“Kitchen Confidential”: Restaurant Workers Reveal Industry Secrets In 30 Posts (New Pics)

Operating a restaurant truly takes a lot of elbow grease. Every industry employee has to be fast, clean, efficient, able to multitask and communicate well for it to function smoothly. All while trying to be the best of their craft, making top-notch food, and meeting customers’ expectations and demands. So there’s really no surprise that workers sometimes try to do everything just to get through the day, even if it means cutting corners or committing unethical practices. 

However, all of this is happening behind the scenes, where such industry secrets are kept tightly shut. But mysteries exist so they can be revealed, and the online community “Kitchen Confidential” takes pride in doing exactly that. From poorer-than-poor conditions to ridiculous rules to dealing with weird customer requests, scroll down to find restaurant workers getting real and spilling secrets about the industry.

#1 Local Restaurant Posted Online Today…

Image source: DangerLime113

#2 Can We Stop Glamorizing This

Give us cooks a break to sit and eat a meal like a human.

Image source: Honest_Concentrate85

#3 Reviews/Owner Responses Like This Make Me Unbelievably Happy On The Inside

Image source: _thisjustin

#4 I’m Still In Shock

Image source: ScooterBobb

#5 Dishie Asked For A Handburger. I Had To Make It

Image source: amusered

#6 Prep Guy Left A Spoon In The Fish Batter. Figured He Was Saving It To Eat Later So We Plated It For Him

Image source: thirdeyebrown_666

#7 Flipping Burgers

Image source: solside65

#8 Thought You Guys Would Enjoy This

Image source: honeydewr

#9 Just Told Doordash To Get F**ked. Feelsgoodman

Image source: monsterscallinghome

#10 My Prep Cooks Got Tired Of Slicing Onions

Image source: Themightyquinja

#11 Yep

Image source: jeremyelderr

#12 Stole This Off Facebook, Sounds Like They’ve Had A Few Chats About This Lol

Image source: pac-sam

#13 May This Person Find Their Special Pickle

Image source: PedestrianMyDarling

#14 I Was Fired For Reporting Unsafe Practices. Shrimp And Chicken Were Left Out At An Ambient Temperature Of 81° F For Over 14 Hours

Image source: anonymous

#15 About To Work The Grill In 100°f+ Weather With No A/C. It Was Nice Knowing Y’all

Image source: AndyJaeven

#16 Music Not Allowed In The Kitchen

Image source: behemuthm

#17 Worst Day In Sauce History

Image source: gravewisdom

#18 I Wonder What The Meeting Is About

Image source: scampwild

#19 There’s A Story Behind This Sign That I Need To Know

Image source: Bender_2024

#20 Am I In The Wrong Here? I Called Off Yesterday After Talking With A Nurse, My Manager Told Me To Come In Today, This Is The Third Time Theyve Asked Me To Come In While Sick, Once When I Had Covid

Image source: antichristanarch145

#21 Girlfriend’s Little Brother Just Worked His First Thanksgiving Double. This Was The Staff Meal

Image source: VVarlok

#22 Line Cook Quit

Image source: Ecstatic-Ad-9322

#23 I’m Not Even Mad. That’s Hilarious

Image source: Wrong-Tip-7073

#24 Fired After Working A Double On Christmas

Image source: Eradicate-Humans

#25 The Way The New Guy Labeled This Box

Image source: nooyork

#26 Soup Du Jour! (Dishie Refuses To Change The Water And Just Says He’s Been Washing Dishes For 40 Years)

Image source: burnedflag

#27 A Tally Of Pet Names My Just Turned 18 Waitress Got Called In An Hour

Image source: Aaron123111

#28 How Does Everyone Dry Their Mops

Image source: brisvegasvip

#29 They Don’t Want Me To Scrape Or Clean It

Image source: loopvroot

#30 He Should Probably Start Preparing His Own Food

Image source: Revealed_Jailor

