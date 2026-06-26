Rihanna’s Partner Accused Of Disrespecting Her Onstage With Racy Comment

Fans of Rihanna shook their heads in disapproval for a remark her boyfriend A$AP Rocky recently made.
The 37-year-old rapper made a comment to seemingly hype his fans during an Arizona concert this month.
But Rihanna fans had an issue with him showing love to anyone other than his girlfriend, calling him “pathetic and embarrassing.”
Fans of Rihanna shook their heads in disapproval for a remark her boyfriend A$AP Rocky made during a recent concert
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A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, made a remark about being single to his screaming fans during the concert in Arizona.
“Thank God y’all didn’t know me when I was single, ’cause I would’ve f***ed the sh** out of you,” he was heard saying in a viral video making the rounds online.
Viewers were quick to judge the Praise the Lord rapper, saying, “That’s so disrespectful to say when you’re with Rih..”
“I wonder why Rihanna is still with him, he doesn’t even respect her for him to say something like that,” read one comment online
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“He could’ve easily went with ‘everybody looks great tn’ but went w the worst thing he could say?!”
Another claimed, “I know he’s cheating of Rihanna because why would a married man publicly announce how he’d have done that to someone… omg this is pissing me off rn.”
“Rocky is pushing 40 and is a father of three,” said one critic. “He needs to stop being so pathetic and embarrassing.”
“When y’all realize he’s just a cheating a** loser hyped up by male-centered Rihanna for no good reason, the world will heal,” another said. “He will never change bcs men never change and its ok to just admit that.”
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Some fans pointed out that Rocky was simply interacting with the crowd before transitioning into his next song F***in’ Problems, in which he raps about loving “bad b**ches” and calls his drive for love-making a “problem.”
Rocky and Rihanna have been together for years, going public with their romance in 2020.
They have since welcomed sons RZA Athelston Mayers, 4, and Riot Rose Mayers, who turns 3 in August, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, who turns 1 in September.
The rapper said his mom always knew Rihanna was the right partner for him even before they started dating
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Earlier this year, Rocky spoke about how his mother knew the Umbrella singer was the woman for her even before they became romantically involved.
“My mother used to say sh** like, ‘I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now’ — I ain’t gon’ say no names — ‘but I want you with RiRi,’” he said in a January episode of the New York Times podcast called “Popcast.”
“It’s like, ‘Ma, why you keep saying that? That girl don’t even want me like that,’” he continued. “Mothers know best.”
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The ASAP Forever star said he was “thankful” that the Barbadian singer “put in [his] life” at the right time.
“Because any time prior to that I don’t think I was ready for something like that. I don’t think she was either,” he said.
The two artists were friends for about a decade before their connection blossomed into romance. But Rihanna was “always my boo,” he said.
“We were on the same page. Born the same year,” he said.
Rocky recently spoke about how Rihanna “changed a lot” after being a mother
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“My dad is from her country … When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family,” he continued. “It’s so many similarities, it’s just funny. We laugh about it a lot.”
The Sundress rapper said Rihanna has “changed a lot” since becoming a mother, even though she has “always been magic.”
“She has changed a lot because she became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you,” he told W Magazine in April.
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“But this woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level,” he continued.
Describing her as the most “charming and genuine person on Earth,” he called her one of a kind with an “unmatched” energy.
“I just adore her,” he added.
Rihanna previously opened up about Rocky and what she feels is the “greatest thing” about him
Last year, Rihanna said the “greatest thing” about her boyfriend was “seeing him be a dad. His pureness. His charm.”
“I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in a 2025 interview.
“And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”
Some netizens had an issue with Rocky expressing love to anyone else other than his girlfriend at the concert
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