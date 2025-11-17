My 60 Surreal Collages That Combine Past And The Future Into Retro-Futuristic Artwork

My name is Caitlyn Grabenstein, a collage artist, and @Cult.Class is an art project where I create surreal, photorealistic digital collages. My work often features otherworldly themes, retrofuturistic surrealism, and science fiction.

Cult class collages have been featured in publications such as Vogue, Poosh, and Goop. I have also worked with clients such as Netflix, Porsche, WIRED Magazine, Adobe Creative Cloud, and more.

My art is known for its unique and stylish aesthetic. Usually, it features surreal imagery, such as flower skies, visible planets, UFOs, cryptids, retro-futuristic landscapes, and more. I also use a variety of techniques, such as digital collage and photo manipulation, to create my art.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

