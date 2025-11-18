Someone Asked “What’s The Most Ridiculous Thing You Believed As A Child?” And 30 People Answered

When you’re young, everything seems interesting, mysterious, and fascinating. Kids’ brains are sponge-like and seem to fire on all cylinders. That’s probably why they can think up crazy and impossible things without batting an eyelid.
To celebrate the beauty of youth and also inject some humor into your day, we’ve compiled a list of the most hilarious and ridiculous things folks truly believed when they were young. Who knows, maybe you’ll relate to some of these things!
More info: Reddit
#1
When I was a child, I asked my grandad why he was bald. He told me that he went to a zoo and a giraffe licked the hair off the top of his head. I never questioned this throughout my childhood. When I was about 19, I was out with my friends and we were talking about going bald. I said “my grandad went bald because a giraffe licked his hair off” and instantly realised how ridiculous it was once I said it out loud.
Image source: Neither-Engine-5852, Alex Arabagiu
#2
When I was like 7-8 years old I was convinced I could see a small outline of the statue of liberty from our garden, in reality it was a big networking antenna. We’re living in Germany lol.
Image source: BodyPillowCollector, Pixabay
#3
When I was a kid, my mom explained to me that we all had belly buttons because that’s how our moms fed us before we were born. So I thought when you got pregnant, your belly button opened up and you just put whatever you wanted to down there. Like I thought women were just shoving chicken legs in their belly buttons.
Image source: camila_applepie22, freestocks.org
#4
When people died in movies they died in real life. Never understood why an actor would take a part in a movie knowing he would be [ended] during filming.
Image source: SeductionWhisper, Maksim Romashkin
#5
I believed that if professional wrestlers ran into each other in public (like the supermarket), that they’d immediately have to start fighting.
Image source: bubba_oriley, Bruno Bueno
#6
That quicksand was going to be something I would have to deal with as an adult. I was scared of not being able to get out of it. To this day I’ve never seen it. I’m in my mid thirties now.
Image source: Round_Corgi2610, Ravi Roshan
#7
I was convinced that the moon followed our car everywhere because it had a crush on my mom.
Image source: Complex-Pass4023, Burak The Weekender
#8
That my mom was committing crime everyday by drinking and driving. I told the teacher and my mom had to come in and explain….she would bring tea with her in the car to drink.
Every morning my day would start with me thinking my mom is up to crime again and then head off to school.
Image source: PigletPancakes, cottonbro studio
#9
I thought that people singing on the radio were all in one big place, and they took turns going to the microphone. lol.
Image source: saltybeachygirl, Pixabay
#10
As a child, I genuinely believed that if I dug deep enough in the backyard, I could reach the other side of the world. I spent hours with a shovel, convinced I’d end up in another country. Reality hit when I barely got past the dirt.
Image source: yourdigigirlfriend, Allan Mas
#11
I believed that my mother was the tooth fairy. No, not the truth about everyone’s mom being the tooth fairy and leaving them money, I thought that she was THE tooth fairy. I thought that I was the tooth fairy’s daughter.
Image source: Honey_Kitten18, Enis Yavuz
#12
That if any part of me was exposed to the edge of the bed, the monster under my bed would eat me.
Image source: Ima-Derpi, Tatiana Syrikova
#13
I thought my teacher in first grade lived at school. It never occurred to me she had a family, home or life.
Image source: Bitter_Sea6108, fauxels
#14
That having the light on in the car, while you were driving was illegal and would get you pulled over.
My parents told me this. My siblings and I would never turn on the interior lights while the car was moving for the fear of my parents being arrested. .
Image source: Yaaeee, cottonbro studio
#15
I grew up very close to the ocean and on nice evenings we would take walks on the beach.
My mother would tell us that we should listen carefully when the sun was setting over the ocean because it would sizzle. (You know how when you put out a fire with water)
My sister and I went out of our ways to pretend to hear that.
Image source: Background-Two-8999, Francesco Ungaro
#16
I used to think other countries were up in the sky, because planes…go in the sky. You fly up to 30,000 ft, get off in “Australia,” then if you want to go to a different country, board a plane and go up to 60,000. Want to return to Australia? Gotta go back down like an elevator.
Image source: Time_Ad7995, Maarten van den Heuvel
#17
That there was a monster in my attic. He loved us and protected us in our house while we slept. His name was “Fred”, and he survived by eating feral cats in the neighborhood.
(My Dad told me this story).
Image source: YELLOW_TOAD, Jeswin Thomas
#18
I believed dog and cats were the same specirs, dogs were the males and cats the females…
Image source: Professional_Cow1157, Alexander Grey
#19
This is so weirdly specific lol. We had two dogs and the girl got pregnant. What my grandma told little me was “Max put the puppies in Molly’s tummy through a little hole.” I had seen him humping her before so I accepted this explanation. Then when she actually had her puppies there were SO MANY! I knew humans only had like 1 or 2 at a time usually and I had never seen humans humping so I concluded that each individual “hump” transferred 1 baby in. So for humans to make a baby it was 1 thrust or 2 if you want twins.
Image source: drinkwhatyouthink
#20
That when there was a thunderstorm it was the sun and the rain fighting, whoever won would decide what the weather the next day would be.
When you ate something that it went all the way down to your feet.
That queen bees wore a crown.
That the stain on the kitchen wall was watching me 😂.
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Exit_45, Greg
#21
There was no colour in the world when black and white movies existed.
Image source: Thanossing, freepik
#22
I believed the point of American football was to see how many players could land in a pile.
Image source: Hemenucha, football wife
#23
That waves came from whales slapping their tails on the water way far out in the ocean.
Image source: SpicySnails, Emiliano Arano
#24
Being an adult is easy. I thought money just came to you and houses would fall in line. Cars would be ready. Food always available. I thought being an adult would be easy ☠️
Edit my spelling lol stupid fast thumbs.
Image source: tearsoflostsouls420, Giorgio Trovato
#25
That hamsters lived in Hamster-dam.
Image source: HoundOfUlsterSpeaks
#26
I used to believe that when your luggage went on a conveyor belt at the airport, that your luggage would go all of the way to your destination on that conveyor belt.
Image source: Apprehensive_Sand343, Markus Winkler
#27
That someone worked inside an ATM and fed the cash through the slot.
Image source: Forgotten_Outlier, Liliana Drew
#28
I’m an animal lover, and when I was little my dad would discourage me from approaching wild animals by telling me that they would give me rabies, and if I got it I would have to get shots in my stomach. My aunt was having fertility treatments one year, and I saw my uncle give her shots in her stomach, and for years after, her being an animal lover like me, I thought that was her being treated for rabies.
Image source: keirashae96, Magda Ehlers
#29
When I was a child, the only time we went to Dairy Queen was for ice cream. I had no idea Dairy Queen sold hamburgers until I was an adult. I had always thought Dairy Queen only sold ice cream.
Image source: TammyL8
#30
Adults knew everything.
Image source: Libraryanne101
Follow Us