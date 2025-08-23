32 Powerful Portraits Of Māori Life A Century Ago

At the turn of the 20th century, the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand), stood at a cultural crossroads. In the decades before, they saw devastating land loss, disease, and policies that aimed at forceful assimilation into colonial culture. The population was in rapid decline, with many even predicting extinction. But, in true Māori fashion, these indigenous people showed what they were made of. They saw the rise of a new generation of leaders that aimed to preserve and strengthen their culture. These photos capture those who were the bridge to the future of the Māori people, the keepers of tradition, and the survivors who fought with dignity.
#1 Susan, Rotorua
Image source: Josiah Martin
#2 Maori Man With A Tattoed Face
Image source: French National Library
#3 Maori Chief With Tattoed Face Wearing Peacock Feather
Image source: French National Library
#4 Young Māori Woman
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#5 Two Māori Women Outside Huriwhenua Meeting House, Ranana
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#6 Femme Maori (Maori Woman) With Tattoo On Chin
Image source: French National Library
#7 Two Unidentified Maori Women
Image source: Arthur James Iles
#8 Portrait Of Mairie, Wearing Kahu Kiwi (Kiwi Feather Cloak), Hei Tiki (Neck Pendant) With Albatross Feather In Hair
Image source: The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle
#9 Maori Woman And Child
Image source: National Park Service
#10 Maori Woman Preparing Flax
Image source: National Park Service
#11 Three Māori Women At Parinui, 1902
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#12 Extended Family Group
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#13 Maori Woman With Tattoed Chin And Underlip
Image source: Burton Bros.
#14 Maori Chief Holding A Taiaha
Image source: French National Library
#15 Portrait Of Two Maori Women
Image source: The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle
#16 In Maoriland – Under The Ferns
Image source: Arthur Iles
#17 Maori Cooking In The Boiling Springs
Image source: The Trustees of the British Museum
#18 Carved Maori House
Image source: Iles Photo
#19 Portrait Of Maori Woman With Facial Moko (Tattoo); Seated In Front Of House, Holding Pipe
Image source: The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle
#20 Portrait Of Two Maori Women
Image source: The Trustees of the British Museum/Thomas Pringle
#21 Portrait Of A Maori Woman, Maggie Papakura; Standing Inside A Marae
Image source: Iles Photo
#22 Ranana Meeting House
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#23 Kumete Whakairo
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#24 Taumarunui Girls
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#25 Maori Family, Te Taurua, Rotorua
Image source: Josiah Martin
#26 Photo Of Maggie Papakura And Friends, Rotorua
Image source: Jones & Coleman
#27 Young Maori Visitors To The Centennial Exhibition In 1940, With Their Teacher
Image source: Godber, Albert Percy
#28 Two Maori Women Guides, Eileen And Pipi, Outdoors In Front Of Te Puia (A Maori Pa Or Fortress)
Image source: Frederick George Radcliffe
#29 Māori Children At Taumarunui
Image source: Partington, William Henry Thomas
#30 Opening Of The Maori Parliament In The 1890s
Image source: Ruby Keedwell
#31 Maori Woman Wearing The Traditional Costume Made Of Flax Fibre
Image source: Burton Bros.
#32 Maori Family Standing Outside A Whare Thatched With Palm Fronds At Rangiahua, 1918
Image source: Godber, Albert Percy
