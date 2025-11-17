50 Times Creative People Customized Thrifted Artworks In The Best Way (New Pics)

Garage sales can be pretty exciting because you really never know what you are going to find. Some people don’t even attend to purchase something, they just want to browse and see what random assortment of household items they can find. But other’s go with a purpose.
The “repaintings” online community showcases art where someone has found a thrifted painting and made it into something entirely new. Whether adding jokes, easter eggs or fully changing the concept on the canvas, these artists create cool “new” works for us all to enjoy. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.
#1 Should Have Taken That Left Turn At Albuquerque
Image source: tripperfunster
#2 I Recently Did A Star Wars Themed Repainting Commission As A Christmas Present! I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well :)
Image source: OhoBenderez
#3 Walking With Dinosaurs
Image source: SallyFaulkes
#4 Newest Painting On Thrifted Bedsheets
Image source: sydedunn
#5 Ewok Jedi Temple, UV Reactive Paint And Glows In The Dark
Image source: DaveRuinsArt
#6 Massive Duck
Image source: Nagyongyonyoru
#7 Stay Puft – Acrylic On Thrift Art
Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder
#8 Duck Hunt Framed Thrift Store Re-Painting (13.5 X 22″)
Image source: PixelPaint64
#9 The Iron Giant
Image source: YungAvocadoDaGawd84
#10 Dreams Of A Ballerina
Image source: spatialsequence
#11 Fireball May Not The Answer, But It’s Worth A Shot
Image source: altenacreations
#12 Oil On Thrifted Fabric
Image source: sydedunn
#13 Ruby Ruby Roo
Image source: tripperfunster
#14 The Lift
Image source: Stoneway933R
#15 UFO’s Over A Norman Rockwell
Image source: Forgetthealamoplease
#16 It’s-A-Me!
Image source: altenacreations
#17 Trouble!
Image source: altenacreations
#18 Gave This Boring White Thrift Store Purse Some Much Needed Color
Image source: PatientTurtle
#19 $3.00 Painting Is Now A Foreshadowed Witcher Contract. Still Feels Like It Needs Something Though
Image source: Rare-Calligrapher720
#20 Togepi
Image source: altenacreations
#21 A Gift I Painted For My Sister. Unexpected T-Rex
Image source: joooooooles
#22 Repainted An Old Clown Doorstop A While Ago, I Loved Bringing Him To Life!
Image source: thexmagpie
#23 Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky
Image source: KittenBraden
#24 Van Gogh IKEA Trip
Image source: SallyFaulkes
#25 New Halloween Decor!
Image source: Therealfern1
#26 Mid -Century Americana W/Alien
Image source: greymaresinspace
#27 Our Lady Of Coffee
Image source: leafmeinthegarden
#28 Noot Noot!
Image source: altenacreations
#29 Is It Christmas Already?
Image source: altenacreations
#30 “Dear God, Give Us A Sign!”
Image source: sarGasm37Bro
#31 This Was A Framed Print From Big Lots, Bought At A Thrift. Christmas Gift For A Mandalorian Fan
Image source: silvermermaid74
#32 Just A Little Rudolph Scene
Image source: SlapHappyPappy64
#33 Party Aftermath~ Just Recently Completed This Piece… Enjoy!
Image source: TheGnarledBranch
#34 Found This Cute Guy At A Habitat Store. Fixed His Broken Spots, Adding A Winking Eye And Mustache
Image source: Kamijosflower
#35 He’s My Emotional Support Critter
Image source: akitchenfullofapples
#36 Dinosaurs Enhance This Don’t You Think?
Image source: icandoit45
#37 Alice Painting The Roses Red (Not Really Roses Though Lol) Forgot To Take A Before Photo
Image source: Stoneway933R
#38 Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations!
Image source: jsrm20
#39 Found This Painting Laying Against A Dumpster
Image source: TheWayThisls
#40 Latest Repaint. Mech Is Not My Specialty!
Image source: tripperfunster
#41 The Distinguished Dr. John A. Zoidberg
Image source: smoldragonenergy
#42 Kerala Coaster
Image source: The_Coaster_Doodler
#43 Flugobjekt
Image source: altenacreations
#44 Legend Says It’s Still Floating Out There
Image source: dorthLadder
#45 Oil Painting Over Thrifted Fabric
Image source: sydedunn
#46 Personal Demons
Image source: Vartoons
#47 Weedle
Image source: altenacreations
#48 My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!
Image source: dorthLadder
#49 Gohan Got Lost Again
Image source: dorthLadder
#50 Handful Of Previously Unposted Reimagined Covers I Never Posted!
Image source: spatialsequence
