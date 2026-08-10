34 Of The Most Ridiculous Court Case Stories That Are Hard To Believe

When something as serious as the judiciary comes face-to-face with unhinged human behavior, the contrast creates either surreal comedy or absolute chaos.
There have been plenty of cases where high emotions or a total ignorance of legal decorum led defendants to yell bizarre statements, insult judges, or even show up completely intoxicated in front of the bench.
Curious about these wild moments, an online user recently asked lawyers to share the most ridiculous cases they’ve ever handled. We collected the best stories from the thread, and they are every bit as entertaining as a fictional courtroom drama.
#1
Because the defendant just didn’t respond. The case was baseless but the ignorance of the defendant and failure to respond meant the judgement was made in default.
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#2
Client with mental disabilities facing a theft case, he was a kleptomaniac.
The judge took pity on him due to his disability and told him that he would be mild this time and not send him to jail. But the next time he steals, he will not be as forgiving. To which the cliënt responded: “yeah understand, the judge from last week told me the same thing.”
That case was not yet in his records and his comment was the end of the good will.
Can’t judge the guy to harshly though, he operated on the level of a child of nine.
Image source: Neither-Counter-2256, tonodiaz / Magnific
#3
You don’t ‘lose’ per se in financial remedy law, but basically this guy was arguing that he needed a house the size of Wife’s to meet his needs because he was a devoted father and had a closing and loving relationship with each of them (3 kids)
Wife’s barrister gets to his feet. Asks Husband what the kids favourite colours are, what school they go to, what subjects do they do at school, what’s they’re favourite place to go out to eat. Etc
Husband couldn’t answer. Got the age of one of the kids wrong. When he was asked why he said he had a close relationship with each of them he said ‘that is what the solicitor told me to say’.
Image source: Vyseria, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
Some court cases become funny or ridiculous because serious legal systems apply rigid, formal rules to absurd human behavior and bizarre conflicts.
The immediate humor in a courtroom comes from incongruity theory. It is a concept that says humor occurs when there is a sharp mismatch between what we expect and what actually happens.
We expect stoic judges, polished attorneys, and calm, rational arguments. But when that hyper-formal structure collides with unpredictable, raw human behavior, it creates instant comedy.
#4
Not a lawyer but my ex-boss lost a slip and fall case cause he posted a video dancing at a wedding two days after claiming his back was destroyed.
Image source: Jazzlike_Pin4409, Juliano Astc / Pexels
#5
A woman sued the NSW police for false imprisonment on a technicality; they briefly stood on her door step, blocking her egress, when they were trying to tell her to move the car she’d parked so it deliberately blocked access to a construction zone.
Case dragged on. At one stage the police offered her $30K to go away and leave them alone.
But that wasn’t enough for her. She appealed. She ended up losing the case and on the hook for $300,000 in legal costs.
Image source: Azazael, Getty Images / Unsplash
#6
Ignoring a court deadline. Sometimes losing has nothing to do with the facts and everything to do with missing paperwork.
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Humor also stems from what researchers call benign violation theory. According to a study published in Psychological Science by Peter McGraw and Caleb Warren, comedy occurs when something violates our expectations of how the world should work, yet remains harmless.
A courtroom represents solemn authority and immense power. When a defendant breaks that dignity with unhinged behavior or a minor blunder, it creates a harmless violation of decorum that human brains process as funny.
#7
I work with a guy who used to be Crown Attorney (more or less, the Canadian version a state prosecutor).
He was up against a woman who was driving without a license, without insurance, and with an expired license plate. She represented herself as a Sovereign Citizen.
He said it was the most confusing case he’s ever worked on. Basically both he and the judge spent most of the time trying to understand what the f**k she was talking about and citing. She didn’t understand how courtroom procedure worked, but confidently and condescendingly kept throwing around Sovereign Citizen pseudo-law. When asked for citation or clarification she just sneered and rolled her eyes. He said it was clear the woman had no idea what any of the Sovereign Citizen stuff meant when challenged – was just repeating stuff like some kind of legal magic spell.
So she lost, obviously. I don’t remember what my coworker said her sentencing was (it wasn’t a major offence in the first place) but she ended up being held in contempt after the verdict because she go so mad.
Image source: Ganglebot, engin akyurt / Unsplash
#8
One time I was trying a DUI case and I basically had it in the bag. Client testified pretty well. It was a d***s DUI case, and I asked him the final ultimate question.
“Sir, were you on Oxycontin that night?”
“No.
It was oxycodone.”.
Image source: zer0sumgames, Carlos Javier Yuste Jiménez / Unsplash
#9
Sort of both in the same case.
My client was being sentenced on a minor charge and showed up drunk – not incapacitated drunk, but slurred speech. Things were basically over, the judge asked my client whether he wanted to say anything, to which he replied “nooooope!” The judge realised my client had been drinking, was very annoyed, postponed passing sentence until the next day, and said to my client “if you show up drunk tomorrow, you better have a suitcase with you because you’re going to jail.”
The next day I arrive, but my client doesn’t appear at all. We get left to the end of the docket and the judge, apparently in a very good mood that day, said something I would never have dared to make as an argument: “well, I guess I only said that he shouldn’t show up drunk, I didn’t say he had to show up.“ He imposed some very minor penalty.
Image source: cyrano111, khezez / Pexels
This collision of strict legal formality and everyday human error has only gotten wilder in the era of remote justice.
Perhaps the most famous example occurred in 2021, when a Texas lawyer appeared before a judge as an animated kitten after failing to turn off a video filter on his computer. “I’m not a cat,” the lawyer assured the court, while his panicked voice echoed behind a wide-eyed digital feline.
The clip went viral instantly because of the contrast between a serious judicial proceeding and a helpless lawyer trapped behind the adorable kitten filter.
#10
Not a lawyer but I was the defendant, I was 17 and had had enough of my bully and attacked him. I hurt him pretty badly and was at the court house for my arraignment. The defendant, my bully, was there and just being a s**t to everyone. The case was called but the defendant was no where to be found. We were waiting for someone to find him and the judge got a note and left the court room.
About an hour later the judge came back and dropped all charges against me. My lawyer found out later the my bully and gone into the judges chambers, stolen his wallet and tried to buy a VCR with his credit card.
Edit: sorry the bully was the plaintiff, but not pressing charges, the state was or deciding if they should, and the bully was there as a witness. This all happened in 1985 and both of us were minors. The details are a bit fuzzy now.
Image source: could_use_a_snack, Keira Burton / Pexels
#11
Security guards of a political rally were accused of a*****t. Their defense was build on the argument that the victims were members of a political activist group that tried to disrupt the rally and that they suffered the injuries when trying to force their way into the building.
The victims denied all this but showed up to the hearing wearing badges and stickers of said activist group.
I was there as a spectator because the defense lawyer was a professor of mine. When the judge pointed out the badges to the prosecutor I almost burst out laughing.
Image source: bbkknn, Mathias Reding / Pexels
#12
Retired lawyer here, it’s bc people don’t know when to STFU. It’s very easy to STFU and if people did it more, they’d be way better off. Criminals should definitely STFU, people being questioned should answer a question as succinctly as possible and STFU, and my super power, attorneys should STFU the milli-second it seems the Judge is going your way. Just STFU, you’re about to win, the judge is drilling the other guy, STFU.
Image source: 50yoWhiteGuy, Vitaliy Shevchenko / Unsplash
More recently, a Michigan defendant went viral after joining a virtual Zoom court hearing while actively sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. When the judge confronted her about operating a vehicle during her hearing, she blatantly claimed she was just a passenger — unaware that the camera angle made it obvious she was holding the steering wheel. The judge ultimately entered a default judgment against her for her dishonesty.
The clip took the internet by storm because it captured the ultimate benign violation: watching someone attempt a casual lie in front of an authority figure who could see the truth right on their screen.
#13
Not a lawyer, but thinking about the person who got fined because they claimed she was driving while holding something in her right hand; but the driver had a limb difference, and had no right hand
Would sound like b******t story, but there is body cam footage, and it is glorious.
Image source: homoseksueel, Getty Images / Unsplash
#14
‘Is my client a perfect man? No.”
“I k****d him, yeah.”.
Image source: azeldatothepast, Thirdman / Pexels
#15
I am not a lawyer, but the idiot who lost the case I am talking about was an attorney.
I once worked for an oil and gas company located in a state that isn’t known for oil. The company was originally a gas utility for an area and then started the oil and gas business to provide natural gas to the utility.
The basis of the litigation in question was underpayment of royalties to the mineral owners. The mineral owners alleged that the company was paying them less than the fair market price for their royalty gas volumes.
They were correct, sorta. If Henry Hub gas was $3.50/mmbtu, they were only being paid $2.00/mmbtu. However, the reason for this was the State Utility Commission.
The State Utility Commission set the gas price that the company could charge their customers. This fixed price translated as $2.00/mmbtu to the royalty owners. The company’s leases contractually tied the leases to providing gas to the utility, so they couldn’t legally sell the gas on the open market for a higher price. They had to sell to the utility side of the business for lower, fixed price set by the Utility Commission.
A set of plaintiff attorneys discovered the issue and collected a group of mineral owners for a class action lawsuit. The facts of the case were straightforward and the company should have easily won.
However, the CEO of the company, who was an attorney, lied on the witness stand during cross examination about something completely inconsequential. He was asked if he had ever been sued before and he said “no”.
In fact he had been sued before and the lawsuit was widely known and reported upon. If he had answered yes, it would have had zero bearing on the case. The question was a mere foundational question setting up a line of questioning by the plaintiffs.
The plaintiff attorney doing the cross jumped on the lie and completely destroyed the CEO’s credibility.
The company lost the lawsuit and had to pay a massive sum that was 50% greater than their market capitalization. They narrowly avoided bankruptcy and the CEO was fired and the company General Counsel, who had botched the case, went home and k****d himself.
Image source: TexasAggie98, Marianna Zuzanna / Pexels
Experts believe that behind most absurd courtroom moments is confirmation bias. In litigation, confirmation bias turns otherwise reasonable people into selectively blind optimists. Clients ignore damaging facts as irrelevant, view neutral witnesses as allies, and dismiss airtight arguments from the opposing side.
This mental trap ensnares attorneys just as easily as it does their clients. When lawyers grow emotionally invested in a case, the courtroom becomes a stage for their personal narratives. They become blind to warning signs, treat their own perspective as absolute truth, and brush off any possibility of losing.
But courts do not operate on what should happen. They operate on strict probabilities and human reactions.
#16
In Texas I watched a felony get won by the defense because the prosecutors completely forgot to prove that the crime happened in our County.
Image source: Special-Test, Adriana Miller / Pexels
#17
Saw a mistrial on the first witness within two minutes because plaintiff’s witness broke one of plaintiffs motions in limine. That was special, but annoying.
I also think the guy who admitted on the stand that he had lied about being a student while a tenant at rent controlled housing might be the most Phoenix Wright level stupidity I’ve seen yet. Jury found against him. Shocker.
Image source: TannenFalconwing, Getty Images / Unsplash
#18
I was talking with a defense lawyer long ago, he related a story of a client pulled over on his way home in a bad neighborhood. The police, acting on a tip, got his permission to search the car, and found a significant amount of c*****e hidden under the shifter boot of his Camaro.
So, the lawyer cross examined prosecution witnesses, and underlined for the jury that the defendant never acknowledged ownership of the d**g, but had insisted the car was shared among a few people (“do remember the defendant saying xyz”), and therefore introducing a possibility the d***s were not his. Further, the tipster had specified exactly what amount of d**g and the specific location, which meant they were present when it was hidden, possibly because they had planted it.
It wasn’t an airtight defense, but it left a couple windows for reasonable doubt, and might have induced an offer on reduced charges, and/or leniency at sentencing, even if there wasn’t a conviction.
However, the defendant was adamant about testifying. A lawyer can recommend against it, relate that it is almost never a good idea, but a defendant has an absolute right to be heard if the wish, and this defendant would not relent.
He was sworn in, and stated he had no idea how the d***s got there, and that he knew people who didn’t like him, who had access to the car and to d***s,
The prosecutor questioned him on the facts already entered, to see which he did not refute.
“You are the owner of the car?”
“Yes.”
“You were driving the night of [date]?”
“Yes.”
“You were driving at [location]?”
“Yes.”
“You were pulled over by police?”
“Yes.”
“They ordered you out of the vehicle?”
“Yes.”
“You obeyed that order?”
“Yes.”
“You obeyed that order because you knew it was a lawful command?”
“Yes.”
“They asked your permission to search the car?”
“Yes.”
“You granted then permission to search your car?”
“Yes.”
“You granted them permission because you knew they wouldn’t look under the shift boot?”
“Yes.”
“No further questions your Honor.”.
Image source: ermghoti, Kindel Media / Pexels
A study co-authored by UC Irvine psychologist and law professor Elizabeth Loftus revealed that lawyers routinely overestimate their chances of winning both civil and criminal cases.
According to the research, extremely confident attorneys (rating their chances between 86% and 100%) actually achieved their goals only 70% of the time. Even worse, lawyers with confidence levels above 65% were far less likely to meet their target outcomes than their more cautious colleagues.
#19
Constant lying.
I was tasked with trying to get an arbitration award vacated. That is an extraordinarily difficult task. We lost (I think the judge didn’t even read our papers honestly).
But the reason that the client lost the arbitration was because the arbitrator had to constantly reprimand him for dishonesty. His case was actually pretty easy. If a particular contract was a collective bargaining agreement, then he won. The contract had a cover page that said in big bold all caps “COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT.” The arbitrator determined it was not a collective bargaining agreement out of spite for the clients constant constant constant lies.
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When attorneys and their clients hold unrealistic expectations, logic gets thrown out the window. Baseless claims that should have been ignored or settled early end up marching straight into a courtroom, says Loftus.
Clients pay tens of thousands of dollars, attorneys spend hundreds of hours, and the justice system gets bogged down — all because someone was convinced their bizarre argument was a guaranteed win.
“One important piece of advice a lawyer can give an individual is whether to litigate or settle. Sometimes an attorney who allocates valuable resources to arguing a case in court could have just settled out of court and saved the client a significant amount of time and money,” says Loftus, who is also the author of Eyewitness Testimony.
#20
I was the one suing an insurance company for discrimination after they refused to pay for a surgery because of my gender identity. They claimed that because I’m AFAB, it’s cosmetic. My lawyer pointed out the plan I was paying into specifically covered cosmetic surgery. So they claimed it’s actually not cosmetic, because my ID says I’m male. We pointed out their policy states this exact same surgery for men is fully covered in all plans. Not just mine.
Then they tried to argue it’s not the same surgery, because… I had a pre-cancerous tumor.
Which… Isn’t exactly helping their case?
The judge basically told them to reconsider if they want to proceed, because the more they talked, the worse it looked for them. They chose to pay the sum we asked and walk away.
Image source: Adiantum-Veneris, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
#21
I’m not a lawyer, but I was in court for a traffic ticket and I saw one of the cases in front of me. It was hilarious. A guy was cited for careless, driving or reckless driving, I forget which. But it was something like 110 miles an hour in a 55 mile an hour zone. His lawyer argued that his car could not physically go that fast, and therefore the ticket was invalid. The judge asked the prosecution and the cop who wrote the ticket how they measured the speed, the lawyer said “your honor, the officer in question measured the speed based on 11 years of traffic enforcement experience.“
In other words, he eyeballed it and wrote down a number that he felt was correct. The judge explained that this is not an acceptable form of proof, and asked what the radar g*n said. The lawyer looked kind of sheepish and said “the radar g*n was malfunctioning at this time and was not used.”
The judge was in the midst of explaining that this was going to be dismissed because there was no evidence that was sustainable to hold this level of ticket. And the defendant said out loud “I told him I was only doing 95 anyway.“
The defendant’s lawyer looked like the angriest person I’ve ever seen in my life. The judge stop speaking for a second. He then said “ tell your defendant that he should keep his mouth shut in my courtroom please. Also tell him that he just cost himself a whole pile of money because if he had not said anything, he was gonna walk out of here in five minutes.. Now we’re gonna hold until the end of the day to complete this.”
He called a short recess for that case, and then went through all the other fast ones. The defendants lawyer walked out of the courtroom and slammed the door, like a TV show. The defendant looked very confused.
Image source: gaqua, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels
#22
Not an attorney, but I was technically evicted from my old apartment….after we had baically vacated it. The rent jumped something like 20-30% and we couldn’t afford it. So we quit paying rent and looked for a new place.
We had an eviction notice and a lawsuit waiting for us when we showed up to clean the place up. So we only cleaned the bare minimums required in our rental agreement. We took pictures of everything, and documented everything including the letter we turned in with the keys.
When we got to the day of court for the eviction hearing, we showed up with our pictures and documents, and no one for the apartment showed up. Eviction court, though, isn’t like criminal or other civil proceedings in my state (as far as I could tell). The other side not showing up doesn’t mean you’re not evicted. It just means the process takes longer because you wait for a court-supplied lawyer to look at what you have, hear the details, and then relay that to the judge for you.
We explained exactly what happened and why. We showed him all the documentation of every attempted conversation (calls, text, and email) and how terse the Manager’s responses were. We told him we had already vacated the apartment and turned the keys in, showing our proof of that.
He looked dumbfounded. Like…in the filing they alleged that we refused to pay rent, refused to communicate, and had not turned in our keys. Technically true on the last point, but that’s because we were only served the papers after we notified her of our intention to move and when we’d be out of the apartment. We showed up to a lawsuit and eviction notice. We didn’t really care about the outcome because we already found a new place; it’d only be an issue if we had to move again soon, but that was a future problem.
We talked with the attorney about it for all of maybe 5 minutes on the eviction. We asked about the lawsuit for back rent.
He laughed and said he’d ask the judge about it, but was reasonably certain that because we had already paid first month, last month, security deposit and let deposit we shouldn’t have to worry about that. Legally, the apartment would have to provide an itemized receipt of what our security and pet deposit was used for and turn over any unused portion, but the judge could rule that they automatically use any unused portion to satisfy the debt and forgive the rest.
The judge was the nicest person ever! The lawyer gave a recap of the situation and showed all our documentation. He requested a favorable ruling because we had done everything we were required to, and more, and had actually shown up.
Our eviction was dismissed because we already had vacated. He required the apartment to furnish documentation to the court on all costs incurred to turn over the apartment, as well as all documentation of all monies paid to them while we were tenants. If they felt we had damaged something, they needed pictures and other documentation for it to be considered.
And in the end, the money we were due back from the apartment from deposits was used to pay off a big chunk of what we owed and the rest was forgiven.
10/10 many lessons learned. And even if the eviction remained, it wouldn’t have mattered. We have been living in the same apartment complex we moved into back then for over a decade now and we couldn’t be happier. Our landlord adores us!
Image source: penguinofmystery, Blue Bird / Pexels
The stories in this list prove that courtroom dramas don’t need to be centered on large-law-firm cases or on retribution for serious crimes to be interesting. Everyday disputes, civil and criminal cases, and workplace conflicts have more opportunities to create empathy and immersion.
They also show us what human behavior looks like when people are pushed into high-stakes situations with nothing but their own flaws and weird quirks to guide them.
#23
My father-in-law once lost a case because he said in court, “A man with a name like Jesse James was born to steal.”
I’ve always wondered if he did it on purpose because he thought the man was actually innocent.
Image source: dachjaw, Age Cymru / Unsplash
#24
Not a lawyer but a law student, had to analyze and summarize a case where a woman divorced and remarried her husband 12 times in 15 years.
Image source: NoComputer9498, Kampus Production / Pexels
#25
Not overly surprising, but ridiculous nonetheless. I had a client get convicted because he was middle eastern operating a business in a rural, nearly all-white area. The prosecutor failed to ID him as the defendant. The deputy said he pulled my client’s driver’s license from the BMV and the picture matched him. Obviously. Client was not at the scene, no officer had ever seen him face-to-face. No way to tie my client to the crime, but the all-white jury (from the all-white jury panel) convicted him. Overturned on appeal for failure to ID the defendant.
Image source: TheSueChef, Ahmet Kurt / Unsplash
#26
NAL, but when I was around 11-12 my mom was at a child support hearing with my dad. Dude had 3 daughters of which I was the middle, divorced from all 3 women. My eldest sister is 10 years older and my youngest is about 4yrs, so he was already divorced and struggling to pay child support when he had another one of us.
I was too young to attend any of these, but my mom told me she went in to this hearing and he was wearing a t-shirt from one of the local tourist beaches. The judge asked him about it and he went off gleefully talking about his vacation there with a friend’s kid.
Case over, “Why can’t you pay for your own kids, yet you can afford to take someone else’s kid on vacation?”.
Image source: Afraid-Awareness21, Jenny Uhling / Pexels
#27
Colleague prosecuting their first trial totally blanked when it came to cross examining the defendant, stared at him for what must have been an age, and finally just barked at him, “You did it, didn’t you.” So unnerved was the defendant that he blurted out “I did. It’s true. I’m so sorry.” Said colleague returned to the office with a smile and the confidence that trials weren’t as difficult as they’d feared 😀.
Image source: Jonny7Tenths, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#28
My cousin’s a defense attorney and had a guy who got pulled over for speeding insist the officer’s radar g*n was calibrated wrong because it was a full moon that night. They actually went to court over it.
Image source: Plus-Actuary9069, Mushtaq Hussain / Pexels
#29
I’m not a lawyer, but my wife had a guy t bone her because he crossed the double yellow line to get around a lot of traffic. They were screaming at each other and cursing each other out, I made them stop by telling them I called the police. Dude immediately went to his trunk and got a set of crutches and a boot for his foot. When the cop got there he claimed that he was injured.
When we got to court, he was limping in a very exaggerated manner, he brought a word document (like one he typed himself) that had HOSPITAL BILL typed on the top, and the five or six things itemized, like BROKEN ANKLE…$2000, STRESS…$8,000, stuff like that. Then he brought photos of the intersection a block away from where the accident happened where the road went to two lanes. The judge awarded him $12,000, and right after dude threw his crutches on the ground and shouted, “THATS WHAT IM TALKIN ABOUT!!!”
I approached the bench after the verdict, and gave the judge a w*f look. He told me that he had a more severe personal injury case in half an hour and the dude was getting on his nerves. For the record, I never have luck like that.
Image source: drinkslinger1974, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
#30
I had a client who’s medical malpractice trial was about to begin the next day, and that day, she was on the cover of the local paper being interviewed about a robbery, where she told the reporter she chased the perp down the street.
Her own statement. On the cover of the paper.
She was looking for damages in her medmal lawsuit because she allegedly couldn’t walk without pain.
Image source: Horknut1, Tahir Xəlfəquliyev / Pexels
#31
Not a lawyer but a good friend of my racist uncle got summoned at court for buying a couple of stolen scooter (according to him not realising they were stolen until he got called) in the south of the country, for context, here in Italy there’s a deeply rooted racism towards the south in the North.
Asked if he suspected foul play, his response was “I did, when i realised they were (slur for southerners)”.
Image source: Aggravating_Twist586
#32
Not a Lawyer…
Guy ahead of me in traffic court: “I’m an honest man, Your Honor. If This was right, I wouldn’t be here fighting it. I was not doing 75 in a 60. I’ll admit I was doing 65 bu…”
Judge: “Guilty. 65 in a 60. Pay the clerk.”.
Image source: XmertonX
#33
Perhaps not exactly what you are wanting but:
1. Smoking w**d in the car.
2. Giving cops permission to search their person/belongings/vehicle when they have d***s on them.
3. Admitting to having d***s on them to cops.
1. Is where it is because smelling like w**d is automatic probable cause. Like 90% of criminal m*******a cases come from people smoking in their cars, and most of the rest come from the car smelled like pot. Pretty high percentage of busts for possession of harder d**g come from those too. If you smell like pot, don’t drive with anything illegal in the car. And if there is anything illegal in the car, wait until you get home to smoke.
The last two I say because it’s truly amazing how often officers don’t have probable cause, but when they ask people admit to possession or, even dumber, deny possession then give permission for a search when they know they’ve got stuff on them.
Image source: dscott06
#34
Other party never responded to a complaint where the damages were estimated at $100k+. Contacted our office, was told that, while it was unadvisable, he could represent himself, but not his corporation, which was also a defendant in the case. After he missed the first deadline, the judge also instructed him of this. He still refused to hire counsel or respond to the complaint or any of the Court’s orders. Judge finally granted a default judgment, including attorney’s fees and costs.
Image source: anon
#35
G*****n sovereign citizens. Watched a guy recently represent himself in a d**g case. It seemed like he had a really good illegal search issue. He spent the whole time arguing with the judge about whether the court had jurisdiction. I could have won that that case for him. I even offered to do it, and he said no.
Image source: tinyahjumma
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