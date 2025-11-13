Someone Notices Rihanna’s New Lingerie Is Different For Thin And Plus-Size Women, Posts Side-By Side Comparison

Rihanna took the cosmetic world by storm when she gave women of all shades what they had asked for for so many years – the correct shade – so when she released ads for her new body inclusive Savage X Fenty lingerie line we knew once again that Rhi Rhi would bless us – for some though the praise was premature.
On Wednesday the singer turned style mogul released her Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Decadence collection with bra sizes in 32A to 42DD for bras and XS to 3X for panties and bralettes, and while the sizes ranged – so did the designs. Teen Vogue Fashion blogger Alysse Dalessandro took to Twitter upon the design release to question why the design differences between the smaller and larger sizes were so drastic, using the “Hearts Unlined Bra” and “Hearts Half Cup Bralette” designs as an example.
As some pointed out while structural differences are sometimes required to give plus sized women more support, that doesn’t have to come at the cost of sexiness. To further prove this point Instagram user Ashleigh Tribble, who has called out Savage X Fenty before, told Teen Vogue ” other brands that cater to plus-sizes have no problem creating the same, or even sexier, lingerie.”
Scroll down to read Dalessandro’s full thoughts and how other’s reacted.
Rihanna released her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Decadence collection on Wednesday, with a campaign focused on championing women of all shapes and sizes
But one fashion blogger quickly noticed some pretty obvious design differences between the small and plus sizes
Image credits: readytostare
Image credits: savage
Image credits: savage
Image credits: savage
Image credits: readytostare
Image credits: cacique
Image credits: cacique
Image credits: readytostare
Image credits: torrid
Image credits: torrid
Image credits: readytostare
Image credits: readytostare
Other people found additional flaws when comparing the two looks
Image credits: savage
Image credits: walkswithcrocs
Image credits: _nomiii
Image credits: inkedsyd
Image credits: GothDeja
Image credits: charlojupp
Image credits: VirgoJ24
However, not everyone saw the issue and stood up for Rhianna
Image credits: nenye_austen
Image credits: kandie_monaee
Image credits: NakiyahS
Image credits: paigebrunet
Image credits: paigebrunet
Image credits: 0p_ro
The post author took time to explain her opinion in more detail
Image credits: readytostare
She also said that “A lot of people have pointed out they think that the straight size bra would not work for plus-size women. I think that’s not recognizing all of the ways that personal style and body type vary by person. Not everyone cares about support. That’s a personal choice.”
Image credits: readytostare
Image credits: readytostare
