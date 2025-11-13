Woman Complains This Mom’s Breastfeeding Is ‘Distracting’ Her Husband So She Squirts Her Boob At Her

Breastfeeding moms have it pretty rough. Sometimes it seems that as soon as one of them sits down to nurse their child in public, someone just has to approach them and ask to leave. However, not all of them back down. A spat between a mom who was breastfeeding her child in the park and a woman who wanted her to leave recently went viral, and it’s all because of the mommy’s savage response. Scroll down to read all about it and let us know in the comments which side are you on. (Facebook cover image: Shutterstock)
More info: Facebook
Image credits: Romanova Anna (not the actual photo)
Most people defended the mother
While others thought she could’ve handled it better
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us