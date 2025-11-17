Hey Pandas, What Piece Of Clothing Brings You The Most Happiness? (Closed)

If u can’t take a pic u can describe it in the comments, I personally don’t like clothes more “nice” than a T-shirt and a hoodie so I’m curious about other ideas out there.

#1 My T Rex Costume

#2 Found A Spongebob Jacket, Made It A Metal Vest For My 3yr Old Son. He Wears It All Summer Long

#3 My Nursing Uniform It Gives Me Happiness Because Of What I Pass Through To Wear That Uniform

#4 My Doge Jacket

#5 Not A Great Pic, But This Shirt I Made Out Of 2 Shirts And A Bunch Of Safety Pins. Looks Better In Person, But This Is The Best Picture I Have

#6 I Wear It Every Other Day

#7 Slightly Controversial, 10 Hours With Dogs vs. 10 Seconds With Kids. Makes Me And Husband Happy

#8 My Crayola Vans. I’m Usually Not Good With White, But They Were On Clearance And I Fell In Love

#9 This

#10 Idk If This Counts But My Earrings, I Love Wearing Them And Buying Them. I Have A Problem

#11 Couldn’t Decide Between My Christmas Hoodie (Withfsm), Clown Costume I Made Or My Monkey Costume

#12 My Baby Boy’s Outfit

#13 My Numb Little Bug Hoodie Lol

#14 I Wear This Red Sweatshirt A Lot, I Think It’s A Sweatshirt, Or Jacket? Idk. Also, You’re Welcome Pineapple

#15 It’s Not Finished Yet, But This Bustle Dress In Spider Gwen Style Is Looking So Cool

#16 It’s Red Not Orange And This Is My Assasains Creed Jacket

#17 Hoodie I Ordered On Impulse, Now Wear Whenever I Can (Even If It’s Warm Outside)

#18 My Sonic Hoodie!

