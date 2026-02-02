49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Designing a product or structure is more than just aesthetics. Functionality and safety are also prerequisites. Lack at least one of them and you have something that’s bound to fail, if not cause harm or injury, sooner or later.
These photos show what poor and dangerous designs look like. Just browsing through may make you think to yourself, “What was the person who came up with this thinking?”
If you’re a product designer or anyone tasked to ensure structural integrity, let these images be your stark reminder of what NOT to do.
#1 Been To This Guy’s Place Twice And Have On Multiple Occasions Fallen Victim To The Shin-Blaster 2000
Image source: thegreatjamoco
#2 Hair Dye Which Looks Like Cereal Box
Image source: alfuciic
#3 This Entrance Sign Looks Like A “Do Not Enter” Sign
Image source: LinkDude80
Since we’re on the topic of design fails, here are some other famous ones, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It received high praise for its dual-curved screen and 4GB of RAM, among other features.
However, its major design flaw was its battery system, which caused multiple overheating incidents, including fires and explosions.
#4 Long Invisible Steps
Image source: roman_pokora
#5 Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon
Image source: flatearthmom
#6 Battery Acid Looks Like A Refreshing Bottle Of Water
Image source: CityDismal5339
Hoverboards became a trend among young people in the mid-2010s. By 2015, these self-balancing scooters were ubiquitous and had become a must-have, driven in part by celebrity influence.
In 2023, approximately 25,000 Hover-1 Helix hoverboards were recalled. The reason: the lithium-ion battery was prone to overheating, and like the Galaxy Note 7, it posed a fire hazard.
#7 Terrible Design For A Hand Gel I Got As A Freebie From A Rep
Image source: PendragonVc
#8 Dangerous Design For A Surface Cleaner
Image source: toscanius
#9 This Gardening Nutrient Mix That Looks Like Ketchup. It Even Says “Great Flavour”
Image source: DaFreakingFox
When the Nap Nanny came out at the beginning of 2009, it was well on its way to becoming a breakthrough in putting babies to sleep. It included an inclined seat purported to help infants sleep better, particularly during car rides.
However, things took a tragic turn in 2010, when an infant lost its life due to positional asphyxia. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission immediately ordered a recall of 30,000 units after concluding that the recliners put children at risk for entrapment, suffocation, and fall hazards.
By 2014, the fatality count had risen to six, yet many parents continued to use it.
#10 A Bicycle Path In Belgium
Image source: CraftingTableGuy
#11 Unbalanced Pan. Only Stands Correctly When There Is Weight In It – Pretty Annoying And Even Dangerous With Hot Oil
Image source: fluppe-roochen
#12 Slanted Table Front – Stuff Slides Off
Image source: Apex_Ventures
Car enthusiasts will remember the Chevrolet Cobalt, the compact vehicle produced from 2005 to 2010. However, a major design defect in its ignition system put its drivers at significant risk.
The vehicle’s ignition reportedly turned off while driving because of the weight of a heavy key chain or when accidentally bumped by the driver’s knee. It causes a sudden stop, and the driver loses complete control of the vehicle.
General Motors issued a recall on 700,000 Chevy Cobalts, as the company discontinued its production soon after.
#13 The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off
Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43
#14 Why Put Meltable Plastics On A Thing That Gets Hot?
Image source: Unscripted9211
#15 This Black Lodge Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now
A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brand book. Basically, it’s specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers’ gaze to the shelves to increase sales. Guess what? They’re about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.
Image source: backroom_mushroom
Firestone is a known brand name for supposedly high-quality tires. That reputation was shattered in November 2000 when the company recalled 6.6 million tires.
It was found that the treads separated at high speeds and high temperatures, causing SUVs to roll over. Ford Explorers were most affected at the time, accounting for at least 174 fatalities and over 700 injuries.
#16 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico. There Are A Bunch Of Other Awful Ramps Around The Premises, But This Is Definitely The Worst One
Image source: Boring_Customer4982
#17 Roof Of University Building Intentionally Leaks Water And It Spatters Everywhere
Image source: DaanA_147
#18 If I Drive Anywhere Between 3:00 Pm And Sunset I Get Blinded By My Cars Gearshift Surround
Image source: jmp325
#19 These Traffic Light Designs Are Kind Of Dangerous
Taken in Subang outside of (what used to be) Damen USJ. You can see the green lights that aren’t meant for you. Maybe they should install some sort of shade to prevent the light from showing off to the sides.
Image source: lolfuljames
#20 Child Electric Outlet Cover With Top Pin That Activates The Bottom Live Sockets Whilst Making Them Accessible
Image source: towerhil
#21 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?
Image source: jbosh999
#22 Electric Charging Cables That Become Trip Wires When In Use
Image source: Pitiful-Bluebird7951
#23 You Can’t Drink Out Of This Bottle Without Hurting Your Nose
Image source: GinsengFlavouring
#24 This Is Elmer’s Gue… Don’t Eat It?
Image source: thesunbeamslook
#25 The Hidden Danger Of A Pineapple Lamp
Image source: reddit.com
#26 The Entrance Of Possible End
Image source: Turk137
#27 The Door Stopper Is Lined Up Directly With The Handle Leading To Many Squished Fingers…
Image source: WizardHarryDresden
#28 Straight Into The Sidewalk
Image source: daerlaniv
#29 This “Engineering Building” At My University Which Was So Poorly Designed It Was Deemed Unsafe For Use And Is Now Derelict
Image source: RoyalT663
#30 This Door Handle’s Edges Are Sharp, So It Hurts Your Hand To Open
Image source: 7FishInABucket
#31 What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)
Image source: Potential_Lock_5212
#32 Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk
Image source: HappyChandler
#33 My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer
Image source: TheHyperFlame
#34 Dangerous Step Downtown Merida, Mexico
Image source: WilliamFromIndiana
#35 This Diesel Conditioner Is Bottled Like Apple Juice
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HAMMER
#36 These Are Very Sharp, Very Adult Knives
Image source: isotaco
#37 This Bike Lane
Image source: reddit.com
#38 These Stairs At My Cabin Vacation Feel Designed To
Image source: EAT_UR_VEGGIES
#39 Sorry, What Am I Allowed To Do Between 3pm And 8pm?
Image source: mynamesethan
#40 Be Careful. This Is Just A Stretchy Gummy Toy. Not A Large Edible Candy. Technically They Say It On The Front Of You Look A Bit
Image source: Amish-Hacker
#41 At What Point Do You Just Go “Ya Know What, It Isn’t Worth The Open Floor Water Feature”
Image source: UncleGarfunkle
#42 Stairway To Plumbing And Coax Cable Management Heaven
Image source: Typ0r8r
#43 User-Friendly Pool Ladder
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Slide In Estepona
Image source: HeartDry
#45 Vaguely Dangerous Playground Slide
Image source: gavarnie
#46 Motion Activated Sanitizer Dispenser Next To A Door Leads To Permanently Soaked Floor
Image source: DJ_Maxyyt
#47 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To
Image source: Independent-Eagle296
#48 Literal Hell For Budget Flyers.(Standing Seats)
Image source: DistinctScene0
#49 This Unreasonably Dangerous Walkway
Image source: danthewildcat
