Hey Pandas, What Piece Of Clothing Brings You The Most Happiness? (Closed)

If u can’t take a pic u can describe it in the comments, I personally don’t like clothes more “nice” than a T-shirt and a hoodie so I’m curious about other ideas out there.
#1 My T Rex Costume
#2 Found A Spongebob Jacket, Made It A Metal Vest For My 3yr Old Son. He Wears It All Summer Long
#3 My Nursing Uniform It Gives Me Happiness Because Of What I Pass Through To Wear That Uniform
#4 My Doge Jacket
#5 Not A Great Pic, But This Shirt I Made Out Of 2 Shirts And A Bunch Of Safety Pins. Looks Better In Person, But This Is The Best Picture I Have
#6 I Wear It Every Other Day
#7 Slightly Controversial, 10 Hours With Dogs vs. 10 Seconds With Kids. Makes Me And Husband Happy
#8 My Crayola Vans. I’m Usually Not Good With White, But They Were On Clearance And I Fell In Love
#9 This
#10 Idk If This Counts But My Earrings, I Love Wearing Them And Buying Them. I Have A Problem
#11 Couldn’t Decide Between My Christmas Hoodie (Withfsm), Clown Costume I Made Or My Monkey Costume
#12 My Baby Boy’s Outfit
#13 My Numb Little Bug Hoodie Lol
#14 I Wear This Red Sweatshirt A Lot, I Think It’s A Sweatshirt, Or Jacket? Idk. Also, You’re Welcome Pineapple
#15 It’s Not Finished Yet, But This Bustle Dress In Spider Gwen Style Is Looking So Cool
#16 It’s Red Not Orange And This Is My Assasains Creed Jacket
#17 Hoodie I Ordered On Impulse, Now Wear Whenever I Can (Even If It’s Warm Outside)
#18 My Sonic Hoodie!
