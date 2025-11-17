I Wrote This Shepherd-Turned-Viking Story And I Can’t Wait To See Where It Goes (24 Pics)

Since I was a kid I always wanted to be a prose writer. The problem: I really don’t know how to plan stories; even my short stories somehow get lost along the way. Then I discovered that I have a (self-proclaimed) knack for writing comicstrips… and now, finally, after almost two decades, I took upon myself to write a longer story. The exciting part is that every comic is also a stand-alone joke, which means that my need for instant gratification is satisfied – and hopefully yours is as well!

Enlisted

Telling the Love Interest

Telling Father

Telling Mommy

Mommy’s Sword

The Gravest Sin of All

Broken Spirit Cape

ex-BFFs

Classic Thorkel

Bow and Arrow

English Class

The Canteen

Mommy’s Poor Baby

Runestick Pic

Moving On

Shift Change

Surviving Guard Duty

Death Appears

Tricking Death

Death and Ethics

Tickle

Lady Friend

Genealogy Matters

Mistakes Were Made

