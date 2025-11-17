50 Times Creative People Customized Thrifted Artworks In The Best Way (New Pics)

by

Garage sales can be pretty exciting because you really never know what you are going to find. Some people don’t even attend to purchase something, they just want to browse and see what random assortment of household items they can find. But other’s go with a purpose. 

The “repaintings” online community showcases art where someone has found a thrifted painting and made it into something entirely new. Whether adding jokes, easter eggs or fully changing the concept on the canvas, these artists create cool “new” works for us all to enjoy. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

#1 Should Have Taken That Left Turn At Albuquerque

Image source: tripperfunster

#2 I Recently Did A Star Wars Themed Repainting Commission As A Christmas Present! I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well :)

Image source: OhoBenderez

#3 Walking With Dinosaurs

Image source: SallyFaulkes

#4 Newest Painting On Thrifted Bedsheets

Image source: sydedunn

#5 Ewok Jedi Temple, UV Reactive Paint And Glows In The Dark

Image source: DaveRuinsArt

#6 Massive Duck

Image source: Nagyongyonyoru

#7 Stay Puft – Acrylic On Thrift Art

Image source: OldUglyArtHoarder

#8 Duck Hunt Framed Thrift Store Re-Painting (13.5 X 22″)

Image source: PixelPaint64

#9 The Iron Giant

Image source: YungAvocadoDaGawd84

#10 Dreams Of A Ballerina

Image source: spatialsequence

#11 Fireball May Not The Answer, But It’s Worth A Shot

Image source: altenacreations

#12 Oil On Thrifted Fabric

Image source: sydedunn

#13 Ruby Ruby Roo

Image source: tripperfunster

#14 The Lift

Image source: Stoneway933R

#15 UFO’s Over A Norman Rockwell

Image source: Forgetthealamoplease

#16 It’s-A-Me!

Image source: altenacreations

#17 Trouble!

Image source: altenacreations

#18 Gave This Boring White Thrift Store Purse Some Much Needed Color

Image source: PatientTurtle

#19 $3.00 Painting Is Now A Foreshadowed Witcher Contract. Still Feels Like It Needs Something Though

Image source: Rare-Calligrapher720

#20 Togepi

Image source: altenacreations

#21 A Gift I Painted For My Sister. Unexpected T-Rex

Image source: joooooooles

#22 Repainted An Old Clown Doorstop A While Ago, I Loved Bringing Him To Life!

Image source: thexmagpie

#23 Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky

Image source: KittenBraden

#24 Van Gogh IKEA Trip

Image source: SallyFaulkes

#25 New Halloween Decor!

Image source: Therealfern1

#26 Mid -Century Americana W/Alien

Image source: greymaresinspace

#27 Our Lady Of Coffee

Image source: leafmeinthegarden

#28 Noot Noot!

Image source: altenacreations

#29 Is It Christmas Already?

Image source: altenacreations

#30 “Dear God, Give Us A Sign!”

Image source: sarGasm37Bro

#31 This Was A Framed Print From Big Lots, Bought At A Thrift. Christmas Gift For A Mandalorian Fan

Image source: silvermermaid74

#32 Just A Little Rudolph Scene

Image source: SlapHappyPappy64

#33 Party Aftermath~ Just Recently Completed This Piece… Enjoy!

Image source: TheGnarledBranch

#34 Found This Cute Guy At A Habitat Store. Fixed His Broken Spots, Adding A Winking Eye And Mustache

Image source: Kamijosflower

#35 He’s My Emotional Support Critter

Image source: akitchenfullofapples

#36 Dinosaurs Enhance This Don’t You Think?

Image source: icandoit45

#37 Alice Painting The Roses Red (Not Really Roses Though Lol) Forgot To Take A Before Photo

Image source: Stoneway933R

#38 Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations!

Image source: jsrm20

#39 Found This Painting Laying Against A Dumpster

Image source: TheWayThisls

#40 Latest Repaint. Mech Is Not My Specialty!

Image source: tripperfunster

#41 The Distinguished Dr. John A. Zoidberg

Image source: smoldragonenergy

#42 Kerala Coaster

Image source: The_Coaster_Doodler

#43 Flugobjekt

Image source: altenacreations

#44 Legend Says It’s Still Floating Out There

Image source: dorthLadder

#45 Oil Painting Over Thrifted Fabric

Image source: sydedunn

#46 Personal Demons

Image source: Vartoons

#47 Weedle

Image source: altenacreations

#48 My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!

Image source: dorthLadder

#49 Gohan Got Lost Again

Image source: dorthLadder

#50 Handful Of Previously Unposted Reimagined Covers I Never Posted!

Image source: spatialsequence

