Hey Pandas, What Is One Book You Think Other People Should Definitely Read? (Closed)

by

Post either one of your favorite books or a book you think is here on BP would like!

#1

All of the Lady Janie’s series, each and every one of them is immensely captivating and entertaining, throughout the whole story. I highly recommend

#2

Poseidon’s Academy. If you like Greek mythology and Harry Potter, this series is for you!

#3

The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
Cry to Heaven by Anne Rice
Anything written by Earnest Hemingway

#4

The Faceless Old Woman Who Secretly Lives In Your Home (by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor)

#5

Catch-22. Absolutely awesome. Then read Slaughterhouse Five.

#6

The Little Prince

