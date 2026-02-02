49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

by

Designing a product or structure is more than just aesthetics. Functionality and safety are also prerequisites. Lack at least one of them and you have something that’s bound to fail, if not cause harm or injury, sooner or later. 

These photos show what poor and dangerous designs look like. Just browsing through may make you think to yourself, “What was the person who came up with this thinking?” 

If you’re a product designer or anyone tasked to ensure structural integrity, let these images be your stark reminder of what NOT to do.

#1 Been To This Guy’s Place Twice And Have On Multiple Occasions Fallen Victim To The Shin-Blaster 2000

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: thegreatjamoco

#2 Hair Dye Which Looks Like Cereal Box

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: alfuciic

#3 This Entrance Sign Looks Like A “Do Not Enter” Sign

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: LinkDude80

Since we’re on the topic of design fails, here are some other famous ones, beginning with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7. It received high praise for its dual-curved screen and 4GB of RAM, among other features. 

However, its major design flaw was its battery system, which caused multiple overheating incidents, including fires and explosions.

#4 Long Invisible Steps

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: roman_pokora

#5 Been Stuck Sitting In This Horrid Chair All Afternoon

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: flatearthmom

#6 Battery Acid Looks Like A Refreshing Bottle Of Water

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: CityDismal5339

Hoverboards became a trend among young people in the mid-2010s. By 2015, these self-balancing scooters were ubiquitous and had become a must-have, driven in part by celebrity influence. 

In 2023, approximately 25,000 Hover-1 Helix hoverboards were recalled. The reason: the lithium-ion battery was prone to overheating, and like the Galaxy Note 7, it posed a fire hazard.

#7 Terrible Design For A Hand Gel I Got As A Freebie From A Rep

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: PendragonVc

#8 Dangerous Design For A Surface Cleaner

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: toscanius

#9 This Gardening Nutrient Mix That Looks Like Ketchup. It Even Says “Great Flavour”

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: DaFreakingFox

When the Nap Nanny came out at the beginning of 2009, it was well on its way to becoming a breakthrough in putting babies to sleep. It included an inclined seat purported to help infants sleep better, particularly during car rides. 

However, things took a tragic turn in 2010, when an infant lost its life due to positional asphyxia. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission immediately ordered a recall of 30,000 units after concluding that the recliners put children at risk for entrapment, suffocation, and fall hazards. 

By 2014, the fatality count had risen to six, yet many parents continued to use it.

#10 A Bicycle Path In Belgium

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: CraftingTableGuy

#11 Unbalanced Pan. Only Stands Correctly When There Is Weight In It – Pretty Annoying And Even Dangerous With Hot Oil

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: fluppe-roochen

#12 Slanted Table Front – Stuff Slides Off

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Apex_Ventures

Car enthusiasts will remember the Chevrolet Cobalt, the compact vehicle produced from 2005 to 2010. However, a major design defect in its ignition system put its drivers at significant risk. 

The vehicle’s ignition reportedly turned off while driving because of the weight of a heavy key chain or when accidentally bumped by the driver’s knee. It causes a sudden stop, and the driver loses complete control of the vehicle. 

General Motors issued a recall on 700,000 Chevy Cobalts, as the company discontinued its production soon after.

#13 The Staircase At My Hotel Room Just Drops Off

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Opposite_Strategy_43

#14 Why Put Meltable Plastics On A Thing That Gets Hot?

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Unscripted9211

#15 This Black Lodge Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now

A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brand book. Basically, it’s specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers’ gaze to the shelves to increase sales. Guess what? They’re about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: backroom_mushroom

Firestone is a known brand name for supposedly high-quality tires. That reputation was shattered in November 2000 when the company recalled 6.6 million tires. 

It was found that the treads separated at high speeds and high temperatures, causing SUVs to roll over. Ford Explorers were most affected at the time, accounting for at least 174 fatalities and over 700 injuries.

#16 Accessibility Ramp At The Resort I’m Staying At In Mexico. There Are A Bunch Of Other Awful Ramps Around The Premises, But This Is Definitely The Worst One

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Boring_Customer4982

#17 Roof Of University Building Intentionally Leaks Water And It Spatters Everywhere

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: DaanA_147

#18 If I Drive Anywhere Between 3:00 Pm And Sunset I Get Blinded By My Cars Gearshift Surround

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: jmp325

#19 These Traffic Light Designs Are Kind Of Dangerous

Taken in Subang outside of (what used to be) Damen USJ. You can see the green lights that aren’t meant for you. Maybe they should install some sort of shade to prevent the light from showing off to the sides.

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: lolfuljames

#20 Child Electric Outlet Cover With Top Pin That Activates The Bottom Live Sockets Whilst Making Them Accessible

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: towerhil

#21 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: jbosh999

#22 Electric Charging Cables That Become Trip Wires When In Use

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Pitiful-Bluebird7951

#23 You Can’t Drink Out Of This Bottle Without Hurting Your Nose

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: GinsengFlavouring

#24 This Is Elmer’s Gue… Don’t Eat It?

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: thesunbeamslook

#25 The Hidden Danger Of A Pineapple Lamp

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: reddit.com

#26 The Entrance Of Possible End

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Turk137

#27 The Door Stopper Is Lined Up Directly With The Handle Leading To Many Squished Fingers…

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: WizardHarryDresden

#28 Straight Into The Sidewalk

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: daerlaniv

#29 This “Engineering Building” At My University Which Was So Poorly Designed It Was Deemed Unsafe For Use And Is Now Derelict

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: RoyalT663

#30 This Door Handle’s Edges Are Sharp, So It Hurts Your Hand To Open

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: 7FishInABucket

#31 What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Potential_Lock_5212

#32 Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: HappyChandler

#33 My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: TheHyperFlame

#34 Dangerous Step Downtown Merida, Mexico

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: WilliamFromIndiana

#35 This Diesel Conditioner Is Bottled Like Apple Juice

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HAMMER

#36 These Are Very Sharp, Very Adult Knives

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: isotaco

#37 This Bike Lane

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: reddit.com

#38 These Stairs At My Cabin Vacation Feel Designed To

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: EAT_UR_VEGGIES

#39 Sorry, What Am I Allowed To Do Between 3pm And 8pm?

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: mynamesethan

#40 Be Careful. This Is Just A Stretchy Gummy Toy. Not A Large Edible Candy. Technically They Say It On The Front Of You Look A Bit

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Amish-Hacker

#41 At What Point Do You Just Go “Ya Know What, It Isn’t Worth The Open Floor Water Feature”

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: UncleGarfunkle

#42 Stairway To Plumbing And Coax Cable Management Heaven

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Typ0r8r

#43 User-Friendly Pool Ladder

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Slide In Estepona

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: HeartDry

#45 Vaguely Dangerous Playground Slide

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: gavarnie

#46 Motion Activated Sanitizer Dispenser Next To A Door Leads To Permanently Soaked Floor

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: DJ_Maxyyt

#47 This Toilet At The Hotel I Went To

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: Independent-Eagle296

#48 Literal Hell For Budget Flyers.(Standing Seats)

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: DistinctScene0

#49 This Unreasonably Dangerous Walkway

49 Terrible Product Designs That Make Absolutely No Sense

Image source: danthewildcat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Shark Tank Season 11
What Do the Sharks on Shark Tank Think About Coronavirus?
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2020
50 Food Horror Stories That Made These People Instantly Run From A Place
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Incredible Miniatures That Invite You Into Secret Worlds
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
29 Weird Ways Kids Broke The Law That Were So Hysterical The Cops Couldn’t Stop Laughing
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Everything to Know About The Empress Season 2
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2023
BBC Sports Broadcaster Stuck With Nothing To Report Decides To Hold A Meeting With His Two Dogs And The Video Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025