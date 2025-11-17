I Wrote This Shepherd-Turned-Viking Story And I Can’t Wait To See Where It Goes (24 Pics)

Since I was a kid I always wanted to be a prose writer. The problem: I really don’t know how to plan stories; even my short stories somehow get lost along the way. Then I discovered that I have a (self-proclaimed) knack for writing comicstrips… and now, finally, after almost two decades, I took upon myself to write a longer story. The exciting part is that every comic is also a stand-alone joke, which means that my need for instant gratification is satisfied – and hopefully yours is as well!
Enlisted
Telling the Love Interest
Telling Father
Telling Mommy
Mommy’s Sword
The Gravest Sin of All
Broken Spirit Cape
ex-BFFs
Classic Thorkel
Bow and Arrow
English Class
The Canteen
Mommy’s Poor Baby
Runestick Pic
Moving On
Shift Change
Surviving Guard Duty
Death Appears
Tricking Death
Death and Ethics
Tickle
Lady Friend
Genealogy Matters
Mistakes Were Made
