30 People Share The Best Revenge On Workplace Bullies

Working 40 hours a week takes a lot out of anyone. Even if you love your job and your colleagues, it’s exhausting to spend so much time at your desk. So work can quickly turn from an annoyance to a nightmare if you’re antagonized by coworkers every day.
Sadly, nearly one third of employees experience bullying in the workplace. And companies aren’t always concerned about preventing it, which means workers often have to take matters into their own hands.
Quora users have been sharing their best tactics for taking on bullies at work, so we’ve gathered some of their stories below. Enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the clever ideas that you’ll consider using in your own office in the future!
Move her letters around on her keyboard, it drives my boss mad, (but I do it more for fun than revenge lol) In all seriousness though, the best revenge you can have is to take a deep breath, smile sweetly, ask for a little chat, and tell them that if they keep up the constant harassment of you, then you are going to have to take it higher. If this doesn’t work, follow through with your threats. Bullying should never be accepted at any age, at any place, at any time. My 64 yr old Mum was being bullied at work, so much so it bought back her depression of which she had struggled with for years, so please don’t try out your acts of revenge, get them stopped, that would be revenge enough. xxx
A real lowlife who ripped off everyone, and treated his wife worse was out in a bar with a few other workers that couldn’t stand him. He was so cheap that he had to be picked up and driven around all night. In the bar one guy had a throw away phone and texted him that he was a girl he had a crush on. She told him she wanted to hook up with him. He asked where she was, they texted him the address of a bar that recently closed down. He ran around with the bar begging everyone for a ride to meet this fictitious woman in heat. They all turned him down. He called a taxi who drove him to the empty bar.
I grew up poor. I took my lunch to school because I didn’t have money for school lunches. When I made it to high school some of the older high school bullies found it “cool” to pop my school locker open and eat my lunch. This got to be all too regular. So … I baked a large batch of chocolate chip cookies with extra chocolate chips — and 2 boxes of Exlax. These were locked securely in my school locker so no-one would accidentally dose themself with an extreme dose of laxative.
Yes, the cookies disappeared. So did five people — for three days. I never lost a lunch again. Yes, this may have been a shitty thing to do, but it worked!
I was bullied at work. It was a constant barrage of pettiness, snarky remarks, being set up for failure. Everything I did no matter how much better it was than other work they had on file, was twisted into being completely wrong. They would give me incorrect data and then scream at me for not having correct data swearing that they gave me the correct data. I did have a document trail on all of it. Being able to back myself up made the bullying worse. It came down to they were doing all they could to drive me off. I did leave and I’m in a really good situation now. For a short time I was traumatized and even nervous about going places in town because it’s a small town and I didn’t want to see anyone.
I didn’t get revenge. There wasn’t any to get. If they suffer it will be their own doing. It won’t need my help.
Two years ago, we had a hurricane. I had no food, no lights , no power. The next morning, I still went to work.
My manager raised his voice and was abusive. He wanted to push his work on to me, but I had no power, and didn’t see the email the night before. I spoke up to him and said he was totally unrealistic. He was stunned, like no one had ever spoken back to him.
The manager told the director, and the director texted me two hours later, getting harsh, saying “I know you have power supply issues, but the three of us need to meet“.
Ten minutes later, I sent a letter to HR complaining of harassment and abusive speech. I copied the email to an executive three levels above my director. The executive texted me back and said to keep him informed.
HR saw the executive’s email response, and the HR director called me within 40 mins of getting the email. I told her I wanted a management change. She switched me to a new set of directors an hour later. The new directors are professional and wonderful to work for.
The main point: Bully bosses don’t back down right away on their own. You must save yourself by contacting a boss two levels above your boss. Two levels, not one level. Use email letters to complain. Letters put everyone on notice, and they’re like a hand grenade.
I worked for Sherwin Williams years back. Our district manager was wrest. He inspired us to do our best, he was tough when needed, but fair, and he truly understood the business.
The regional managers position opened and it was between our district manager, Louie and an ass kisser from the home office.
They chose the ass kisser, and we all hated the choice. The guy was an ass.
I decided to leave the company and they sent an exit interview. My final comment was,”whoever hired this guy over Louie had his head up his ass .”
A few months later, I was in the Sherwin Williams store and a someone who had been a store manager in our district was the new district manager. He greeted me like a long lost hero. He insisted we go to lunch and asked if I’d said something on my exit interview.
I told him and he nearly fell out of his chair with glee. He said the ass regional manager was called to the CEO’s office. The CEO handed him my exit interview and ask him for comments. Soon after he was fired and Louie became regional manager.
Louie went on to become CEO.
Stay unmoved by his bullying. Act as if you don’t hear his comments. Or his threats. You may even say to him “ Could you repeat that? I didn’t quite hear you.” Say it a few times so he gets the picture. Also, usually, they don’t want to repeat what they said as they feel like you’re not going to take this bullying.
Stand up to him. Body language is very effective. Give him a “ look” as if you’re waiting for him to say something. A lot of times they get scared off because they see you are not threatened.
Revenge bullying can get you into trouble. It is best to make note of everything that is being done and reporting it to your supervisor. If your supervisor is the bully, try going to that person’s boss. Try to have witnesses because without witnesses, H.R. is most likely to turn on you. Keep copies of emails. If this all fails, see a lawyer. Suing and having the settlement and bully’s name made public is a good way to alert the public of what kind of a company that is to allow such abhorrent behaviour.
I was bullied at work as a teenager. These two older women would threaten to beat me up every day saying that they would get me in the toilets (I worked in a factory at this point). It went on for months and really affected me. One day, they said if I went to the toilets, they would follow and beat me to a pulp. I don’t like confrontation and never normally stood up for myself. This day, I told them that yes they could beat me up but I would give them as much of a beating back that I could hurt them bad too. It worked. They backed off and left me alone after that. For me saying it to them, I was terrified. My legs were jelly. I think that the thought that they might get hurt too was enough to put them off.
Years later, in another job, totally different from then, another wan started bullying me. Being much older and wiser, I used the company policies to stop her. I photocopied the page regarding bullying in the workplace. I highlighted the area detailing specific sentences regarding dealing with bullies and left it on her desk with a little message saying “you have been warned. Stop or this will be actioned” with my name below. It worked. She stopped.
I did something with more than a few employees “help.” But it was anonymous, and no one squealed on us. We had a pompous, rude, sardonic, and autocratic supervisor in my dept. He made everyone crazy. I was a supervisor at his level so to speak. A friend of mine was a frequent customer of Spencer’s Gifts. She found the fake poop and I supplied the card. The card had a slick-looking dude maybe from the 40’s with a pencil-thin moustache well-waxed. The card said ‘You’ll never have hemorrhoids. You are such a perfect “a—–e”! When he found it everyone laughed and I think he did too, to save face. I am sure he had his suspicions but we never told. But anyone we might have seen in the bathroom by ourselves, all we would have to do was take one look and burst into laughter.
I have no revenge trick but what I always do is call the person on whatever I feel is not right by me. I would approach the person and usually quietly say my piece. I make sure there are other people around, if I do not get the response I wanted I usually raise my voice a notch to carry on the confrontation, but remain calm.
I have also came up to the person and slam my hand onto the desk/counter surface and demanded what or why from the mischief-maker. This usually brings about the desired reaction from them. I have the upper hand then. Remain calm.
Never ever run away from a bully. Face them so that they will think twice about bothering you again, bc you can dish out twice as hard.
The finest and best revenge to exhibit towards a bully…is to steadfastly REFUSE to behave…as do they. In truth, if we were to do something nice for a bully…that treated us shamefully…it is the bully who would become ashamed.
President Abraham Lincoln once said, “ The best way to defeat my enemy…is to make him my friend.” I think that’s pretty good advice.
Seeking revenge on a coworker is NEVER a good idea. It tends to backfire and get you fired. As well as being extremely childish. Whst??? Are you 2 going on 1?
Kindness.
Unless physically bullied.
Then defend yourself.
But kindness pisses a bully off, because their gratification is your reactions to the bullying.
Remain patient and strong.
But never give them your back, ie, turn away from them.
Face them.
Don’t react.
Don’t leave until they stop or someone else stops it.
It’s okay to be afraid, just try not to show it.
My bully was my boss’ boss. I technically worked for the chief engineer but I reported to the CEO by dotted line. I had great admiration for him and he was a brilliant innovator. However, he would pick on people in staff meetings. Finally it was my turn to get picked on. I waited for the meeting to end and I closed his office door. I calmly told him that if he had issues with me he would talk to me privately or I would quit on the spot. I told him there were many things that I admired about him but public bullying was not one of them. He was surprised at my response. I earned his respect that day. He improved a lot towards other people after that.
There are two kinds of bullies. The worst are losers who can only get even or ahead by hurting others. He had a problem but it only got in his way and he saw that right away. I either case, a showdown face to face or an escaltion to their boss is the only thing to do. Never put up with bullying.
There is no aspect of revenge that can be described as “the best”. It is extremely detrimental to yourself as a person and only increases the emotional and mental negativity created by your bully. If you have tried talking to this person like an adult with no result, turn to management. If they cannot or will not intervene, there are legal steps to take to address a hostile work environment.
Revenge at work is a terrible idea. You are paid to do a job not engage in personal vendettas. If you want to risk your livelihood then your income isnt important enough to you to continue with it. Let your supervisor know what is happening.
What is a revenge trick on a workplace bully?
Stop this line of thinking. Revenge tends to escalate things and rarely works out like your revenge fantasy. The very best thing you can do is report the bully. Stick to the facts, and give times, dates and complete descriptions the incident. Get witnesses. Overlook nothing. DO NOT mention anything about what you expect to be done. Do not say you want the bully fired or whatever. It’s not your place. Leave that to your manager and HR.
Report every incident to your manager and send copies to HR. Your manager will be forced to address it and if he/she doesn’t, HR will. Workplace bullying is a serious issue and no good company overlooks it.
I worked for HMSHOST, which owned 4 or 5 locations in the food court. Employees were given an $8 voucher to get something to eat on their break. Our prices were decent enough for $8 to get plenty of food. Seems like more than a reasonable amount to get a meal, drink, and possibly a bit left over for dessert, right? Not for some people.
Quite a few employees constantly went over the $8, meaning they had to pay out of their own pocket for any amount over. I had to listen to them bitch about having to pay, and I kept on explaining over and over that they had to pay any extra, and that if they didn’t want to pay extra, they should stay within the $8 limit. This happened so many times, until finally one day I just had enough and made up my mind I wasn’t about to listen to anymore.
A girl from another HMSHOST restaurant came to get some food. She went at least $2 over her $8 voucher. When she complained about having to pay extra, I told her I was sick and tired of employees complaining about it, and I was just plain done. I told her flat out to pay the extra or do without it. She angrily handed me her voucher and $2 cash, telling me “Just give me my fucking change.”
That did it. I took her food, handed her back her voucher and $2, and told her she was not eating her now. Any person with common sense would have apologized for cussing at me and being rude, especially when they are an employee and not a customer, right? Not her, she cussed some more in an attempt to get her food back. Had she asked nicely and apologized, I would have given it back. I refused and told her to leave. End of story? Not quite.
She got her manager from her store to come over and demand I give her food back. Even though it was HMSHOST, if she’s a manager from a different restaurant, she technically cannot tell me what to do. I explained the situation and how the employee cussed at me, but she did not care. I told her I was not giving her the food, and to go away before I complain to the GM. They both left without any food. I never saw any of them again.
I have to keep my cool in front of customers. But I’m certainly not about to take another coworker’s crap. Fuck with me, you don’t get any food. Some people would say I reacted childishly and should have just given her the food to make her go away. But then I’d be letting her get away with it, and there’s more…. She’ll probably be back the next day.
After speaking with the GM about this problem, I had virtually no problems with coworkers and their voucher any more.
A bully co-worker did many awful things. One thing he did was to steal my lunches out of the office fridge. I did not catch him red handed but I knew it was him. No witnesses, not camera footage …. after he stole my string cheese multiple times, I decided to do something. I had a co-worker (whom he also stole from) take my string cheese home with her. She took a four hour nap. While she napped she “marinated” the string cheese in her … ah …. private parts. She brought the cheese back to work in the plastic wrap. I put the cheese in the fridge. A couple hours later, I found the cheese missing. A co-worker told me that he was walking around the office munching on the string cheese. My accomplice and I had a good laugh over this.
You do nothing. You hold your head up high and then leave.
My first banking job in year 2000 was a doozy. Changed positions there once. The pay was real low…..like $8/hr. After three years I only made $9/hr. I applied at the bank up the street and was offered the job immediately with a huge increase in pay.
There were some awful women to work with at that first bank and I was glad to hand in my written two week notice.
So, within that two week notice, I attempted to clock in on the computer, like I usually did, and the computer was disabled. So I sat there, like a dummy, trying to figure out what to do.
I was beyond annoyed but thought, how can God bless my life if I cause problems on my way out. So I just kind of slinked away at lunch time and never went back.
You can do it too. Don’t cause problems. You never know if it will backfire on you.
There is no good to be had from trying to get “revenge” on a workplace bully, or any other kind. In my worklife, I have found that if bullies persist, it is because management is supporting or allowing them, or even encouraging them. You will cause yourself double grief by confronting them and no real good by pranking them. If your company is the kind that won’t support an end to this by procedural means, you have to live with it or get out. Revenge will be short term at best and will probably backfire. If they don’t know who did it, where is the satisfaction, what’s the point? If they do, you are in for a world of hurt.
The world is full of advice on the subject and is almost unanimous that it is a bad idea. Here are 3 short examples of how better people than I have considered the subject.
Never murder a man who is committing suicide – Woodrow Wilson
When you set out for revenge, dig two graves – Chinese proverb
Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them as much – Oscar Wilde
Wilson’s advice is particularly apropos in the workplace. A bully is always shortening their career, making enemies, creating a negative network in the small world of work or business where everyone needs all the help they can get.
Document the problem, get support from your colleagues, bring the issue to whatever avenues your organization has for this. If there are none, try to avoid the person and encourage others to do the same. If you can’t, you are in a problematic workplace and should consider leaving. In the meantime, kill them with kindness and find some outside outlet for your hostility release. I used distance running.
That’s my opinion. You will get others and some will be quite the opposite of this. Think carefully. Good luck.
Honestly, I wouldn’t stoop to their level! I would ask to be put on projects that minimized my contact with them and avoid them as much as I could!
I am not proud of this, and if I had to do it all over again, I would not have. For a little time, I worked as clerk at a rental car agency. I had these two guys who were in town for the week, and they were very rude and condescending to me, because it was my first week, and I was nervous about all the paperwork. I suggested they take out insurance because I could see they had hangovers from drinking at the local bar the night before. They got mad at that also. And did not take out insurance.
Anyways, it went downhill from there. So, nervously, I rented them the car that would break down on the desert highway. They would be traveling south toward Mexico about 75 miles on the NAFTA highway. You can go for miles and all you see is cacti, mesquite trees and cracked barren ground. Anyways, I rented them the lemon car that broke down every time someone rented it. We would get desperate calls from customers broke down in the middle of the desert. Nothing I could do about it. But the company still rented this lemon out to everyone.
All that day, I was ridden with guilt and worried about them broke down in 105 degree weather. But they made it there and back, and I was so relieved….never again will I try revenge, I do not have the heart for it.
Hard eye contact and a smile. Laugh at them in your head. And don’t give them anything to work with. If you have ever seen anyone get mad at a vending machine or another inanimate object — be like that object, they’ll tire quickly.
Don’t take them personally. It’s about their issues. If you do something negative it returns to you. So revenge doesn’t work. Avoid the bully and be sure they will reap all they are doing. I could tell you amazing stories about karma.
The best revenge is living well. Focus your energy not on proving anyone wrong , empower yourself by refusing to be their victim . Prove yourself right , they are not worth your energy. We can only be hurt by those e look up too and respect.
If you must say something simply let them know their opinion means nothing , anybody who would take the time to intentionally hurt someone holds no value to themselves or the world around them. Tell them you want to feel bad for them that they are the way hey are , but their actions have removed that obligation.
If they persist , get a recording of an instance where this takes place and share it with your employer.
Wait until your last week. Then pull him aside and ask to speak to him. Do not accept “no” or delays.
In your meeting, make good eye contact and keep your voice calm and controlled. In a matter of fact way, tell him calmly and as directly as you can how difficult he made your experience, how much you disliked it, and how unprofessional it seemed to others. Then stop and keep your eyes fixed on his.
I’ll bet he is shocked, flabbergasted even, that an intern would speak to him like this. I’ll also bet he is shamed when you directly call him out. He may or may not apologize. He may become defensive, he may even launch a counterattack, but whatever he says, I guarantee you will have made your point.
If his response to you is dismissive, or attacking do not respond to any point he raises. Simply reiterate your original point in the same calm tone you did the first time–his actions were hurtful and unprofessional. You expected a different experience and are disappointed to see how day-to-day interactions are conducted in his office.
By doing this you will be taking the power in your relationship with him. You are in effect asserting your right to be seen as his equal. That will be far better revenge than anything else you can do.
Revenge doesn’t work.
I instead stop giving my valuable self away to this person.
And that’s the gift that keeps on giving
By telling your truth, not getting revenge and removing yourself from a situation you will begin to see who your true friends are.
The ones that believe the lies, deceit, betrayal and smear campaigns are not your friends, colleagues and bosses you need around you.
Instead, the awful colleague is doing you a favor of weeding out the toxic job, boss and colleagues in your midst.
And it takes absolutely no effort to do and say nothing after you’ve told your truth.
And now you have time to eat more takeout since the toxic people won’t be joining you
set them up so it looks like they made a huge mistake. can anyone access their computer without them knowing? if so, there’s a way.
or, and this probably isn’t legal, so i didn’t tell you, but create a few accounts online whereby bosses will think it’s that person, and say really bad things about the company and the bosses, then send the bosses the links from some other fake account
put some dog sh*t on their chair before they come in – not enough for them to notice – smear it into the seat, or pour some milk onto their chair if it’s fabric as we all know that really smells badly after a few days
do what we did at work. get someone who knows how to draw pretty good, and create a very crude cartoon strip of them in compromising positions and also saying and doing stupid things, and circulate it around so even the bosses see it
write a fake letter of resignation from the bully to the bosses
send them a fake letter from a headhunter telling them how they’ve found an employer who really wants them and the salary is almost double
have a friend phone in and make a complaint about them, pretending to be a customer
find a photo of them somewhere, and make a fake dating profile on some gay dating site, if they are straight, and go into detail as to what they like to do in bed
make a fake online blog written by them where they come off as a total weirdo, and accidentally send it to the bosses
plant some weed somewhere in their desk or office, then send an anonymous email to the bosses to report it
