Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn’t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

by

Just a month ago, Hollywood was shaken by the savage monologue delivered by none other than English comedian Ricky Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes award show for the fifth and final time. The man let hell break loose as he brought up numerous issues that plague the celebrity world, from racism to sex scandals, finishing the speech with a bang as he let all ‘woke’ celebrities have it, calling them fake. So it’s unsurprising that once the most prestigious award show approached, some people got curious about what jokes Gervais would have to offer on such an occasion.

One Twitter user shot Gervais a message asking what the comedian’s first best joke would be if he hosted the Oscars and, oh boy, did the man deliver. Gervais was quick to tweet back and offer a short series of jokes, all poking fun at the award show as well as the celebrities attending.

We still remember the ruthless monologue Ricky Gervais delivered just a month ago at the Golden Globes

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: AP

Curious what he’d offer for the Oscars, someone on Twitter messaged Gervais

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: VBTheWise

Gervais first called out the celebrities for having underpaid workers, saying that the award show “is the only time your badly paid migrant house staff will get some time off to sleep this week”.

The comedian also brought up how depressing the show is, cracking a joke while promoting his Netflix series at the same time. Now that’s a talent!

And the man was quick to respond with a witty roast directed, once more, at the celebrities

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: rickygervais

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: rickygervais

As Gervais posted the tweets, his 14.2M followers responded with applause, praising him for “keeping it real”. The three tweets accumulated an impressive 191k likes as well as 33k retweets. The messages also had people sharing their opinions underneath, where most said that they’d love to have Gervais hosting the Oscars or at least live-streaming the show with his commentary.

He also managed to take a jab at the Oscars while promoting his show—now that’s two birds down with one stone

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: rickygervais

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: rickygervais

This is how people on Twitter responded to Gervais’ joke

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: WhiteJesusLive

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: IBKeane

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: lewa1110

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: peterj198

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: kabyber

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: BarryJM_Guitar

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: DrumrofTedworth

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: McvittyS

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: SeldenGADawgs

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: AlexDavid1776

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: realCHindsight

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: cuddlycrow

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: KarlMagnonMan

Someone Asks Ricky Gervais For His Opinion On The Oscars, The Comedian Doesn&#8217;t Hold Back And Roasts Celebs Once Again

Image credits: kcestlouis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photographed Romania For A Project Called “Between Mud And Sky”
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Friend Opened Up About Her Anxiety By Illustrating How It Makes Her Feel At Christmas (Then Did It For Others)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Visit The Jekerhippodrome In Tongeren, Belgium, To See The Horse Races And Capture Its Strange Atmosphere
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Michael Joseph Consuelos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Michael Joseph Consuelos
3 min read
Oct, 29, 2019
“Pluto Has A Good Taste”: Painting And Other Weirdness By Claudio Parentela (20 Pics)
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2025
I Did A Photoshoot With My Daughter By Myself
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.