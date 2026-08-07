“Vulgar” Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Video Sparks Uproar Online After Making People “Extremely Uncomfortable”

Rihanna appeared to have relished her return to her native country this week.
On Monday, August 3, the singer pulled a flamboyant stop at Barbados’ Crop Over festival, the Grand Kadooment, before continuing the celebrations the following night with a club outing.
At the latter event, she was seen engaging in a flirtatious dance with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky, who reciprocated with similar enthusiasm.
The intimate moment, however, made netizens uncomfortable, with many quickly taking to social media to voice their criticism.
“Cringe,” one user wrote, while another advised the couple to “Get a room.”
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s nightclub video sparked a social media frenzy
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Rihanna wore a bright, multihued mini dress that accentuated her curves for her nightclub date. Rocky wore a plain white shirt, trousers, and a baseball cap.
The viral video of the pair begins with Rihanna crouching down behind a balcony railing.
She then sensually gets up, putting her buttocks in the air before beginning to move them.
Rocky caressed her body at first. He then stood right behind her, allowing her to gyrate on him.
Rihanna committed one hundred percent to the act, at one point even putting her head out through the barriers to align herself with the rapper.
While the cheers in the video suggested onlookers did not mind their PDA, some on social media made their disappointment known.
“Why is she behaving like a bar dancer?” one asked.
“That’s culture WOKE for you,” commented a second.
“Ridiculous,” a third added.
Rihanna’s fans hit back at critics, lauding her dance moves and her chemistry with Rocky
The Grammy winner’s fans did not understand what the uproar was about.
“She was having fun with the love of her life,” one noted. Another observed: “She said the floor is her stage.”
“She really said, ‘I’m the baddest,’ and the whole balcony agreed,” commented a third.
“The confidence, the presence, the energy… absolutely unmatched,” praised a fourth.
“This isn’t even their first time,” asserted a separate user, attaching a 2024 video of Rihanna dancing along to GloRilla’s TGIF, with Rocky watching her with his hands on his hips.
Comments like “another baby is on the way” and “now we know why they had three kids in four years” were shared in abundance.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, for those unversed, have been together since early 2020, when they turned their longstanding friendship and musical partnership into a romantic endeavor.
The duo has since welcomed three children: son RZA, born in May 2022; son Riot, born in August 2023; and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky celebrated Riot’s birthday during their Barbados trip
Riot marked his third birthday on August 1 with a Marvel-themed celebration.
Footage shared by Rihanna’s sister-in-law Nadia King captured the toddler cutting into a Spider-Man cake as his famous parents sang “Happy Birthday.”
While this appeared to be an intimate celebration, Rihanna and Rocky are known to go all out for their kids’ birthdays.
In May, they rented out Sloomoo Institute, an immersive slime experience in New York, to celebrate RZA turning 4.
For his second birthday in 2024, meanwhile, they rented out the Color Factory, an interactive, immersive art museum in NYC built around color-themed rooms and sensory experiences.
Rocky credited Rihanna for helping him evolve into a dedicated family man
The rapper sat down with American podcaster Jason Lee for a chat, which Lee previewed on Monday, August 3.
In the teaser, he asked Rocky how Rihanna managed to turn him from a self-described “n*mpho” into a family man.
“One thing I could say about my woman that people don’t know: she a real a** b**ch, bro. She’s not one of these Hollywood motherfucking newbies,” Rocky explained.
“She is really a strong Black woman, and she held me down even when I was at my lowest.”
He admitted no one else ever made him want to settle down the way Rihanna did, saying, “There wasn’t no other broad other than that could match me.”
“And this don’t got nothing to do with her accolades or her money,” he explained.
Rocky was also grateful for Rihanna standing by him when he learned about his father’s demise around Christmas in 2012, despite them not being a couple at the time.
“Every time I’m at my lowest and darkest place, whether we just friends platonically or we in a couple relationship, she always f**king there for me,” he said.
“Girl be having the best life with her man,” a netizen said
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