50 Cringeworthy Design Fails That Are So Bad, They’re Funny

The very point of hiring a professional designer is to get the job done right. Or so we’d like to think. But it seems sometimes the best laid plans can go down the drain, along with your vision of the perfect execution. Fortunately, shaming bad designs has become a favorite pastime of the internet. From the crazy, to the confusing, the downright dangerous or just plain stupid, there’s no shortage of pics on the proverbial “Design Fails Wall of Shame”.
If you’re looking for inspiration on what you probably don’t want around you, you should check out the Design Fails Insta account. It has hundreds of posts of epic interior design and architecture fails. Some might make you laugh, others could make you want to cry. Then there are those that just hurt your eyes.
We’ve put together our personal favorites. Keep scrolling for a feast of fabulous fails, and upvote the ones that leave you stunned. Don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with Eric Dillman, the interior designer behind the account, and the host of the Pro Series with Eric Dillman podcast.
#1
The amount of skill it took to do this is insane
#2
#3
Mom finally cashed in her Marlboro Miles
#4
When you open like 8 tabs by mistake
#5
Everyone kept hitting their heads as they walked down my stairs, so I hung a sign as a warning
#6
Someone said this faucet looks like the squirrel from Ice Age and now I can’t unsee it
#7
Imagine forgetting that Gramma’s on the porch
#8
A hotel in Germany uses 3D carpets to keep guests from running in the hallway.
#9
#10
Imagine being drunk walking into this bathroom
#11
This is why I have trust issues
#12
In this bathroom I would not know whether to wash my hands or open the chamber of secrets
#13
What a great way to break a neck
#14
Gonna turn this Pizza Hut into a Pizza Home
#15
Home remodeling is my passion
#16
Oh my God
#17
Some personal news: We’re replacing our countertops tomorrow and I’m so excited, mainly because we get to remove this abomination of a kitchen sink
#18
I have so many questions
#19
#20
If you’re feeling stressed, remember to IN EX HAHA LE LE
#21
Great way to have your guest break their leg
#22
I need an explanation to why this was a thing
#23
#24
That’s what I call a “throne”
#25
#26
When Boomers wana talk about how stupid millennials are… Just remember what generation covered real hardwood floors with linoleum
#27
I know this gonna bother someone
#28
If you thought you did something dumb today…….. at least you’re not the person who did this
#29
My shower broke so my landlord came over… look wtf he done put tf up
#30
Pretty sure that shouldn’t happen
#31
Her: “babe, I want a castle in the sky”
Me: “say no more”
#32
Why hire a professional when you can do……. Nvm
#33
Some might think this is the beauty of this type of tile but the unevenness bothers the sh*t out of me
#34
Ummmmm what?! How is this staying up?
#35
My neighbor recently had some work done to his house. Definitely not gonna use his contractor
#36
#37
So does someone actually hang out there?
#38
#39
Love the craftsmanship
#40
#41
The contractor said he knew what he was doing
#42
You do know there is a cover for that dude?!
#43
That’s a lot of cuts
#44
I think they forgot something
#45
So much HOW/WHY on the left
#46
This reads a very frugal person who collects tiles from all the shops in town and installs it to save some money
#47
Better hope the tree doesn’t fall
#48
Nice open kitchen, with a perfect working triangle
#49
#50
Top tier tile work
