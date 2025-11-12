Company Hilariously Mocks Stupid Client Requests, Shows What Happens When You Do Everything They Ask

Graphic designers and their clients will never understand each other. And that’s a good thing. I mean, let’s face it, designers have a way bigger understanding of their craft and (usually) the more freedom brands give them, the better the results of their collaborations are. A recent tweet by the Japanese brand of instant noodles called Nissin is a perfect example of the terrible visual disaster that happens when a designer follows through with every single client request.

The tweet included an image for their ad campaign, accompanied by a message, “Please allow us a moment while we fix some mistakes brought up by the client. They say it’s not cheesy enough…” The funny ad then received numerous instructions, explaining every detail that had to be “improved.” The only thing funnier than the absurd notes is the final photo editing result you definitely have to see. Scroll down to check out what the hell designers have to go through when complying with their customers’ photo ideas!

More info: Twitter (translation: Kimiko Foo, h/t designtaxi)

This casual-looking photo started a heavy storm on the Japanese side of Twitter

It was recently tweeted by a Japanese company called Nissin Cup Noodles

They, however, decided the picture needed improvements, “Please allow us a moment while we fix some mistakes brought up by the client. They say it’s not cheesy enough…”

Their first edits led to this, but it clearly wasn’t cool enough

So more perfectly reasonable requests were made

And absurd took complete control of the situation

Finally, we present to you the ad that every brand dreams about but not a single designer would like to produce

