized.”
Another commented, “Can you imagine the unwarranted guilt though? Wondering if you said something that became the trigger.”
“It sounds he should have been in a mental facility not home with his parents.. so so sad.”
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said at a press conference on Tuesday that Nick’s charges include a “special circumstance” of multiple homicides and a “special allegation” involving the use of a dangerous weapon.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, though the d*ath penalty remains a possibility.
However, Hochman emphasized that “no decision at this point has been made with respect to the d*ath penalty.”
“Imagine thinking it might have been you who set him off,” wrote one social media user
