“Can’t I Just Relax And Get Old?”: Fit 61 And 56 Y.O. Couple Sparks Controversy Online

I am sure you have heard people saying that for a relationship to last, you need to have something in common, whether it is your hobbies, films, TV shows, sports or whatever you can do together. Also, supporting each other is one of the key factors for a healthy and long-lasting relationship. The heroes of today’s story that you’re about to read were united by a “health project” which let to them building a truly healthy relationship – not just literally, but figuratively as well.
We all know that working out and really staying fit is hard. Sometimes you feel motivated, sometimes you want to give up, but having a person by your side who always motivates you to never give up and joins you on this road can make a big difference.
More info: Instagram
Having a partner with the same goal can be so rewarding and have a big impact on the relationship
Image credits: okdong_fit
This happily married couple joined a workout challenge that led to passion for this health journey
Image credits: okdong_fit
This 56 and 61 Y.O. happily married couple from Korea is an amazing example of ‘marriage goals’. Better known on social media as okdong_fit, they have over 100K followers on Instagram and more than 200K on TikTok.
The couple has been sharing their workouts together, morning stretches, meals, their everyday life, vacation routines, family dates and shopping activities. They have gained their following for sharing their fitness story; however, their simplicity, love for each other and style have inspired many of us.
After the challenge was over, to celebrate their success, they did a professional photoshoot
Image credits: okdong_fit
Image credits: okdong_fit
The couple’s snippets from their everyday life are heartwarming and make people love them more and more
Image credits: okdong_fit
Image credits: okdong_fit
Their story started when, in Korea, a trend was going viral in which people work out for a few months and then share their pictures. The husband decided to give it a try, and as their daughter Grace says – ‘he always follows through with what he says.’ Not long after, his wife also jumped into this, as they do everything together. Even though Grace is the one who is editing their videos, for the challenge, they relied only on each other.
After the challenge was over, which, of course, included not only working out, but diet restrictions, they had professional pictures taken, which, let’s be honest – are fascinating! However, despite the challenge being over, their love for working out didn’t disappear and they made it their routine, which they surely are passionate about.
Even during vacations, they don’t miss their workouts
Image credits: okdong_fit
Speaking about their youth and connection with sports in general, it is important to note that the man was a professional kickboxer and his wife used to be a swimmer until the birth of their first child. Later on, she started doing pilates due to back pain and heard that it might help. But all this led to their common love for working out together.
This couple is a real inspiration and an example that it’s never too late to become your best self! You can follow them on Instagram and TikTok to keep up with their journey!
Image credits: okdong_fit
Their content consists of their morning stretches as well as cooking videos
Image credits: okdong_fit
The famous Okdongfit couple kindly agreed to answer a few questions to Bored Panda about their motivation, difficulties and impact on their relationship and well-being overall!
“As we’ve grown older, we’ve realized the importance of prioritizing our health. I, the husband, am in my early 60s and have been facing some health issues, like slight signs of diabetes and worn-out knee cartilage, which make it difficult for me to walk for long periods,” the couple shared.
“Having been passionate about exercise during my younger days, my knee cartilage has significantly deteriorated, and I might need artificial joint surgery in the future. On the other hand, my wife, in her mid-50s, experienced various symptoms like facial flushing, palpitations, and panic disorder after menopause,” he added.
“At first, we considered these symptoms a natural part of aging, but we realized that consistent strength training could make a difference, motivating us to continue exercising and taking care of our health.”
Image credits: okdong_fit
Moreover, the couple shares that the journey of training and dieting, especially managing their diet, was challenging for them. “As the husband, I juggle being a CEO of a company and a university professor, leading to numerous business meetings and engagements. Staying committed to the promise I made during an interview with my student, to challenge body profile photos as one of my bucket list items, required significant self-control throughout the eight months of meetings and gatherings,” he shares.
He added that sometimes he had to seek understanding from people at events and brought his own packed meals to stick to the diet plan. However, the man shares that facing these challenges together as a team made the journey more manageable. “We supported each other during tough times, providing encouragement and witnessing each other’s progress, which fueled our determination,” he emphasized.
Image credits: okdong_fit
Now, the couple says that prioritizing health has brought significant positive changes in their life. “My health checkups have shown notable improvements in cholesterol and blood sugar levels, much to my doctor’s surprise. My wife’s occasional back pain, caused by long hours of sitting at her desk, has diminished through core strengthening and muscle exercises. Additionally, her sudden onset of panic disorder has disappeared.” Additionally, they have also gained more self-confidence and satisfaction from within that makes them feel more vibrant and happy.
Not only did it have a positive impact on health and well-being, but also the whole journey strengthened their relationship. “We love trying new activities together and enjoy the shared experiences, discovering new aspects of each other. Throughout the challenges, we’ve been there for one another, supporting and encouraging each other every step of the way,” the couple shares.
People like them not only for their fitness journey but also for their fashion
Image credits: okdong_fit
And finally, “We feel especially happy to know that this journey is positively influencing young viewers who make up a majority of our followers, aged 25-34. Reading their comments, many of these young people express their desire to emulate our lifestyle or aspire to have a relationship like ours. It brings us joy to know that our dedication to exercise, enjoying life together, and helping each other serves as a positive influence on these young individuals.”
“If our life as a couple inspires them to lead a more positive and healthy life, that happiness is doubled. We hope that our journey continues to inspire others to prioritize their health and enjoy life to the fullest,” couple expressed gratitude.
Image credits: okdong_fit
Moreover, Bored Panda contacted Gina Harney, who is a personal trainer, women’s fitness specialist, PN Nutrition coach and blogger. She kindly agreed to share professional insights about benefits that working out can bring to adults and also the importance and impact of having a workout partner.
To begin with, Gina says that having a fitness partner adds an extra layer of motivation and accountability. “When you know you’re part of a team, it can encourage you to stick with it.”
Image credits: okdong_fit
However, there are also cases in which the experience of having a fitness partner can be not as heartwarming as the couple’s. “At times, partners and teams start their fitness journey with great enthusiasm, but eventually, the demands of work, personal life, and frequent travel can cause fitness to take a backseat,” Gina emphasizes.
Even though having a fitness partner can be beneficial, in case your partner loses interest or stops their habit, it’s vital to find your own inner motivation. The fitness specialist says that it’s important to ask yourself why you want to achieve your health and fitness goals and continue asking until you discover a compelling reason.
Image credits: okdong_fit
Finally, Gina shares that “sports and physical activities are not only important for preserving muscle mass as we age, but they can also challenge our brains. According to this study, moderate and vigorous physical activity can improve cognitive function.”
And of course, don’t forget to check out Gina’s Instagram page and her website!
So, guys, everybody knows that physical activity is beneficial for our health and well-being, so if you lack motivation – try finding a fitness buddy, it will become more fun and you won’t let each other give up!
Image credits: okdong_fit
Despite some people’s comments about unhealthy body image, folks online thank the couple for inspiration and share compliments
Follow Us