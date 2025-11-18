People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

Every workday, most of us clock in or log on and have a decent idea of the tasks ahead of us. Big, small, easy, or daunting, a workday is a workday. However, some managers and bosses seem to forget reality and have started creating more and more ridiculous expectations from their employees.

So we have gathered screenshots from employees sharing the most entitled and delusional orders and requests from their bosses. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your thoughts and stories in the comments section below. 

#1 My Boss Declined My Vacation (After Having 4 Months Notice) To Hawaii To Propose To My Girlfriend Because They Needed Me In The Office. Work-Life Balance Didn’t Mean Anything To Them

Anyway… Here’s my view. She said yes.

#2 This

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#3 Tips For Younger Folks In The Workplace

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#4 It Would Have Taken Everything For Me To Not Hit My Boss If This Was Me

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#5 I Mean, Work Is Good For Something

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#6 This Is Wild. She Didn’t Work, But She Didn’t Quit. It Took Her Boss Ignoring A Vacation Request We Planned 6 Months Out For Her To Finally Quit The Job

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#7 Boss Wanted Me To Come In On Days That I Requested Off. Then He Threatened Me When I Said No

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#8 I Would Have Hung Up Immediately And Told Her That What She Was Doing Was Selfish

Also, I lost my grandma a few weeks before my wedding and they denied my paid time off because I was going to be off for my wedding, so I didn’t get to go to her funeral. She was my last living grandparent. I was heartbroken. I quit that job a few months later. It was a hostile workplace.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#9 Wife Needs Surgery. They Wanted Her To Sign This. She Said No

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#10 I’m A Caregiver/Direct Support Worker For Developmentally Disabled Adults. My Boss Just Scheduled Me For A 20 Hour Shift Without My Consent, So I Quit

This manager also never shows up for her own shifts.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#11 When Will They Start Tracking Our Bowel Movements, You May Ask? Right Now

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#12 I Wouldn’t Have Been As Nice As You Were In Your Response

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#13 Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn’t Come To A Cleaning Party On 2-Hour Notice

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#14 CEO Called The Manager Today To Tell My Coworker He Was Taking Too Many Water Breaks

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#15 Text I Received From My Boss While Sick In Bed

I had told her the day before that I was attempting to look, but of course, nobody wanted to cover. She didn’t respond, so I sent a follow-up text, and that was the reply I got. What is this joke about making employees find their own coverage while sick? I literally passed out on the floor, being told I needed to find coverage. 

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#16 My Ex-Boss’s Reaction When I Told Her That My House Almost Collapsed And I Am Basically Homeless Now. She Wanted Me To Bring The T-Shirt She Gave Me For Work

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#17 No Sick Days

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#18 Forcing Us To Come In On A Day Off For Some Stupid Meeting

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#19 Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Passing Away And Expected Me To Play Along

The job was two weeks late in starting, but he could have just told the clients he’d forgotten how swamped our shop was and apologized. Or told a white lie that one or another of the machines at the shop had broken down and it took two weeks to get someone in to fix it. But no. And this is hardly the worst thing he’s done. I don’t work for him anymore.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#20 “There Is No Such Thing As A Day Off.” I Used To Work As A Pharmacy Technician For A Very Popular Chain Pharmacy. This Was My Boss Last December, Telling Me I Can’t Take A Day Off, Ever

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#21 I Wasn’t Dealing With My Toxic Boss. Does Anyone Know If I Can File For Unemployment After This?

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#22 Being Even A Minute Late Counts As A Full Day Missed

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#23 My Boss At Work Said This When My Mom Called Me About Her Getting A Big Seizure

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#24 Should I Take His Advice?

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#25 My Boss Denied My Graduation Day Off Without Telling Me And Told Me She’d Send A Picture Of The Schedule To Me (Which She Didn’t) So I Wouldn’t Be Able To Address It

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#26 Boss Asked Me To Work Half An Hour After I Told Her My Grandpa Passed Away

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#27 This Was My Boss’s Response To Me Calling In Sick. What Should I Do? I Can’t Find A Cover. I Thought It Was His Job To Manage The Schedule And Covers

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#28 Expecting Employees To Sacrifice Personal Lives For Company Work

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#29 Vacation Blackout Period

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#30 HR Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can’t Afford It

The lady sent me a job offer around 8 pm on a Thursday. Not expecting people to be actively looking for roles at that time, I sent her a quick reply, hoping we could have a call instead. I was very excited to have received the job offer, so I just whizzed through the lengthy starting email (my mistake).

The job offer asked for £500+£150(?) for training, and I asked if that money could be taken out from my wages when I start working, as I only get paid £500 biweekly from benefits.
The lady got rude to me after I told her I could not pay that much as I didn’t have that money anywhere. That’s the comment she made about people on benefits.

I hate being on benefits and am trying my hardest to get permanently off it. Who asks for £650 training that the job should provide?

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#31 I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week. Potentially Having Surgery This Week. This Is My Lovely Boss’s Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#32 Advice For 22-Year-Olds, Tell This “CEO” To Go Off

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#33 My Boss Wanted Me To Come In While Sick. Also, I Work With Children

Boss texted me 4 hours later, saying she found coverage. Good thing because I wasn’t going in.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#34 My Boss Calling Me 12 Times After Hours To Talk About Non-Important Info

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#35 My Partner Asked If They Would Be Getting Paid For A Mandatory Work Meeting On Their Day Off

The other half had heard about the manager’s (owner’s daughter) attitude before and was super anxious to ask. What makes it worse is this place doesn’t do holiday pay despite it being a legal requirement in the UK.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#36 Miss Me With That “We Are A Family” Thing

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#37 Who Needs Life After Work When You Are Young

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#38 I Just Got This Email From My Boss, What Should I Respond To?

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#39 My Boss Texted Me This After I Went To The Hospital

Yesterday I left work an hour and a half early because I had a very intense pain in my upper middle stomach/chest. I went to urgent care and they gave me a diagnosis of gastritis. Although, I don’t believe that’s what it was. Around midnight my heart was racing, the inside of my chest felt like it was burning, I was sweating and my hands were tingling. I drove myself to the hospital around the corner and texted my boss a picture of me being at the hospital. My phone ended up dying. I got home around 5 am and set my alarm. I must have been so exhausted because I slept through them and woke up at 1 pm. I start work at 8:30 am. So I understand that in any normal circumstance, this would be unacceptable. But her response to me felt a little insensitive given the situation.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#40 CEO Of Game Studio Bragging About Developers Working 6-7 Days A Week, 12-15 Hours A Day To Release A Game

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#41 This Situation Is Way Too Common (Minus The Dad Part)

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#42 That Text Message Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#43 “I Know You’re Already Scheduled Into Overtime But Do You Want To Work More Anyway?” Text From My Boss This Morning

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#44 Texts I Received From My Manager Tonight

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#45 After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#46 Should I Go To Work In 3 Hours When My Boss Texts Me At 5 In The Morning?

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#47 The American Work/Life Balance

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#48 Today Is The First Time I’ve Taken A Personal Day Since February

My boss just took a trip for about two weeks, and I had to take over all his responsibilities while he was gone. It was a lot to handle, and I wanted to take a personal day to relax over a long weekend now that he’s back. I even already cleared it with him on Tuesday. I’m the only one at my job who works every day (including my boss), but as soon as I need a break, of course, that’s when someone gets sick.

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#49 Boss Didn’t Tell Me To Come In On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So During My Working Hours On Saturday, And So, I Was Awakened By This “Excuse” Of A Message

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

#50 “Never Hire Anyone That’s Looking For Work-Life Balance.”

People Share Screenshots Of Delusional Requests From Bosses, Here Are The 50 Worst Ones

