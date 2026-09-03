Rich Brian: Bio And Career Highlights

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Rich Brian: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rich Brian

September 3, 1999

Jakarta, Indonesia

27 Years Old

Virgo

Rich Brian: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Rich Brian?

Rich Brian is an Indonesian rapper and singer, celebrated for his distinctive deep voice and genre-bending hip-hop style. His unique blend of comedic internet personality and serious musical artistry quickly garnered international attention.

He first captivated a global audience with his viral debut single “Dat $tick” in 2016, a track that quickly amassed millions of views online. The song’s ironic video and unexpected delivery cemented his presence in the music scene.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in West Jakarta, Indonesia, Brian Imanuel Soewarno was the youngest of four children to Heru Soewarno and Megawati Purnomo. Despite his father being a lawyer, he spent much time helping at his parents’ cafe, a family detail that shaped his youth.

Homeschooled throughout his formative years, Brian never received a formal education but cultivated a keen interest in music and filmmaking through self-study. He learned English by watching YouTube videos and interacting with an American friend online.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Rich Brian is reported to be single and focused on his burgeoning career in music.

He has no children, and his private life has largely remained out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Rich Brian’s breakthrough piece, the viral debut single “Dat $tick” in 2016, quickly garnered international acclaim and millions of streams. This initial success propelled him into the global hip-hop scene, earning a gold certification from the RIAA.

His debut studio album, Amen, released in 2018 under the 88rising label, peaked at number 18 on the US Billboard 200, making him a prominent Southeast Asian artist on the chart. He has since released additional EPs and a second album, The Sailor.

Signature Quote

“I learned almost everything I know from the internet, even culture, basic common sense, cinematography, and I’m still learning.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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