40 Best Vintage Cat Photos To Melt Your Heart

Say what you want but… retro cat pictures have definitely carved out their own niche within the broader spectrum of vintage photography, evoking a sense of nostalgia and charm that resonates with many people worldwide. These pictures capture a diverse array of cats from decades past, often shot in black and white or with a distinctive sepia tint, portraying felines lounging on vintage furniture, strutting across old cobblestone streets, or even napping in the warmth of a bygone-era kitchen.

#1 My Grandmother And Her Cat. Late 1930 Or Early 1940, In Minnesota

Image source: levimeirclancy

#2 A French Soldier Feeding His Kitten, Indochina 1956

Image source: Lux

#3 Cat Eating An Ice Cream In 1940

Image source: State Library of NSW

#4 My Great Grandfather In The 1950s, Who Like Me Loved Cats

Image source: Master_Shake23

#5 Waiting For Dinner

Image source: Edna Walling

#6 Original Advertisement For An Optician On Boulevard St. Germain, 1925

Image source: Rol Agency

#7 The Ship’s Cats Having A Hammock To Themselves

Image source: George Silk

#8 This Photo Was Taken In Cleveland, Ohio, Circa Early 1900. A Cute Kid, Dog, And A Cat Who Knows He’s The Boss

Image source: memorylanepr

#9 Dan Flynn And His Cats, Labre Park, 1967

Image source: Alen MacWeeney

#10 My Mom Milking One Of The Cows, Directly Feeding The Cats In The Early 1960s

Image source: ImAGirafffeAMA

#11 Casting Call For Black Cats To Star In Roger Corman Movie In Los Angeles, California, 1961

Image source: Los Angeles Times

#12 The Payro Family Cat Directs A Portrait Of The Payro Children. Wakefield, Massachusetts, 1909

Image source: Joseph C. Payro

#13 Kittens Crawling On The Bucks County, Pennsylvania Representative Peter Kostmayer In His Congressional Office In 1991

Image source: Jamie Howren

#14 Salty And Her Two Kittens Aboard A Coast Guard Plane Piloted By Spar Kay Martin As They Flew To Rescue A Downed Navy Pilot

Image source: National Archives

#15 “Salty” Mascot Of The San Diego Coast Guard Air Station, Introduced Her Kittens To The Dramatic Side Of The Sea-Serve Life Early

Image source: National Archives

#16 Surprising Friendship. Minnie Cat And Mike White Mouse In A Tender Attitude

Image source: Acme Newspicture

#17 Kittens

Image source: Harris & Ewing

#18 My Grandfather With His Cat In The 1970s, Toronto

Image source: JunctionJay21

#19 World War II – Iwo Jima

Image source: National Archives

#20 “Show Off” Cat. April 1955

Image source: State Library of NSW

#21 A Cat Called Aircrew. The Mascot Of A Royal Australian Air Force

Image source: Herald Newspaper

#22 Three Kittens Wearing Pajamas

Image source: Harry Whittier Frees

#23 Film Artist Jeannette Mac Donald With Her Cat Pussums In A Film

Image source: Planet News

#24 The British Shorthair S.H. III, Who Was Featured In Advertisements For “Fancy Feast” Cat Food, Lounges On A Director’s Chair

Image source: Steve Grayson

#25 Jacques Lehmann Painting His Cat

Image source: Thérèse Bonney

#26 Miss C. Bateman With Her Little Family Of Siamese Cats, At The Cat Show, Crystal Palace

Image source: Planet News

#27 Mrs. Marcelle Adam, President Of The Cat Club De France And Blue Persian In 1926

Image source: Agence Rol

#28 Walt Disney With His Cat And Mickey Mouse Drawing

Image source: Harris & Ewing

#29 The Kitten Named Midnight Fills The Hands Of Coast Guardsman Elmer T. Barnes, Seaman First Class

Most Coast Guard fighting ships have a dog holding down the important duty of mascot, but there is one Destroyer Escort playing European combat waters which has a small, frisky, black kitten ruling the foc’s’le.

Image source: National Archives

#30 Siamese Cats In An Exhibition In England

Image source: Agence Rol

#31 Australia’s Most Remarkable Cat, 1940

Image source: State Library of NSW

#32 Cat On Shoe Shine Stand On The Sidewalk

Image source: Angelo Rizzuto

#33 Coast Guardsman Henry Richmond Jr. Holding “Camouflage” The Cat Mascot Of His Coast Guard-Manned Landing Ship

Image source: National Archives

#34 A Patron Of “Sammy’s Bowery Follies,” A Downtown Bar, Sleeping At His Table While The Resident Cat Laps At His Beer

Image source: National Archives

#35 Dancer Elizabeth Duncan With A Cat

Image source: Arnold Genthe

#36 Portrait Of Sam Donahue And Hep, New York, 1946

Image source: William P. Gottlieb

#37 Melvin Vaniman And Kiddo, The Cat That Would Survive An Airship Crash. 1910

Image source: Bain News Service, P. M. Vaniman

#38 Cat Fancier Phil Morini And His Cats

Image source: Los Angeles Public Library

#39 Cat Looking Into A Radio Speaker, 1926

Image source: Library of Congress

#40 John B. Moissant’s Cat

Image source: Bain News Service

