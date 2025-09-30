Rihanna Fans Urge Her To Change ‘Cruel’ Name She Gave Her Newborn Daughter

Rihanna has been urged by some fans to give her newborn daughter a more traditional name.
The Love on the Brain singer recently announced the birth of her third child, a girl, with rapper A$AP Rocky.
The power couple, who have been together since 2020, previously welcomed two boys: 3-year-old RZA and 2-year-old Riot.
On Wednesday (September 24), Rihanna shared a tender photo of herself holding her newborn and confirmed that the baby had been born on September 13.
She also revealed her daughter’s unique name, which appears to honor both her father and partner.
The newborn is named Rocki Irish Mayers, and many fans pointed out that her first name, “Rocki,” seems to be a nod to A$AP Rocky’s stage name.
As for her middle name, “Irish,” netizens said Rihanna paid tribute to her father, Ronald Fenty, who passed away in May and was of African, Irish, English, and Scottish descent.
“It’s always going to be an R name,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in June about her third child. “That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over.”
However, netizens were divided over the baby girl’s name. One person wrote, “This woman wouldn’t know a good baby name if it fell on her face.”
“She could have found strong, unique names that still don’t sound as ridiculous as what she has picked,” another critic typed.
The couple continued their tradition of choosing names starting with the letter “R”
“Someone mentioned that the middle name should have been Ireland instead of Irish and I think that would have been so pretty. I hope she changes it to Ireland later because Rocki Ireland Mayers is a much more decent name!” added another user.
Others went further, calling Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s choice “cruel.”
Still, many supported the couple, saying the baby’s name was as extraordinary as her parent’s lives.
“It’s not my personal preference but it works if you’re Rihanna/Rihanna’s child,” shared one fan.
“I actually like all of them but especially Riot,” wrote another Redditor.
“It’s cute! It fits with the whole family’s names,” noted someone else.
“She really wanted a girl. Finally 💗💗💕” an additional user chimed in.
After welcoming two boys, A$AP Rocky said he and Rihanna were “praying” for their third child to be a girl.
“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know,” he told Elle in an interview published on September 24.
“Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.
“You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also share two sons: RZA and Riot
Their other children’s names also carry special meaning. The eldest, RZA (pronounced “Rizza”) Athleston, was named after RZA, the rapper and de facto leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Their younger son’s name has musical ties as well. In a February interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Rihanna revealed that Pharrell Williams suggested the name Riot after collaborating on her boyfriend’s 2023 track RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).
“He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online,” the Man Down singer explained.
Riot’s personality lives up to his name, his mother shared. “When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’
“He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.”
RZA was named after the Wu-Tang Clan leader, while Riot’s name was suggested by Pharrell Williams
The 37-year-old Barbadian singer’s last album, Anti, which featured hits like Kiss It Better and Work with Drake, was released nine years ago.
A$AP Rocky told Elle that the two are well aware of the running joke and even embrace it.
“You know what we joke about?” he said. “She’s like, ‘Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. Your fans might want to kick your a** as much as my fans wanna kick my a**. What saves me is that I’m pregnant most of the time.’”
The rapper’s upcoming album, his first in seven years, titled Don’t Be Dumb, is scheduled for release in fall 2025.
As for Rihanna, there’s still no official comeback date. According to several reports, the superstar is expected to perform a string of comeback shows at a London stadium next year.
The tour was initially slated to be announced this year, but she allegedly “pulled the plug” before the announcement due to production and scheduling conflicts, as well as because “she didn’t feel like her music was ready.”
Some called the celebrity baby’s name “adorable,” while others were not fans
