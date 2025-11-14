Hey Pandas, How Do You Know When You Love Someone? (Closed)

How do you know when you love someone?
#1
Try losing that person. Not the best way to find out though…
#2
When you miss the hell out of them, even if they’re just in the bathroom. When they can piss you off so damn much you want to strangle them and yet you’re heart still stops when the door swings shut behind them. There’s this feeling of relief when they’ve got their arms around you and you trust their every move. You react to them without even knowing it. You know all these little details about them and find them so charming and the flaws are like a chipped cup, it doesn’t deter you from taking a drink. And sometimes you’re scared, because they have so much power to break you, but you know its way worth it, because you’d rather argue with them than be anywhere with anyone else. Sometimes your chest hurts because of how much feeling is there. And often it fades with time, but when it’s got all the true intensity, it stays fierce. And no matter what happens, you always find your back to one another, because “When it’s real, you can’t walk away.”
#3
When you can consistently, kindly tend to their needs.
