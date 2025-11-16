Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish Your Teachers Would Have Done?

I’m a teacher in training and am curious what things people think teachers can do better (I’m training for primary/elementary school but it’s still interesting to see how people think teachers can improve)
#1
Cared more about what I was going through rather than stupid grades.
#2
Please take lessons slowly and make sure the whole class understands! My math teacher goes so fast and idk how I’m gonna write the freaking exam in few weeks
#3
Dealt with bullying.
#4
GIVE MY THINGS TO DRAW please you guys tell my not to draw on papers or on myself and you don’t let me draw on different papers so give me something to dooooooo AHHHH
(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻
#5
they try their best to help me out with anything i need and i appreciate that so so so much, but as an attention deficit teenager with a bad anxiety disorder, what i really need is fidgets. fidgets, and just sensory stuff. i don’t qualify for the special needs class but i still rlly need aLL tHe fiDgEtS. just, make sure you’re giving them to people who actually need them, and won’t just use them as distractions. set rules in place for them. if y’all have 504 Plans or something similar, you can check that, too. oh yeah and prepare yourself for “devious licks” or whatever cause that’s been a surfacing issue.
#6
not fail me because i was Latino (f**k you ms.chelf)
#7
Challenge me more in the school(s) you go for age 4 to 12, because after that in my country I go to a different school which is harder and they didn’t prepare me for that
#8
Made sure you understood the lesson before moving on to the next lesson. Explain it ‘in other words . . . ‘ with 2or 3 examples because students learn in different ways. Help students to better visualize concepts in order to truly digest them.
#9
I went to school in the 80s/90s so I wish my teachers had known more about learning disorders and maybe social disorders. It took a long time for me to be diagnosed and at 42 am still learning things about myself. I was written off as a lazy daydreamer who didn’t try. I had ADD, Dyscalculia and bad social anxiety. None of it diagnosed till I was in my late 30s. I had a math teacher that would explain something and then say “well if everyone gets it you can have the rest of the period to do whatever you want but if somebody doesn’t understand we’ll go over it again.” Of course I’m not going to raise my hand or I’m the bad guy. I understand teachers have a lot on their plate I just wish they had been as mindful as modern-day teachers are starting to become of learning issues.
#10
I wish they would have taken my health condition (chronic headaches, migraine and endometriosis) seriously, instead of accusing me of faking it because I “didn’t look ill” or I was “too young to be in chronic pain”. This was especially the case with my sports/physical training/gym class teachers who even said so when I handed in a doctor’s note. (I almost always did so and didn’t rely on notes from my parents.) So I tried to get through day by day and took painkillers way too often.
I recently started to figure out why even today (I’m 31 now) I feel the urge to work when I’m sick and/or in terrible pain. It’s not even that my boss or colleagues would force me to work sick and as I live in Germany, I even get paid up to 6 weeks being ill. It’s just that I feel terribly guilty and that people could think I fake it. Sometimes I even don’t really “believe” myself. Recently this meant “ignoring” a mild cold and then dealing with different work-related superinfections over a period of approximately 3 months.
I guess one big problem is that I’ve learned and internalized that people don’t believe me when I’m not okay – no matter if I hand in a doctor’s note or not. If you can’t see it, you’re not miserable enough. End of story. Stop complaining, take some pain killers and continue working. And I strongly believe that everything started in school and with teachers (and also parents) not believing me.
It’s really hard to get rid of these thoughts and feelings and stop being that hard on myself. But I try.
#11
not get my sister pregnant
#12
Showed more empathy and tried to be a little more caring of their students overall well being rather than a GPA.
