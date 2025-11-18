50 Cringeworthy Design Fails That Are So Bad, They’re Funny

by

The very point of hiring a professional designer is to get the job done right. Or so we’d like to think. But it seems sometimes the best laid plans can go down the drain, along with your vision of the perfect execution. Fortunately, shaming bad designs has become a favorite pastime of the internet. From the crazy, to the confusing, the downright dangerous or just plain stupid, there’s no shortage of pics on the proverbial “Design Fails Wall of Shame”.

If you’re looking for inspiration on what you probably don’t want around you, you should check out the Design Fails Insta account. It has hundreds of posts of epic interior design and architecture fails. Some might make you laugh, others could make you want to cry. Then there are those that just hurt your eyes.

We’ve put together our personal favorites. Keep scrolling for a feast of fabulous fails, and  upvote the ones that leave you stunned. Don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with Eric Dillman, the interior designer behind the account, and the host of the Pro Series with Eric Dillman podcast.

#1

The amount of skill it took to do this is insane

Image source: designfailsofficial

#2

Image source: designfailsofficial

#3

Mom finally cashed in her Marlboro Miles

Image source: designfailsofficial

#4

When you open like 8 tabs by mistake

Image source: designfailsofficial

#5

Everyone kept hitting their heads as they walked down my stairs, so I hung a sign as a warning

Image source: designfailsofficial

#6

Someone said this faucet looks like the squirrel from Ice Age and now I can’t unsee it

Image source: designfailsofficial

#7

Imagine forgetting that Gramma’s on the porch

Image source: designfailsofficial

#8

A hotel in Germany uses 3D carpets to keep guests from running in the hallway.

Image source: designfailsofficial

#9

Image source: designfailsofficial

#10

Imagine being drunk walking into this bathroom

Image source: designfailsofficial

#11

This is why I have trust issues

Image source: designfailsofficial

#12

In this bathroom I would not know whether to wash my hands or open the chamber of secrets

Image source: designfailsofficial

#13

What a great way to break a neck

Image source: designfailsofficial

#14

Gonna turn this Pizza Hut into a Pizza Home

Image source: designfailsofficial

#15

Home remodeling is my passion

Image source: designfailsofficial

#16

Oh my God

Image source: designfailsofficial

#17

Some personal news: We’re replacing our countertops tomorrow and I’m so excited, mainly because we get to remove this abomination of a kitchen sink

Image source: designfailsofficial

#18

I have so many questions

Image source: designfailsofficial

#19

Image source: designfailsofficial

#20

If you’re feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE

Image source: designfailsofficial

#21

Great way to have your guest break their leg

Image source: designfailsofficial

#22

I need an explanation to why this was a thing

Image source: designfailsofficial

#23

Image source: designfailsofficial

#24

That’s what I call a “throne”

Image source: designfailsofficial

#25

Image source: designfailsofficial

#26

When Boomers wana talk about how stupid millennials are… Just remember what generation covered real hardwood floors with linoleum

Image source: designfailsofficial

#27

I know this gonna bother someone

Image source: designfailsofficial

#28

If you thought you did something dumb today…….. at least you’re not the person who did this

Image source: designfailsofficial

#29

My shower broke so my landlord came over… look wtf he done put tf up

Image source: designfailsofficial

#30

Pretty sure that shouldn’t happen

Image source: designfailsofficial

#31

Her: “babe, I want a castle in the sky”
Me: “say no more”

Image source: designfailsofficial

#32

Why hire a professional when you can do……. Nvm

Image source: designfailsofficial

#33

Some might think this is the beauty of this type of tile but the unevenness bothers the sh*t out of me

Image source: designfailsofficial

#34

Ummmmm what?! How is this staying up?

Image source: designfailsofficial

#35

My neighbor recently had some work done to his house. Definitely not gonna use his contractor

Image source: designfailsofficial

#36

Image source: designfailsofficial

#37

So does someone actually hang out there?

Image source: designfailsofficial

#38

Image source: designfailsofficial

#39

Love the craftsmanship

Image source: designfailsofficial

#40

Image source: designfailsofficial

#41

The contractor said he knew what he was doing

Image source: designfailsofficial

#42

You do know there is a cover for that dude?!

Image source: designfailsofficial

#43

That’s a lot of cuts

Image source: designfailsofficial

#44

I think they forgot something

Image source: designfailsofficial

#45

So much HOW/WHY on the left

Image source: designfailsofficial

#46

This reads a very frugal person who collects tiles from all the shops in town and installs it to save some money

Image source: designfailsofficial

#47

Better hope the tree doesn’t fall

Image source: designfailsofficial

#48

Nice open kitchen, with a perfect working triangle

Image source: designfailsofficial

#49

Image source: designfailsofficial

#50

Top tier tile work

Image source: designfailsofficial

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
